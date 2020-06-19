I would ask the recipe submitter to please check the quantities listed in this recipe. You cannot fit all these ingredients in a blender at one time. I have a 1L blender - 4 cups of milk is almost a litre all by itself, nothing else will fit in! It just doesn't compute. Was too much for my food processor as well. Anyway, I mixed everything together and baked in two 9-inch pans. I added the suggested coconut to the 2nd pan but you couldn't taste it. Though I cooked them for longer than indicated in the recipe, they never baked up properly - gooey in parts, doughy in others. It's not terribly expensive to make so I might try it again by halving all the ingredients - I would recommend ANYone trying this recipe to go with half the recipe for the first go at it.
Bolo Facil de Fuba Cremoso (Easy Creamy Cornmeal Cake)
Servings Per Recipe: 12 Calories: 338
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.7g 11 %
carbohydrates: 68.9g 22 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 54.1g
fat: 5.1g 8 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 13 %
cholesterol: 58.1mg 19 %
vitamin a iu: 310.7IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 49.5mcg 12 %
calcium: 171.1mg 17 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 17.1mg 6 %
potassium: 168.2mg 5 %
sodium: 174.2mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 45.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.