Spinach Appetizers

Instead of sausage balls, try these savory spinach treats -- they're great! The recipe was given to me while shopping by a lady at the grocery store. The formed balls may be stored frozen in airtight containers until ready for use.
Unbelievably good! They really do taste just like meatballs. Hints - * It is vital to use a stuffing mix with seasoning (I think some of the reviews that say it was bland may have used just bread crumbs). * I added about 1/8 - 1/4 tsp pepper, a couple of dashes of Cayanne, and 1-2 cloves garlic. * It seemed a bit dry when I was stirring it, so I added a few Tbsp cottage cheese. There are probably lots of things you could use. * definitely turn them a few times during cooking to get a more even brown.
I tried these using fat free cheddar and egg beaters and used kelloggs corn flake crumbs instead of bread crumbs to lighten it up a bit and make it lower in carbs and fat but they didn't have much taste. I added salt and pepper to it but it needs a little more spice of something and I don't know what. That will be the fun of it to make them again and try a few spices. We used fat free sour cream to dip them in and that was good. Thanks! I will try again!
09/30/2006
My family loves these at our holiday get-togethers. I stick to the recipe, and just add a bit of garlic powder. I make a dipping sauce from 1/2 cup light sour cream, 1 tsp mustard, dash of worcestershire, and 1 tbsp of soy sauce (adjust to taste). Healthy and good!
LOVE them! Made them for Christmas and everyone wanted the recipe. You do not need to freeze/thaw them. Put them in the fridge for half an hour so you can roll them into balls, but you can cook them immediately after rolling them (just watch as they won't need as long to bake). Altermatively, freeze them for a few days and then cook them fresh later. Or you can cook them the day before your event and then reheat in the oven the next day to serve them. Any of these ways, they all taste awesome!! I added 2 minced garlic cloves, reduced butter to 1 1/2 Tbs. Also used a clean kitchen towel to squeeze out all liquid from spinach before adding to mixture. I'm having more people over and making them again. So very tasty!
I made these at a small dinner party for an appetizer! The guests loved them and I alos thought they were pretty good! I would make them again. The only confusion I had was what exactly the stuffing mix was, so I used pepperidge farm herb stuffing.... is this right?
06/07/2002
11/05/2001
Everyone loved these!!!! They were a huge hit!
12/30/2004
I use this recipe w/out the cheese and when cooking, turn the spinach balls after 10 minutes to brown more evenly. The first time I had these it was in a candlelit room and I thought that I was eating meatballs! Even non spinach lovers will like them!
Yummy! I used the seasoned stuffing mix and also made the dipping sauce recommended by another reviewer: 1/2 cup light sour cream, 1 tsp mustard, dash of worcestershire, and 1 tbsp of soy sauce They disappear fast!
These are tasty and more importantly for me, forgiving. I went a little rogue and used half a cup of cottage cheese (as per someone else's suggestion), 2 tbl spoons of olive oil instead of butter, and added parsley because I had some extra I needed to use. I also used a blend of asiago, romano and parm from Trader Joe's instead of cheddar. No dip needed! They were a hit! Oh, and I say forgiving because I misread the directions and formed the balls and then chilled them in the fridge (skipped freezing all together) and they still came out great, just maybe a little less shapely than if I chilled the batter first...duh.
This has been a family favorite for many years at my house. I add some hot pepper (pizza style) and my daughter adds a bit of french dressing. At Christmas time we call them Holly Balls, on St. Patrick's Day they are Lephrican Balls...I will have to try them with a dipping sause that sounds good.
Wow, these are delicious!! I used fresh spinach since I had it on hand and I used olive oil instead of the butter and they were soooo yummy with cocktails! I skipped the "freeze" step to go head and cook about half of the recipe. The other half, I am going to leave in the freezer to have on hand in case people stop by or if I need a quick appetizer. Next time, I might add some additional herbs and/or spices and maybe try some other cheeses (mozerrella, swiss, etc) I am so pleased I found this recipe!
Hard to stop eating these. I used fresh spinach fresh parm and feta because it's what I had and ended up needing more bread crumbs(about 3.5C total). I also forgot the onion which I think was missed and made a simple marinara for dipping. They seem drier at room temp than they are warm. So might be hard to "set out"
I made these exactly as stated. My bf and I thought they were great - but next time will reduce the stuffing mix by about 1/2 C. These were a bit dry - but with that modificationm - they would be awesome!!! :D
Once you get past all the refrig/freeze/thaw, these are easy and tasty. Used Way Easy Pizza Sauce from allrecipes for a dip, but ranch would probably have been good too. Tasted better after a day or two.
