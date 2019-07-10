Green Beans With a Twist

1 of 24

Rating: 5 stars No one in my family cares for vegetables so when I came across a recipe for cold green beans I had to try it. Follow the recipe (I omit the hard boiled egg)and be sure to measure the ingredients (I've done it both ways and there was a huge difference in flavor). Everyone including my preschoolers and 1 year old ask for second helpings of this dish - it's become a family favorite! By the way frozen beans don't yield the same results - canned ones are best. Helpful (19)

Rating: 3 stars I served it hot it is a nice dish to play around with. I dont think I will make it again. But I would recomend it. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Last summer we were tired of the usual salads so I went on a hunt for something different. Well this recipe has become a favorite and we even enjoyed it throughout the rest of the year. Two things I learned through experimentation: 1 - I use less mayonaise than the recipe calls for. 2 - Try this recipe with steamed fresh green bean - awsome! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Good & easy. I prefer less mayonnaise steamed green beans & added bacon. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars The only thing I changed was to use Miracle Whip in place of the mayo. Came out superb Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Great hot weather green bean "salad". Use less Mayo original recipe makes too "white" and oily. This was delicious with ham! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Very yummy I made a double batch of beans and a single recipe of the dressing. The lemon juice adds a nice tang but don't use more than the recipe calls for. Will make this one a part of my summer recipe collection. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I saw this recipe and tried it because my boyfriend loves horseradish sauce and i was bored with plain old vegetables. I left out lemon juice though. And used french style green beans. It was different but good. Next time though I may use less mayo and more horseradish sauce. I think I would try this recipe again. We enjoyed it. If you are looking for something different this is it! Give it a try.... Helpful (4)