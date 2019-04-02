Parmesan Potatoes
This is our family's favorite potato dish.
Hubby LOVED these. I halved the recipe, used Yukon gold potatoes, and put them in zip bag with just a couple tbsps. of olive oil to coat first. I mixed the parmesan, flour, some garlic salt and onion powder in a small bowl, and then tossed that in the bag. Baked the potatoes at 400 for about 50 minutes on a stoneware pan - crispy and delicious. Didn't feel so guilty about them by omitting all the butter..Read More
I used red potatoes in this recipe--I did not bother to peel them, I just cubed them. I did add a good amount sea salt. I did cube mine a little on the smaller side which meant that the bake time for mine was considerably shorter. Mine were done about 25 minutes. These were just okay. I think they'd have been better had they been spiced up more.Read More
These were great with BBQ chicken and made the whole house smell great while they were in the oven!
Super recipe! I scaled this down to six potatoes, however, kept the same amount of parm. I also added garlic and onion powder and used olive oil in lieu of butter. Hubby and kids were extremely happy!
My mom uses this recipe. To make it easier, she boils the potatos first then does all the seasoning minus the flour in a shallow baking dish. Stick them in the oven on broil until crispy :)
I was afraid the recipe as it stands would be a little bit bland, so I added some asiago cheese to the mix and used a bit of garlic powder as well. I turned out really good. I also used 1/2 of the butter amount and substitued the rest with olive oil. Good side dish, and easy to make. Thanks.
Great recipe, changed a few things though...used only 1/4 cup flour and about 3/4 cup of parmesan, 1/2 stick butter and 1/4 cup olive oil. Used some dried herbs to liven up the flavor, rosemary, thyme, paprika. You MUST turn these potatoes often though. Hubby absolutely loved these. Kept snacking on them all night.
Very good potatoes! I added a dash of onion/garlic powders to the flour/parm mix and be sure to keep an eye on these (stirring occassionaly is a must) so that they don't get stuck to the bottom of the baking dish. Still, the final product was a hit and we are pleased. Additional S&P and/or parm cheese can be added on your personal serving if you think they're too bland. Thanks Marci!
This was a great base recipe, and the end result was absolutely delicious. I did change a few things based upon others' reviews and my own personal taste. First of all, like many reviewers, I cut the butter down to 1/4 cup and added 1/4 cup olive oil. Omitted flour completely, and added dried parsley flakes, thyme, paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, a shake or 2 of Montreal chicken grill seasoning. Baked @ 375 for 1 hour, turned the oven up to 425 for last half hour. I also turned the potatoes every 20 to 30 mins. or so for even browning. Husband loved!!
We are not big fans of potatoes, but these were very good. I left the skins on the potatoes and added some Italian seasoning for some extra flavour. They taste awesome with roast chicken. We will definitely be making these again.
Pretty tasty! I added garlic powder to the mixture and cooked the potatoes for only 1 hour. This one's a keeper, thanks!
I always feel bad giving a recipe a poor rating, but these potatoes were incredibly bland, even after adding some garlic and extra cheese. I also felt there was too much flour. More seasonings and some extra butter might help, but I didn't like them enough to try the recipe again with tweaks.
I made these tonight and, with a few modifications, they were really good! I took the suggestions of other reviewers and cut the amount of butter and flour in half, and added some oil to the mix. Also added more Parmesan, along with some garlic and onion powder. Everyone in the family had seconds (and probably would have had more if the pan hadn't been empty!) Thanks for a great starter recipe!
These potatoes were ok only after I added lots of extra cheese and other spices. I think that if I would have followed the recipe exactly that they would have been bland. I also found that the crust didn't stick to the potatoes very well, and I may take the advice of other reviewers and toss them in butter first before coating with the mixture.
These potatoes are delicious and addictive. Like other reviewers I used 1/2 butter & 1/2 olive oil, more parmesan, slightly less flour, and I added some Mrs. Dash garlic herb blend. I put the dry ingredients and potatoes in a large, covered bowl and shook them to coat. This worked really well. They smelled amazing while roasting! Thanks for a great recipe.
Great!! Nice and crispy on the outside yet tender on the inside. Mine did not take as long to cook. Maybe I cut them smaller. Thank you! Will use again.
very good. I omitted the butter and used a few tbsp of olive oil to coat the potatoes. I cut back the flour to a couple of tbsp and added a few things, like salt pepper garlic and onion power and cooked on a baking stone. I will make these often.
I have made these for years as they go well with everything. I always make extra because they are addictive. Delicious.
MMMMMMMMMMM is all I can say! Added some bacon bits the last 30 minutes....FANTASTIC! Thanks for sharing.
This was okay. Not at all as good as expected. Thought that "10 potatoes" was a bit unclear (small / medium / large ?? I have them all.....) The amount of butter is also too much. My potatoes were cooked but the cheese/butter/spice mix was just a sticky paste... Sub the butter for a couple of T olive oil - would help. Probably won't be making again.
This was EXCELLENT! I added garlic powder to the recipe and it smelled great while cooking. Tasted even better. Thanks!!
