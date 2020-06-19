Iced Mocha Frappe

A great-tasting drink! Similar to the mocha frappe at McDonald's®! You can drizzle chocolate syrup on top of the whipped cream if you'd like it to look prettier.

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Pour coffee into an ice cube tray. Freeze until solid, 3 to 4 hours.

  • Place frozen coffee cubes in a blender. Add milk, chocolate syrup, and sugar; blend until smooth.

  • Pour coffee mixture into 2 glasses and top with whipped cream.

Cook's Notes:

You can play with the amount of sugar.

If you like caramel, replace the chocolate syrup with caramel syrup or topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 60.6g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 25.5mg; sodium 130.1mg. Full Nutrition
