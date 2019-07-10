Italian Romanesco Cauliflower Salad

This is a traditional salad from Naples, known as Insalata di Rinforzo, which is typically served at Christmas time. It's lovely and colorful as it uses cauliflower, lime green Romanesco and dark green broccoli and is jazzed up with olives and red pickled peppers. It is served with a lemon-based vinaigrette and sometimes anchovies and capers.

Recipe by linacavezza

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add broccoli and cook uncovered until just tender, about 1 1/2 minutes. Remove to a plate with a slotted spoon, reserving water, and let cool.

  • Stir cauliflower into the boiling water. Cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Remove to a plate with a slotted spoon, reserving water, and let cool.

  • Stir Romanesco cauliflower into the boiling water. Cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and let cool.

  • Whisk lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl to make dressing.

  • Layer broccoli, cauliflower, and Romanesco cauliflower on a round serving plate. Decorate each layer with green and black olives and strips of papaccelle. Pour dressing on top.

Cook's Note:

Substitute raw bell peppers or other pickled vegetables for the papaccelle if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 12.9g; sodium 273.8mg. Full Nutrition