THE POTATOES HAD A WONDERFFUL FLAVOR THEY DID GET DONE IN ABOUT 1 HOUR MAYBE I CUT THEM SMALLER AND I PUT THEM IN A FRYING PAN A COUPLE OF MINUTES TO BROWN THEM BETTER BUT WE WILL USE THIS RECIPE AGAIN
very good
Good and easy, but a little bland.
Good potatos! I added garlic powder and used olive oil instead of butter, Make sure you keep an eye on these and stir them! yummy yummy! I think next time I'll use a little more cheese.
This is a fancier way to eat baked potatoes. My husband kept saying how much he liked them and asked me how I made them. I think it will be one of our favorites from now on.
I'm a potato lover. I prepare them just about every way possible. There was something to the flavor I could not stand in this recipe. I would not eat them. I also love parm cheese. So I was surprised with the results.
This dish was okay. A bit bland and greasy even after following others suggestions to use more parmesan and to add garlic powder.
I tried this dish last Sunday. It was so simple to make, smelled wonderful while it was baking and was absolutely delicious!
Yummmmy! These were awesome- and highly addictive! The only thing I changed was adding a little more parmesan cheese and did half butter/ half olive oil. Time was perfect, really crispy potatoes! Thanks for the simple recipe!
Great recipe! I also used olive oil instead of the butter. In addition, I halved the recipe since we have a smaller family, and it cooked just right in an hour in my toaster oven. Next time I think I'll add a dash of garlic powder to the flour mixture.
Really love it
I have made this recipe several times, but for some reason haven't rated it, yet. This is a very good recipe. Each time I make it, I season it with a little garlic and onion powder. I, too, add a little bit more parmesan - 2/3 cup total. This time I added one sliced Zuchini (sp?) and again was fabulous.
My husband does not like potatoes and he loved them. I had cut down the amount and left everything as is, they were delicious but you gave me some great ideas. I will try garlic and onion and more butter next time. Fabulous recipe.
These potatoes are great! I did the half butter/half olive oil for less sticking, and salted and peppered when they came out of the oven - a great success! Taste like cube-shaped french fries. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Pretty good side dish. Very easy to make.
We thought it was a little bland.
I cut it in slices instead of cubing it...That works too. Very tasty.
I coated a sheet of foil with with nonstick spray and tossed the potatoes in that, then sprayed some more on top. This made the potatoes turn out drier than if I'd used butter, but at least it was healthier.
Thought these were good but not great. It would be nice if the measurement for the potatoes were a weight since potatoes vary so much in size. I decided to do an average of about 5 1/2 oz. (I used red potatoes and that's a large one.) I made them as is, except that I just tossed everything in a bowl and I left the peels on. Now that I've done that, I like some of the ideas I've seen in the reviews, especially using 1/2 olive oil.
I added additional parmesan cheese as well as other seasonings and they were still bland. Also did the butter/olive oil thing but can't see making these again.
Because I only had a few tablespoons of butter in the house I added half a cup of sour cream. Excellent! Husband loves it. Said it was the best part of his Fathers Day dinner
My family loved these, although the cheese did get quite crispy before the potatoes where totaly cooked.
Very good! We would definitely make again!
Loved the crispy potatoes! I followed other reviews and added more seasoning using "Garlic, Garlic" by Tastefully Simple and also used less flour. Definitely a hit with my family and one I will share.
Pretty good! I did toss in some garlic and onion powder, plus a few other spices. These take just as long as the recipe says--no surprise there--potatoes take forever to bake in my opinion. If you boil them precook a little in the microwave it will take less time though. I left the skin on--pure laziness and bc I prefer to keep those nutrients--and it was fine. Thanks for the recipe!
will make again thanks
These potatoes were excellent and I'll surely make them again. This recipe is now in my personal recipe book. Thanks!
Didn't bake as nice as I had hoped but really had nice flavor. I think either the temp needs to be lowered or the cook time changed because they were slightly tough due to overcooking.
Love these potatoes. I make them every time company is coming to dinner and they are always met with rave reviews ... best of all, I never have any leftovers on these potatoes. They always come out crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They take a long time to cook, but are super easy and absolutely worth the wait. And, so far they have worked with both beef and pork roasts. These are just shake and bake potatoes and they are fabulous!
Good. Used oil instead of butter. Added garlic powder and seasoning salt. Baked for 2 hours and was too crispy.
I thought this were quite good, nice and crispy on the outside! They were flavorful, but I think they still need a little something to "jazz" them up - I may try the garlic powder next time. My fiance likes them too
kids like i nuke chopped potatoes for 5 min and bake for an hour
Very good! My family loved it!
Great Potatoes and easy! Parmesan gives it a little bit of crunchy coating very tasy. Will experiment with other spices
Fun and easy side dish to make with kids...they all loved it - even the pickiest one ( and the grown-ups too)!!!
These were delicious!! I used less potatoes because I was only feeding 3 people. I did use the called for amount of all of the other ingredients.
These were pretty good! I did double the parmesan to 1 cup, subbed garlic salt for regular salt & threw in some parsley. I also upped the temp to 450 for the last few minutes to really brown up the tops of the potatoes. Everyone at dinner really liked them, thanks for sharing!
