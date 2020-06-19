Basil Simple Syrup

Fresh basil leaves are steeped in sugar and water to create a sweet herbal syrup to flavor summer's most refreshing cocktails, mocktails, lemonades, and frozen treats. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
41 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, sugar, and basil leaves in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Simmer for 1 minute. Remove from heat and let syrup steep, about 30 minutes.

  • Pour syrup into a sterilized glass jar through a mesh strainer to remove basil leaves; let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 25.1g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
