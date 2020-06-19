Bolo de Banana Caramelizada (Caramelized Banana Cake)

2.5
4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Overripe bananas? Do not throw them away. Look what you can do with them.

Recipe by rbdemedeiros

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch cake pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Syrup:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch baking pan with butter; dust with flour, shaking off excess.

    Advertisement

  • Beat 2 cups sugar, oil, and eggs with an electric mixer until creamy. Beat in milk. Add 2 cups flour and baking powder; beat until batter is smooth.

  • Combine 3/4 cup sugar and water in a small saucepan. Simmer until sugar dissolves and syrup is clear and thick, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Pour syrup into prepared baking pan. Arrange banana halves on top. Pour batter over bananas.

  • Bake cake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a platter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
731 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 110.2g; fat 31g; cholesterol 73.5mg; sodium 227mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022