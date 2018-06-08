Nacho Cheese Sauce

1 of 691

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is not for a fancy cheese dip which includes gourmet cheeses and special ingredients. There are a thousand recipes for that. This particular recipe is for that fake tasting NACHO CHEESE that we all love. The cheese that we get poured over chips at a ballgame or at the movies. I repeat...this is NACHO CHEESE... as clearly mentioned in the name of the recipe. I am a nacho connoisseur and i take offense when people confuse nacho cheese with cheese sauce or simple melted cheese. Anyways, I made this cheese, and it gets my stamp of approval as homemade nacho cheese- ESPECIALLY since you can't get nacho cheese tasting nacho cheese from the grocery store- only Costco. Not even velveeta tastes like it. Get to know your nacho cheese, and you;ll understand what i'm talking about- Chef Boyar-G Helpful (1106)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good "standard cheese sauce" recipe. My kids said it was not cheesy enough, but would eat it again if I made it. For Nachos I added a small can of chopped green chilis, it gave it a little kick with out making it too hot. My kids would not go near a jalapeno if their life depended on it! My kids said the version with green chilis was like the version they eat at school. Helpful (335)

Rating: 5 stars I have been looking for a good cheese sauce for a long time and I have finally found it. This sauce was so good served over broccoli. The whole family loved it. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (206)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of the best nacho cheeses i've ever had! A bit of mustard gives more zing and colouring the cheese is fun Helpful (74)

Rating: 3 stars I only give this three stars because it had a nice consistency, but it really only deserves two because it had no flavor. I even used the sharp cheddar singles. I had to throw in green chilies and taco seasoning to try and give it some life. I think I will stick to Mexican Velveeta. Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars DELICIOUS. I have been looking for a nacho cheese recipe similar to Velveeta, because here in Australia they eat nachos only with grated cheese, and this recipe is perfect. Love it! Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars This is wonderful! I needed a cheese sauce for a recipe. It deosn't need the salt. I love mixing it with rice and brocoli then baking it. I love this as a dip too! White American cheese and pimentos is heavenly. /color Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars This sauce was very easy and quick to make. This is one of the best cheese sauces that I have ever tasted for nachos and jalapenos! Highly recommended!! Helpful (39)