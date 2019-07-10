Vegan Rose Meringues
Vegan rose meringue cookies made with aquafaba. It is brine from legumes. In this case we will use water from a can of chickpeas. Enjoy! Keep meringues in an airtight container in a cool and dry place. These should keep for a couple of weeks.
Cream of tartar helps stabilize and gives more volume to your meringue mixture. If you are looking for a replacement, go for 1 teaspoon lemon juice.
You can use a spoon to scoop meringue onto the baking sheets instead of a piping bag.
If you prefer a meringue that is crunchy, bake for the longer time.