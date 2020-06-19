Bolo de Banana Caramelizada (Caramelized Banana Cake)

I'm having a difficult time rating this cake. The flavor was fantastic but the baking time is off. I baked it in a round 9" pan and I started checking after 35 minutes. It took 1 hour and 10 minutes to bake, that's 30 minutes longer than the specified time. Well at least I thought it was baked, my toothpick came out clean when I inserted it in the center of the golden brown cake. I let it cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Once inverted, the bottom which was now the top looked completely baked. I checked on it 10 minutes later and the center of the cake had fallen into what seemed to be raw batter. I let it cool completely and yes, the center was unbaked. I wound up cutting out the whole center. Now it looks like the cake was baked in a tube pan. I might try making this again and baking it for 15-20 minutes longer, hopefully the top won't burn.

