Roasted White Asparagus with Herbes de Provence

This roasted white asparagus recipe is super simple to prepare for a delicious accompaniment to your favorite French dish.

Recipe by Howard

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Arrange asparagus in a casserole dish; brush with olive oil. Sprinkle herbes de Provence, salt, and black pepper over asparagus.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 6.9g; sodium 147.8mg. Full Nutrition
