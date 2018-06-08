Nacho Cheese Sauce

Here's a simple cheese sauce to spread over tortilla chips. Add some jalapenos to spice things up a bit.

By MARY ANN PUTMAN

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and stir in flour. Pour in the milk and stir until the mixture thickens. Stirring constantly, mix in cheese and salt. Continue to cook and stir until cheese has melted and all ingredients are well blended, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 66.8mg; sodium 1095.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (691)

Reviews:
Chef Boyar-G
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2006
This recipe is not for a fancy cheese dip which includes gourmet cheeses and special ingredients. There are a thousand recipes for that. This particular recipe is for that fake tasting NACHO CHEESE that we all love. The cheese that we get poured over chips at a ballgame or at the movies. I repeat...this is NACHO CHEESE... as clearly mentioned in the name of the recipe. I am a nacho connoisseur and i take offense when people confuse nacho cheese with cheese sauce or simple melted cheese. Anyways, I made this cheese, and it gets my stamp of approval as homemade nacho cheese- ESPECIALLY since you can't get nacho cheese tasting nacho cheese from the grocery store- only Costco. Not even velveeta tastes like it. Get to know your nacho cheese, and you;ll understand what i'm talking about- Chef Boyar-G Read More
Helpful
(1106)
TEEBEE2002
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2003
This is a good "standard cheese sauce" recipe. My kids said it was not cheesy enough, but would eat it again if I made it. For Nachos I added a small can of chopped green chilis, it gave it a little kick with out making it too hot. My kids would not go near a jalapeno if their life depended on it! My kids said the version with green chilis was like the version they eat at school. Read More
Helpful
(335)
CAROL46
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2003
I have been looking for a good cheese sauce for a long time and I have finally found it. This sauce was so good served over broccoli. The whole family loved it. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(206)
Scrubsessed nino
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2007
This is one of the best nacho cheeses i've ever had! A bit of mustard gives more zing and colouring the cheese is fun Read More
Helpful
(74)
CRAZY4SUSHI
Rating: 3 stars
02/17/2007
I only give this three stars because it had a nice consistency, but it really only deserves two because it had no flavor. I even used the sharp cheddar singles. I had to throw in green chilies and taco seasoning to try and give it some life. I think I will stick to Mexican Velveeta. Read More
Helpful
(67)
Maria
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2007
DELICIOUS. I have been looking for a nacho cheese recipe similar to Velveeta, because here in Australia they eat nachos only with grated cheese, and this recipe is perfect. Love it! Read More
Helpful
(48)
___
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2003
This is wonderful! I needed a cheese sauce for a recipe. It deosn't need the salt. I love mixing it with rice and brocoli then baking it. I love this as a dip too! White American cheese and pimentos is heavenly. /color Read More
Helpful
(41)
AMWBAYONNE
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2003
This sauce was very easy and quick to make. This is one of the best cheese sauces that I have ever tasted for nachos and jalapenos! Highly recommended!! Read More
Helpful
(39)
JOSIE
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
I was very pleased with the consistency of this sauce. I used 2% singles which didn't have too much flavor but nonetheless this was still a good basic sauce. Next time I might play around with different cheese to see which I like best. I served this over broccoli. Thanks Mary. Read More
Helpful
(34)
