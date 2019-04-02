Parmesan Potatoes

This is our family's favorite potato dish.

By Marci Rogers

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a bag combine Parmesan cheese, flour, salt and pepper; mix well. Place potatoes in bag and shake to coat.

  • Pour butter into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Stir in potatoes.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 12g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 528.5mg. Full Nutrition
