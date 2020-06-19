Basil Simple Syrup
Fresh basil leaves are steeped in sugar and water to create a sweet herbal syrup to flavor summer's most refreshing cocktails, mocktails, lemonades, and frozen treats. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Fresh basil leaves are steeped in sugar and water to create a sweet herbal syrup to flavor summer's most refreshing cocktails, mocktails, lemonades, and frozen treats. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Great simple recipe that will take normal cocktails to a new level. I used it to add sweetness to a watermelon, apple, lime and mango juice cocktail. It really pulled it together.Read More
Great simple recipe that will take normal cocktails to a new level. I used it to add sweetness to a watermelon, apple, lime and mango juice cocktail. It really pulled it together.
I used it for Strawberry Basil Lemonade- It was wonderful and easy to make and freeze
Simply delicious! I will enjoy finding used for it
I let mine steep for several hours (b/c I forgot about it), and it is perfect. Pairs nicely with gin and ice. A great summer refresher!
Made this today for a dinner party to serve with Lemon sorbet. Big hit! No changes the recipe. Will definitely make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections