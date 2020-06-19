Fruity Mojitos

4
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Delicious rendition of traditional mojitos. An array of fruit makes this the perfect summer lake drink. Serve over ice.

Recipe by campforestfc

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 gallons
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine rum, sugar, and water in a larger container or 3-gallon cooler or drink dispenser until sugar is dissolved. Add mint, lemons, limes, and oranges and mix well. Allow flavors to combine for about 30 minutes. Pour lemon-lime beverage into rum-fruit mixture and stir to combine.

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 64.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 32.6mg. Full Nutrition