If you love the taste of stuffing, your guests will love these! I made these for 2 parties & both times they were eaten right away. Next time, I think I will use shallots instead of onions to give them a sweeter flavor.
I will say it was easy to make - however, I agree with another guest that they were a little bland, kinda like eating spinich stuffing. I too was not to thrilled and had alot left over - no one wanted to take them home. So - I probably would not make these again - the recipe sounds tasty - but I personally thought it was rather bland.
Awesome. I add Elk Sausage and Sage Sausage, shredded carrots and a ton of freshly chopped garlic. Tonight I tried it with whole wheat bread I toasted in the toaster in place of the stuffing mix! Delish. Easy to freeze and reheat in oven.
These were quite pretty, however I must admit I was disappointed. They were dry and kind of tasteless. I have subsequently looked further on Allrecipes and seen similar recipes with more butter and spices ... and I would suggest you look elsewhere too. A good concept but just not a great recipe.
11/23/2005
I was excited to try this recipe, but the final product didn't have much flavor. It definitely needs some salt in the recipe to help it out, but I don't know if that will solve the bland taste. Sorry, but didn't live up to it's rating.
I have made these a couple times. they are quite good. I don't do the freeze part as it doesn't seem necessary. I have had people who don't like vegetable eat a number of these. they are pretty good alone but I included a ranch type dip with them the second time, much better. also can't help but add that I hate when people change just about everything about the recipe and then give it a bad review.
I had made it for a Advent dinner and the women raved about this appetizer. I also shared with my son who cooks paleo and he want to try them using almond flour instead of bread crumbs. I did add some garlic salt. yummmm
These were great, everyone loved them and they were fairly easy. I did bake them a little longer than recommended and did roll them around to get a crust on the outside while they baked. Otherwise perfect, easy appetizer and a great way to use up spinach from the garden!
These weren't bad, but they weren't really good either. I followed the recipe, using seasoned stuffing mix and added a little extra seasonings. They still tasted like they were lacking something. Maybe needs a sauce? They mostly just tasted like stuffing. I don't really think they tasted like meatballs, as some reviewers said. But I guess if you're a vegetarian its close enough.
I didn't change a single thing...although I admit I didn't measure the salt and pepper. These went over very well for our Christmas Eve supper along with sausage balls. We dipped the spinach ones in ranch dressing. Yummy! Will probably make again for a party or appetizer meal.
Very easy. I skipped the freezing/fridge part all together. I put these into a mini-muffin pan. I used 16 oz bag of spinach and a half cup more cheese and an extra egg. Came out delish! I’d probably add more spices next time (even though the bread stuffing I used was seasoned, I still like a lot more flavor).
The blue cheese and asparagus work well together but I felt the bread did not complement this appetizer. I'm sure if we had served these up at a party, people would have said they loved them but we tried them pre party and in the cold light of day they were just OK.
4 stars as written, 5 stars with reviewer suggestions. I used seasoned stuffing mix, added garlic and cottage cheese to the mix and made them in mini muffin tins. I made a dipping sauce of sour cream, mustard, Worcestershire and soy sauce (all of these changes were from reviewers). Took them to a Super Bowl party and they were very well received. Got a thumbs up rating from all!
I made these for my family first before I brought them to a function and thought they are okay, but need something to spice it up a little. I will try again with maybe garlic salt, etc. My husband really liked them, which is a good thing. He usually is my worst critic, so I did something right.
These turned out great! It was hard to not devour them before taking them to a party I’m going to! I doubled the recipe as most reviews said they went fast. I followed the recipe with some minor changes. I didn’t freeze/thaw them, just left them in the fridge for about 1/2 an hour. I also used about 3/4 of an onion and added garlic salt. SO YUMMY! I’ll definitely be making these again.
Party hit!! MUCH better than the other Spinach ball recipes. Im a bit OCD about how frozen spinach tends to have huge fibrous stems in it, so I do take the extra step after draining, of going thru it by hand while it's in the colander and picking out the big ones.
Tasty and easy appetizer for my get-together! I skipped the freezer part, and baked them on a Pampered Chef stone. I cut a few minutes off the bake time so they didn't dry out too much, and they were yummy!
