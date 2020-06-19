Bolo Facil de Fuba Cremoso (Easy Creamy Cornmeal Cake)

This cake is easy to make and will have your family thinking you spent the entire afternoon in the kitchen.

Recipe by rbdemedeiros

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan.

  • Combine milk, sugar, cornmeal, eggs, butter, all-purpose flour, and baking powder in a blender; mix until very smooth, about 5 minutes. Pour into the prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Let cool before cutting and serving.

Cook's Note:

Add 1/2 cup grated coconut to the batter for a special touch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 68.9g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 174.2mg. Full Nutrition
