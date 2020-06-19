Iced Mocha Frappe

This was very tasty and I enjoyed it very much. I cut the recipe in half and used 10 coffee ice cubes (I always have them in my freezer), soy milk instead of regular milk, 4 packets of Splenda instead of regular sugar and the full 2 tbs chocolate syrup. I just had one and I'm getting ready to make another one! Loved it!! Thanks for the recipe!!
Using coffee cubes is definitely the way to go if you're going to make a frozen drink. I always keep some in the freezer. I prefer a ratio of more coffee than milk, but that doesn't take any stars away from this recipe. Play around with the ratio to see how you like it. You may like more chocolate or more sugar. For 1 serving, I used 1/2 cup milk. I used almond-cashew milk that was sweetened, so I used less sugar. Very yummy! Thanks for posting!
I have discovered that the best tasting frozen coffee drinks have one thing in common: the coffee is frozen in ice cubes. Yes, it takes a little advanced planning, but it is so worth it! This makes a wonderful coffee drink for breakfast or as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. I love it! (3/4 cup of coffee makes 7 ice cubes for me).
I made these yesterday. I only used about a tablespoon of sugar & we thought it was sweet enough. I used a whole ice cube tray of frozen coffee. I topped ours with whipped cream drizzled with both chocolate & caramel sauces. We will make these again.
I made 3 cups of coffee which made 16 ice cubes. I used 8 (because that would be 1 1/2 cups coffee) and followed it exact- DELICIOUS! Buy make 3 cups coffee and freezing double the amount I had ice cubes ready to go for the next day!!
