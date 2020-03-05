Chocolate Apple Zucchini Picnic Cake

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Simply put, this is picnic cake: nothing fancy. No plates, forks or adornment needed. Just grab a few napkins and start cutting.

By Oxbow Farm

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish and set aside.

  • Stir zucchini, apple, eggs, brown sugar, olive oil, and vanilla extract together in a bowl.

  • Sift whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, kosher salt, and baking powder together in a separate bowl; gently stir into the zucchini and apple mixture until fully incorporated. Spoon batter into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle chocolate chunks and pepitas over the batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a tester comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Let cool before slicing.

Editor's Note:

This recipe was submitted by Blue Kale Road in collaboration with the OxBox Project: food bloggers creating delicious recipes featuring Oxbow Farm vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
509 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 56.6g; fat 30g; cholesterol 54.6mg; sodium 496.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Swans
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2018
I doubled the recipe & made alterations to the recipe - using 1/2 olive oil & 1/2 coconut oil & added 1 Teaspoon cinnamon 1 cup pecans to topping and 1 cup dark choc chips with the 85% dark choc blocks chopped up and drizzled fudge sauce over top before baking in a 9.5"x15" pan. I also used 1 1/2 C fresh boysenberries placed on 1/2 batter & spooned remaining batter over the layer. Baked for 34" & it was too die for! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
liz192
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2017
I did not use the pumpkin seeds. This recipe was so easy. If I made this again I would let it bake a tad longer and fold the chocolate chips into the batter instead of just having them on top. I would like to try substituting apple sauce for the oil. Overall this was a good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Gayatri
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2017
I left out the pumpkin seeds. I had some crushed pineapple in whipped cream icing that I used up for the cake just loved the taste... and so healthy!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Carmen Craig
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2018
Made over a campfire! Took a longer time to prepare (about an hour at the fire's edge turning it every now and again) but it made a perfect surprise camping birthday cake for a friend! Added walnuts:-) Read More
Helpful
(1)
