Roasted White Asparagus with Herbes de Provence
This roasted white asparagus recipe is super simple to prepare for a delicious accompaniment to your favorite French dish.
An elegant, yet simple way to serve white asparagus. I used less Herbes de Provence, but otherwise I kept everything else the same. It was a very flavorful accompaniment to my roasted chicken. Great recipe!
White asparagus, delicate yet full of flavour, very nice. The herbs are delicate and the roasted flavour just seals the deal. I served this with some Parmiggiano Reggiano and thought it went very well with it, but with other more flavourful cheeses, it seemed to ruin the experience. Add this to your keeper file!
What a nice flavor this has ?I only used 1 teaspoon of olive oil as I am on weight Watchers and am watching my intake. Next time, I will use less herbes de Provence and more of other seasonings I like. The kitchen smells so nice
Very elegant, delicious flavor combination. Don't forget to peel your asparagus. I failed to do this, and it was too chewy.
The simplicity makes the natural sweetness of white asparagus more enjoyable. Seasonings can be customized based on what you have at home. With my oven, I put it for 25 min.
I used (all fresh) rosemary, Cuban oregano, thyme, and garlic mixed into olive oil with sea salt & pepper - brushed onto prepped spears. Yum!
