Goat Cheese and Leek Quiche
This rich leek quiche with goat cheese is the best brunch quiche ever. Serve with a crisp green salad.
I have a B&B and made this because I had goat cheese on hand. I added bacon. Everyone loved this quiche!Read More
Did not like it at all. If you are doing this, and you pre cook the leeks remember to squeeze them dry in a paper towel. That said perhaps blanching them might have helped but this thing is tasteless, thank God for the goat cheese. Next time saute the leeks. And I would try with bacon.Read More
This was a really good quiche. Easy to make and the flavors worked well together. I'm not sure if I could really notice the nutmeg but I put it in there anyway. Make sure you measure everything accurately. My filling was almost over the crust but it settled nicely after the bake.
Really Good. I did add 4 strips of crisp crumbled bacon and subbed 1 cup fat free half and half for the cream and milk. Baking time was much less - 30 minutes. Covered edge of crust. I didn't expect it to turn out as good as it did.
I love the recipe but my crust was almost burnt after baking the filling. Next time I will prebake the crust for less time.
So easy and tastes incredible!!!!!
I only had 2 leeks. I added a crumbled bacon when I placed leeks into pie dish. Turned out great!
Followed the recipe exactly. Absolutely delicious with some Asparagus soup for lunch! Two thumbs up.
This was really tasty! I didn't have any goat cheese so subbed queso fresco. I will definitely make this again!
Really delicious! I used garlic and herb goat cheese to give it extra zing.
Turned out great exactly as written, and I have a tendency to screw up quiche as well.
Fantastic. New Family favorite quiche.
This looks and taste awful. absolutely no flavor
