Spicy Szechuan Green Beans
This spicy Sichuan green bean recipe is almost as good as take-out Chinese green beans. It tastes wonderful with ham and a baked yam. I modified the recipe to be less oily.
My husband I ate these before we could even sit at the table. Instead of steaming/boiling them, I pan fried them in coconut oil. I heated the oil to a medium high heat so the beans would blacken a little bit. Once they were cooked (but still crunchy) I added the garlic (which became brown and crunchy) and immediately put in the sauce. I let it cook for less than a minute and put them in a sport dish. For the sauce, I didn't have ginger so I used ginger powder, I omitted the sesame oil since I fried them in coconut oil and used agave nectar in place of sugar. This will be a regular side dish/snack at our house!
The sauce was really strong tasting and not a flavor I enjoyed. The soy sauce was overwhelming. Perhaps I did something incorrectly but I won't make it again.
My husband and I loved these Spicy Szechuan Green Beans! Prepared them precisely as directed. No need to add this or omit that. Simply delicious as is plus quick and easy preparation. Welcome to the rotation!
Easy. Delicious. Spicey. What's not to love ???
Made a few substitutions. Added triple the sugar and used brown sugar. Added more pepper flakes. Missed the ginger. Added a bit of cornstarch at the end to thicken up the sauce. Was a big hit with the family that are picky eaters.
Great recipe as is! I didn't have fresh ginger so I used a scant half teaspoon of dried ginger. Just for fun, I added a pound of chicken and a handful of peanuts to make this a main dish. I cooked the chicken first, then removed it from the pan. I then cooked the green beans as described and added the chicken back in before adding the seasonings. There was plenty of sauce to go around. I added the peanuts just a few minutes before it was done. We loved it!
Delicious! Just the right amount of heat from the ginger and the red pepper flakes. It’s a meal in itself.
just used Sambal Oelek . this was great
Great as is but I added diced red pepper and it was tasty
This dish was a great hit with my Chinese friends!
i make these at least once a week. they are yummy!
I made it with my first round of wax beans - super scrumptious and super easy. My mate loved it too. With a big season of wax beans ahead, I'll be making this one a lot. I didn't have red pepper flakes so I subbed with chili oil. Delish.
We loved it, pretty good!!!! I just have to remember to make these last & serve immediately....
Nice and spicy, would definitely make again
I made this as a side dish with Honey Baked Ham. It was a big hit with everyone. The only thing I changed was subbing light brown sugar for white.
Will make it again with a little less heat!
I like the idea that you can change the spiciness by adding more or no red pepper flakes. We love it hot and the grandkids love it not quite as spicy !
I thought it was too much ginger. My grandson really liked them. I'll just use less ginger next time.
made it per the recipe, favorite at two family gatherings
I added more ginger cut into matchstick format, plus I used a tablespoon of sesame oil and a half teaspoon of crushed red pepper, this is an awesome recipe!
No changes but I have doubled this recipe for guests. This is absolutely the best recipe for green beans if you need to add a little sass to your menu. I make this for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
I made it and we loved it. I did not have sesame oil but did add sesame seeds and used olive oil. Delicious !
These were wonderful!!! So close to some we had in a restaurant....we love heat, so I used Hot Sesame Oil. The heat definitely came through. A Real Keeper recipe!!!!
Great recipe. Family liked it.
Absolutely awesome recipe.
My adult daughter and I devoured these! We both agreed that this is a keeper that will be made again and again! Delicious
Wow! This was delish!! I doubled the sauce, and added chopped red bell peppers. We like spicy so added extra red pepper flakes. We served it over brown rice and it made a great v
Made as written and this dish was OK. Maybe my taste buds are off today, but I really wasn't getting enough Asian coming through in these green beans. I was also expecting more heat to come through and there was literally no spiciness in the end result of this dish. If I make this again, I would increase the red pepper or use something different, such as Sambal or hot chile oil. .Will try the leftovers tomorrow and update review if I feel differently.
This is a really good dish. You can always replace the sugar with a small amount of sugar substitute.
Made it exactly as written. Awesome recipe!
I followed the recipe and they turned out great! Both my kids commented on how good the green beans were.
Perfect as written!
Maybe something went wrong, but it took much longer than the time it said for the sauce to thicken up. In fact, it still had a thin consistency when I decided to just eat it how it was. The flavor, however, was delicious!!! I will definitely be making this again.
Nice to make green beans more interesting, served it with Curry Stand Chicken Tikka Masala and Jasmine rice. Did not find the timing of this recipe easy to follow.
My boys loved these & asked that I make them again and again.
This is fantastic as written. However I now add the juice of an orange to add a little extra flavor and leave out the sugar. I have to make a lot because everybody wants to eat it all. Spectacular!!!
very good !
Yummy. I definitely recommend low sodium soy sauce though.
Yum!
So delicious! I have a bumper crop of green beans this year, looking for good recipes to use them up. This was terrific. I used a fresh cayenne pepper (steamed with the beans) instead of the crushed pepper flakes, because I had that on hand. Definitely five stars.
Absolutely delish!
Due to timing, I made this with drained canned beans. Made up easily, but had too much vinegar for us. When I added more beans, it was perfect!
Amazing, best recipe ! All the others use ingredients not readily available. This recipe is super easy to make ! I’ve also used it for stirfrys!
