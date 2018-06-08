Nacho Cheese Sauce

This recipe is not for a fancy cheese dip which includes gourmet cheeses and special ingredients. There are a thousand recipes for that. This particular recipe is for that fake tasting NACHO CHEESE that we all love. The cheese that we get poured over chips at a ballgame or at the movies. I repeat...this is NACHO CHEESE... as clearly mentioned in the name of the recipe. I am a nacho connoisseur and i take offense when people confuse nacho cheese with cheese sauce or simple melted cheese. Anyways, I made this cheese, and it gets my stamp of approval as homemade nacho cheese- ESPECIALLY since you can't get nacho cheese tasting nacho cheese from the grocery store- only Costco. Not even velveeta tastes like it. Get to know your nacho cheese, and you;ll understand what i'm talking about- Chef Boyar-G
This is a good "standard cheese sauce" recipe. My kids said it was not cheesy enough, but would eat it again if I made it. For Nachos I added a small can of chopped green chilis, it gave it a little kick with out making it too hot. My kids would not go near a jalapeno if their life depended on it! My kids said the version with green chilis was like the version they eat at school.
I have been looking for a good cheese sauce for a long time and I have finally found it. This sauce was so good served over broccoli. The whole family loved it. Thanks for the recipe!
This is one of the best nacho cheeses i've ever had! A bit of mustard gives more zing and colouring the cheese is fun
I only give this three stars because it had a nice consistency, but it really only deserves two because it had no flavor. I even used the sharp cheddar singles. I had to throw in green chilies and taco seasoning to try and give it some life. I think I will stick to Mexican Velveeta.
DELICIOUS. I have been looking for a nacho cheese recipe similar to Velveeta, because here in Australia they eat nachos only with grated cheese, and this recipe is perfect. Love it!
This is wonderful! I needed a cheese sauce for a recipe. It deosn't need the salt. I love mixing it with rice and brocoli then baking it. I love this as a dip too! White American cheese and pimentos is heavenly. /color
This sauce was very easy and quick to make. This is one of the best cheese sauces that I have ever tasted for nachos and jalapenos! Highly recommended!!
I was very pleased with the consistency of this sauce. I used 2% singles which didn't have too much flavor but nonetheless this was still a good basic sauce. Next time I might play around with different cheese to see which I like best. I served this over broccoli. Thanks Mary.