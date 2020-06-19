Bolo de Fuba Cremoso (Creamy Cornmeal Cake)

Creamy blender cornmeal cake.

Recipe by limacla

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch cake pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch cake pan.

  • Combine milk, sugar, eggs, Parmesan cheese, and butter in a blender; blend until smooth, about 5 minutes. Add coconut, cornmeal, and flour; blend until creamy. Add baking powder and salt and blend until smooth. Pour into the prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown and edges pull away from the sides of the pan, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute another type of cheese for the Parmesan if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 75.9g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 95.7mg; sodium 426.4mg. Full Nutrition
