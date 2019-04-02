Warm Blue Cheese Dip with Garlic and Bacon

Rating: 4.55 stars
280 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 197
  • 4 star values: 54
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 3

Even people that don't like blue cheese love this wonderful hot dip. It can be served with vegetables, but I find that people like it best with French bread.

By CSPALAIKA

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
14
Yield:
1.75 cups
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Remove bacon from skillet, drain on paper towels and crumble.

  • Place garlic in hot bacon grease. Cook and stir until soft, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place cream cheese and half-and-half in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until blended. Stir in bacon, garlic, blue cheese and chives. Transfer mixture to a medium baking dish.

  • Bake covered in the preheated oven 30 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 34.8mg; sodium 278.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (279)

Most helpful positive review

Banshee17
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2005
Made this dip on Christmas Eve. It was delicious. The only problem I had was there just wasn't enough! Will be making this one again for sure. Read More
Helpful
(95)

Most helpful critical review

ABC Cook
Rating: 1 stars
12/10/2005
fan of blue cheese but did not wow the family- waste of ingrediants Read More
Helpful
(7)
