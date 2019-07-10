Green Beans With a Twist

No one in my family cares for vegetables so when I came across a recipe for cold green beans I had to try it. Follow the recipe (I omit the hard boiled egg)and be sure to measure the ingredients (I've done it both ways and there was a huge difference in flavor). Everyone including my preschoolers and 1 year old ask for second helpings of this dish - it's become a family favorite! By the way frozen beans don't yield the same results - canned ones are best.
I served it hot it is a nice dish to play around with. I dont think I will make it again. But I would recomend it.
Last summer we were tired of the usual salads so I went on a hunt for something different. Well this recipe has become a favorite and we even enjoyed it throughout the rest of the year. Two things I learned through experimentation: 1 - I use less mayonaise than the recipe calls for. 2 - Try this recipe with steamed fresh green bean - awsome!
Good & easy. I prefer less mayonnaise steamed green beans & added bacon.
The only thing I changed was to use Miracle Whip in place of the mayo. Came out superb
Great hot weather green bean "salad". Use less Mayo original recipe makes too "white" and oily. This was delicious with ham!
Very yummy I made a double batch of beans and a single recipe of the dressing. The lemon juice adds a nice tang but don't use more than the recipe calls for. Will make this one a part of my summer recipe collection.
I saw this recipe and tried it because my boyfriend loves horseradish sauce and i was bored with plain old vegetables. I left out lemon juice though. And used french style green beans. It was different but good. Next time though I may use less mayo and more horseradish sauce. I think I would try this recipe again. We enjoyed it. If you are looking for something different this is it! Give it a try....
I thought it was good but would add bacon bits the next time.