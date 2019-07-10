Vegan Rose Meringues

5
4 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Vegan rose meringue cookies made with aquafaba. It is brine from legumes. In this case we will use water from a can of chickpeas. Enjoy! Keep meringues in an airtight container in a cool and dry place. These should keep for a couple of weeks.

Recipe by likeatcake

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 meringues
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Combine aquafaba, rose water, lemon juice, and cream of tartar in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until fluffy, 10 to 30 minutes. Increase speed to high and beat, gradually adding confectioners' sugar, until meringue holds stiff peaks, about 10 minutes. Scoop meringue into a piping bag fitted with a round tip.

  • Pipe small mounds of meringue onto prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, rotating sheets halfway through, until meringues are dry and firm, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Turn off oven; keep meringues inside until cooled.

Cook's Notes:

Cream of tartar helps stabilize and gives more volume to your meringue mixture. If you are looking for a replacement, go for 1 teaspoon lemon juice.

You can use a spoon to scoop meringue onto the baking sheets instead of a piping bag.

If you prefer a meringue that is crunchy, bake for the longer time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
11 calories; carbohydrates 2.4g. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022