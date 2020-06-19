Fruity Mojitos
Delicious rendition of traditional mojitos. An array of fruit makes this the perfect summer lake drink. Serve over ice.
These were good but too sweet in our opinion. I made as written but scaled the recipe down because there is only two of us. Captain Morgan was my spiced rum of choice. The only thing I did differently was to keep the lemon lime soda on the side and I did that for two reasons. Again there is only two of us and I knew this would not all be consumed in one setting so I didn't want the soda going flat. The other reason I kept it separate is that hubs likes his drinks a lot more stout than I do. So, by keeping it separate we could add as little or as much as we wanted to suit out own taste. This would have been a perfect drink without the sugar. The soda alone is all the sweetness you need.
These were good but too sweet in our opinion. I made as written but scaled the recipe down because there is only two of us. Captain Morgan was my spiced rum of choice. The only thing I did differently was to keep the lemon lime soda on the side and I did that for two reasons. Again there is only two of us and I knew this would not all be consumed in one setting so I didn't want the soda going flat. The other reason I kept it separate is that hubs likes his drinks a lot more stout than I do. So, by keeping it separate we could add as little or as much as we wanted to suit out own taste. This would have been a perfect drink without the sugar. The soda alone is all the sweetness you need.