I will admit it, I was skeptical of this recipe, I wasn't sure about the butter and the flour, but it was AMAZING! lots of flavor and the flour/butter made a DELICIOUS crust! I adored these and can't wait to make them again!!!!!
What a great change from the same old! I used the canned parmesan and veg. oil instead of butter and it was still great. My husband didn't like the smell as it cooked but was immediately sold when he tasted them. I added some Montreal steak spice and can imagine that freshly milled black pepper would be really good. Next trip to the grocery store I'm going to get some olive oil just for this recipe and see how that turns out too...Would make it a little more healthy.
This was pretty good. I didn't have a problem with them sticking, and I only stirred them toward the end, don't worry about doing it during the first half of cooking. It was a little bland, so I added some garlic salt to the flour mixture. Next time I will add more to offset the butter flavor... very buttery.
I cut the recipe in half. Very easy and very good!
These potatoes were one of a kind! They were awesome! My whole family enjoyed them!
These were very good, next time I think I'd use a little more butter and salt. I used 1 tsp salt and they weren't quite salty enough. But great flavor!
We loved this - it's a keeper! Next time I might add some herbs for fun, but it is perfect as written!
My family loves these potatoes! I used the same recipe, but put them in foil packets and cooked them on the grill. Spray the foil with non-stick spray and use chunks of butter rather than melted. Cooked on medium heat for about 1 hour.
I melted the butter in the pan while the oven was preheating. The potatoes were delish! My company said they were the best roasted potatoes they had ever eaten!
Definitely tasty. I didn't have enough regular potatoes, so I did half white, half sweet potatoes & I boiled them earlier in the day. That way at dinner time I just had to toss with the seasonings & the cooking time was shorter.
Delicious...just needed a bit of salt, other than that they were pefect!
Delicious! A new family favourite. I added a little garlic powder and found the cooking time was a little long, but other than that made no changes.
I used small red potatoes for this. I thought the flour tasted kind of strange. Will make again, but without the flour next time.
Excellent potato dish! Added garlic, onions and a little olive oil
These were good, but they needed more parmesan cheese than what the recipe called for, and a little less flour. I will make them again, with the changes, of course!
I followed the recipe for this and found there to be too much flour. It only took 45 minutes at 375 degrees, it depends how big you cut your potatoes. I would use this idea again, with less flour, and adding some spices.
It was pretty good, but there is a certain taste to it that I haven't managed to identify or get rid of. It needs some sort of salt or something...I think that would make it better.
One simple word awesome!!!!!!!1
Everyone in my family loved this, they were perfect, im glad to find another potatoe dish thats a huge hit
I personally didn't care much for this recipe at all. It took too much time and effort for what ended up being mediocre taste--I could've just quickly roasted some potatoes with salt and pepper and it actually would've tasted better and crispier. I think with some tweaks I could make it taste OK, but I've decided I don't like it enough to mess with it.
My 7 year old daughter and I really liked. It made the house smell good. I used some olive oil and added garlic powder and a lot more cheese. I only gave 4 stars because my husband didn't really care for the recipie.
My family loved these potatoes. I did vary the recipe by adding some garlic powder and onion salt. As with some of the other comments, I did 1/4 cup of melted butter and 1/4 cup olive oil to equal the half cup melted butter asked for.
These were good, not outstanding. I did the 1/2 butter/olive oil, and added garlic powder to the flour mixture, but I think it needs more parmesan than called for. Will make again with the adjustment. Thanks!
Very good! I did add garlic powder and onion powder, and used more parmesan. I actually used a little too much parmesan and will tone it down next time. But they were still delicious!
I can not make these without guests asking for the recipe. They are excellent.
We liked these potatoes...DH made them and felt that it might have been a better idea to toss the potatoes in the melted butter before tossing in the flour, seasoning and cheese; so we might do that next time. The only observation I made was that the cheese had a hard time sticking to the potatoes, so a lot of the cheees was left in the bottom of the pan.
This is a great recipe that is oh-so easy. I added a sprinkling of fresh, chopped parsley to mine once the potatoes were done, to give it a little extra color.
I thought this dish was pretty bland, even though I added more garlic, parmesan, and some other spices. I probably won't make again.
Easy make for summer holidays. & delishious!
I'm sure this recipe is good but I could not bring myself to add the full 1/2 cup of butter. Not for a side dish. I added a minimal amount of butter and that way it wasn't very good.
Halved the recipe, and added some seasoned salt, minced onion, paprika, and garlic powder. Delicious!
I made these this evening. I used Lawrey's seasoned salt and pepper. I just popped them in the oven with a meatloaf and baked beans and did not have to fuss with anything! These were quick, easy and tasted great! Thanks for the recipe!
I thought these were "OK" But the reception of them wasn't overwhelming and I doubt I will make them again. But thanks for sharing.
These potatoes are pretty good, although I did add quite a bit more parmesan cheese than the recipe called for. Very tasty!
I wasn't crazy about these. The coating came out sort of chunky after baking (too much flour, I think) and too greasy for my tastes.
