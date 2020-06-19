Strawberry Fizz

Our creation of a drink described in a popular book. A cold refreshing drink, fizzy and light, something that tickles your nose and your fancy.

Recipe by The Redwall Kitchen

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
68 fluid ounces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour 1 cup ginger beer into a blender; add strawberries and sugar and blend until strawberries are pureed. Pour puree into a pitcher or punch bowl and stir in remaining ginger beer.

Cook's Note:

Ginger ale can be used in place of the ginger beer, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
