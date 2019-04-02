Warm Blue Cheese Dip with Garlic and Bacon

Made this dip on Christmas Eve. It was delicious. The only problem I had was there just wasn't enough! Will be making this one again for sure.
This dip is incredible served on thinly sliced green apples....and with a glass of nice white wine... heaven!!!
Good but salty - not sure if it was the brand of cheese or the bacon (I used less bacon than the recipe called for but it was still quite salty)
Wonderful flavor and so easy to make. Even friends who normally would avoid anything with blue cheese just loved this dip!
Delicious spread - very flavorful! I kept mine in crockpot at a recent party and it had a tendency to dry out - suggest adding more half & half if you are planning on eating it over the course of an evening.
Even though I don't know if I'll make this again I had to give it 5 stars. It proved true to the other reviews - even people who don't like blue cheese liked it. I immediately tasted the blue cheese although I made it so I knew it was in there. However two other people were surprised when I told them blue cheese was in it. I served it with thin toasted slices of french bread. It doesn't make a very large quanity. But it was enough for a small group. I must say it was a nice change from all of the typical dips or appetizers. Thanks!
Thanks Carol for a wonderful recipe. I made this recipe as directed except I did add four garlic cloves than recommended. I used Tricuits and toasted french bread with flavor EVOO. This was very good. I would definately make this again. Also next time I will try the New Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Triscuits.
Yum! I used a bottle of real bacon pieces instead due to lack of time. Served with sliced French bread and it was gone in no time. Very rich and tasty!
This dip was a HUGE hit with my friends at the marina! The only thing I would do would be to try low sodium bacon next time. I could taste the blue cheese but it wasn't overpowering at all. This disappeared so fast that I only got to taste it once and everyone asked me to make it again. If I had doubled the recipe there wouldn't be any leftovers.
fan of blue cheese but did not wow the family- waste of ingrediants