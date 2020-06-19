EZ Restaurant-Style Hummus
This hummus recipe was perfected after a weekend of experimentation. Everyone that has tried it has loved it! Several people have said it's the best they've tasted. It tastes best if the beans and lemon juice sit first, but if you're in a hurry everything can be blended together without waiting. To serve, create wells in the hummus and drizzle with olive oil and ground paprika. If desired, garnish with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and Greek olives for a festive salad/dip with pita bread.
Though most popular as an appetizer to be eaten with pita, hummus also works great on sandwiches and wraps, particularly on lavash (soft, cracker-like bread) bread, available at Middle Eastern grocery stores.
For Kalamata olive hummus: Blend together desired amount of olives and 1/2 teaspoon olive juice per cup of hummus. Stir into hummus. Be cautious as you add olive juice; the brine is very salty. This variation is always a big hit, sometimes more so than the original version.
For creamy, Persian-style hummus: Add slightly more chickpea liquid and plain yogurt as you blend.
Lemon hummus: Add extra lemon juice to your hummus to give it that extra "zing".