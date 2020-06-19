Bolo de Banana Caramelizada (Caramelized Banana Cake)
Overripe bananas? Do not throw them away. Look what you can do with them.
I used this recipe but made a few changes after reading another review: I used two 8 inch round pans. I split 5 bananas in half length-wise. I split the cake batter, banana and the syrup between both round pans. I turned the heat up to 375 F and baked for about 45 min. I also added on tin foil to the top once it had turned golden brown as to not allow it to burn the top (about 35 min in) Both came out baked all the way through. This cake has great flavor but a...different texture. I think if I make this again I will add some nuts, a streusel or something crunchy to have a more dynamic texture. I also recommend having whipped topping with this.Read More
I'm having a difficult time rating this cake. The flavor was fantastic but the baking time is off. I baked it in a round 9" pan and I started checking after 35 minutes. It took 1 hour and 10 minutes to bake, that's 30 minutes longer than the specified time. Well at least I thought it was baked, my toothpick came out clean when I inserted it in the center of the golden brown cake. I let it cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Once inverted, the bottom which was now the top looked completely baked. I checked on it 10 minutes later and the center of the cake had fallen into what seemed to be raw batter. I let it cool completely and yes, the center was unbaked. I wound up cutting out the whole center. Now it looks like the cake was baked in a tube pan. I might try making this again and baking it for 15-20 minutes longer, hopefully the top won't burn.Read More
I had the same problem others did. I made it exactly as instructed, but there was way to much batter for my 9" round pan. I ended up putting the extra into a second pan. I also had to cook it for an extra 25 minutes for it to set up correctly. It tasted great, but it wasn't as pretty as the picture shows. As a matter of fact it didn't look anything like the picture. It looked like a pineapple (banana) upside down cake.
I baked this following the directions. I'm not a beginning baker but I didnt follow my gut either. I put a toothpick in and it came out clean after the recommended time. After letting it cool I flipped it over and after a bit it turned to mush with bits of cake. My kids ate it. They wanted me to make more but I didnt like it and the presentation was aweful.
