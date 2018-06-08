Goat Cheese and Leek Quiche

This rich leek quiche with goat cheese is the best brunch quiche ever. Serve with a crisp green salad.

By Allyson

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 9-inch quiche
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Prick pie crust all over with a fork; place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly golden, about 15 minutes. Remove crust and set aside to cool slightly; reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees (190 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil and simmer leeks just until tender, about 7 minutes; drain thoroughly.

  • Whisk eggs, heavy cream, milk, chives, nutmeg, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl. Spread leeks evenly over bottom of pie crust; dot with goat cheese. Pour egg mixture over leeks.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until puffed, lightly browned, and a sharp knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Remove to cool until warm or room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 129.3mg; sodium 361.3mg. Full Nutrition
