Spicy Szechuan Green Beans

This spicy Sichuan green bean recipe is almost as good as take-out Chinese green beans. It tastes wonderful with ham and a baked yam. I modified the recipe to be less oily.

Recipe by Tasha

Recipe Summary

15 mins
15 mins
10 mins
10 mins
25 mins
25 mins
Servings: 2
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine green beans and water in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until beans are tender crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Add ginger, garlic, and sesame oil; cook, stirring frequently, until garlic is fragrant and golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, and red pepper flakes together in a small bowl. Pour over beans and cook until sauce thickens enough to coat beans, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 2.6g; sodium 910.6mg. Full Nutrition
