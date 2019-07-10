Green Beans With a Twist

Rating: 3.92 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

An unusual and tasty green bean sidedish with just a hint of horseradish. You must try it. It's a quick dish that surprises everyone.

By JEANIE BEAN

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine eggs, green beans, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and parsley.

  • Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 75.9mg; sodium 632.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (24)

Read More Reviews
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
COOKWITHDAWN
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
No one in my family cares for vegetables so when I came across a recipe for cold green beans I had to try it. Follow the recipe (I omit the hard boiled egg)and be sure to measure the ingredients (I've done it both ways and there was a huge difference in flavor). Everyone including my preschoolers and 1 year old ask for second helpings of this dish - it's become a family favorite! By the way frozen beans don't yield the same results - canned ones are best. Read More
Helpful
(19)
JAX8620
Rating: 3 stars
12/03/2003
I served it hot it is a nice dish to play around with. I dont think I will make it again. But I would recomend it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
BTEAFORD
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2005
Last summer we were tired of the usual salads so I went on a hunt for something different. Well this recipe has become a favorite and we even enjoyed it throughout the rest of the year. Two things I learned through experimentation: 1 - I use less mayonaise than the recipe calls for. 2 - Try this recipe with steamed fresh green bean - awsome! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
Jennifer D.
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2006
Good & easy. I prefer less mayonnaise steamed green beans & added bacon. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Plain ole Bob
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2004
The only thing I changed was to use Miracle Whip in place of the mayo. Came out superb Read More
Helpful
(6)
CJH
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2007
Great hot weather green bean "salad". Use less Mayo original recipe makes too "white" and oily. This was delicious with ham! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Jo M G
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2007
Very yummy I made a double batch of beans and a single recipe of the dressing. The lemon juice adds a nice tang but don't use more than the recipe calls for. Will make this one a part of my summer recipe collection. Read More
Helpful
(4)
BRIGHTEYES0204
Rating: 4 stars
05/29/2004
I saw this recipe and tried it because my boyfriend loves horseradish sauce and i was bored with plain old vegetables. I left out lemon juice though. And used french style green beans. It was different but good. Next time though I may use less mayo and more horseradish sauce. I think I would try this recipe again. We enjoyed it. If you are looking for something different this is it! Give it a try.... Read More
Helpful
(4)
NECJAM
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2004
I thought it was good but would add bacon bits the next time. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022