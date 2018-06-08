Mexican Salsa II

Rating: 3.85 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Plenty of cilantro and other fresh ingredients make this salsa a Mexican style favorite. Serve with corn chips, over eggs, or with any Mexican food.

By Sabrina

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place roma (plum) tomatoes and serrano peppers in a medium saucepan over medium high heat with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil. Boil 15 minutes. Remove from heat and drain.

  • Place roma tomatoes, serrano peppers, onion, cilantro and garlic in a blender or food processor. Puree about 30 seconds, or to desired consistency. Transfer to a medium serving bowl, and salt to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
4 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1g; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

JGLIEBER
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I eliminated the cooking step by using stewed tomatoes in a can. I also used jalapeno instead of serrano peppers. Topped with the juice from 1 lime. Read More
Helpful
(46)

Most helpful critical review

DebPowers
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2004
Too much cilantro....this should have 1/4 C. Cilantro at the most! Way too strong. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Reviews:
skipper11
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
This salsa was good but it much more resembled pico de gallo then salsa (only much more finely chopped than pico usually is). It was still good very simple and fresh but after the inital tasting I did add lime and my husband and I thought it was much better with the lime added. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
A very fresh-tasting salsa. It lasted for quite a few days in the refrigerator too! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Justin D
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
A wonderful and versatile salsa. This recipe is a crowd pleaser. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Misty
Rating: 2 stars
05/22/2011
A little too hot and not chunky enough Read More
Helpful
(9)
leigh
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2010
OK but I prefer salsa cruda rather than cooked salsas. Read More
Helpful
(8)
carenksr
Rating: 3 stars
06/23/2007
OK fresh flavor and looks like real salsa. But it's missing something. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Laura Adams
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Very good! I will be making this again next summer when my garden is done. Read More
Helpful
(7)
