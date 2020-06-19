Bolo Facil de Fuba Cremoso (Easy Creamy Cornmeal Cake)

I would ask the recipe submitter to please check the quantities listed in this recipe. You cannot fit all these ingredients in a blender at one time. I have a 1L blender - 4 cups of milk is almost a litre all by itself, nothing else will fit in! It just doesn't compute. Was too much for my food processor as well. Anyway, I mixed everything together and baked in two 9-inch pans. I added the suggested coconut to the 2nd pan but you couldn't taste it. Though I cooked them for longer than indicated in the recipe, they never baked up properly - gooey in parts, doughy in others. It's not terribly expensive to make so I might try it again by halving all the ingredients - I would recommend ANYone trying this recipe to go with half the recipe for the first go at it.