Very good! I made them for a party and everyone loved them. I used seasoned stuffing and sour cream dipping sauce as recommended. The only thing I would change is make them a little smaller for a one bite size.
I mixed some cream of sweet corn with the stuffing, and chilled overnight. When shaping into balls, put a small chunk of cheese in the middle.Came out as good as any restaurant appetiser! Will definitely be making again.
These were very tasty, and I'll make them again. I used pork stove top stuffing. It would probably be even better with ground pork added in. Next time I'll chop the spinach even finer. As the chopped frozen spinach out of the bag was too long.
It was pretty tasty and easy to make so I might make it again if I can serve it hot. They were room temp by the time they were served. I did use the Peppridge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic stuffing mix, combo cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and olive oil vs butter. No pre-freezing but did turn them once. Would compress them more next time before baking. They didn't look very appealing but taste pretty good.
I add 1/2 cup Feta cheese and 1 cup of FRESH parmesan cheese the good stuff! Add oregano (1/2 tsp) fresh ground black pepper, and fresh Italian parsley to the mix. I sauté' the onion (sweet onion) in the butter before adding it to the mix... imparts a better flavour. I serve these with a homemade honey Digon mustard dip - I mix it too taste. I make them quite often so I double the recipe, put balls on baking sheet into the freezer, when frozen I pack them in small packets and back into the freezer. I freeze them uncooked then bake. They freeze well. On occasion, I added cooked Kale to the recipe. If I am baking the same day I do not freeze them. Tip make sure you squeeze out the excess water from the spinage else they will be too soft to ball up.
I followed the recipe, used a box of stuffing mix made for chicken that already had seasoning in it. I agree with other reviewers, it needs more. Definitely salt, maybe a kick of garlic, or as other reviewers suggested, worchestershire? I did NOT re-freeze it. You DO need to put it in the fridge for the 30 min. to form the balls. I used a tablespoon measurer to form the balls and popped them in the oven for 10 min. Really good, and made 26 good bite-sized appetizers that way.
The one thing I cut down by 1/2 was spinach. I just thought my girls wouldn't like all that much. I wanted to form a ball for baking sheet. But I have a cast on on my arm. I used cupcake pan, scooping with an ice cream scooper. Very easy to make, i will refrigerate them in a bag to heat when wanted, especially for breakfast Tina Haf
I first made these a few years back for Thanksgiving, and have made them every year since. It's very convenient that the majority of the work (and there's not that much work) can be done a day or two ahead of time. And they are delicious!
Enjoyed making this dish. Because I use gluten free bread, I added seasonings. Will adjust them a bit next time to spice it up more. Baked in my minipans....I'll try baking sheets and see if they brown more that way. MaggieC
These appetizers were all right, but I didn't think the flavor was too exciting. I had to completely rework the "dough" because with the recipe written as is, it didn't stay together at all. It was way too dry so I added another egg, which wasn't enough, so I ended up having to add some cream cheese to give it more stickiness. I don't think I would make this particular recipe again because of the problems with the dough being too dry, and something needs to be added to flavor it up a little more, but it was fun to try. Thank you for the recipe, Diane!
10/15/2016
Friends loved it! I did not follow the recipe because I did not thaw or drain the frozen spinach. I think it actually made them moist. Will make for Thanksgiving because I used the Herb dressing mix; nice complement as an appetizer.
Very good, easy to make, followed other cooks suggestion on using seasoned stuffing mix and it turned out great. I made them in my small muffin tins from beginning to end and they turned out great. Made about 24 spinach balls.
Very good appetizer + easy to make. i will make it spicier next time. still looking for suggestions on serving sauces besides ketchup! any suggestions on spicier ingredients? Thanks for the recipe. It's a versatile idea!
05/10/2004
Enjoyed by all!! Quick, easy and sooo tasty!!! Just e-mailed this recipe to all who raved about them at our Mother's Day picnic.
Great "make ahead" dish. Served them at a party and they were the first item to run out. Even got asked for the recipe. My grocery store only carries the plain stuffing mix at Thanksgiving, so I used boxed sourdough stuffing mix. Turned out great.
Good, bite sized, healthy, non-greasy appetizer. I agree with other reviews, it's a bit dry. I added salt, pepper and a dash of Cajun seasoning and made the sour cream dip that a reviewer recommended - that's solved the dryness issue.
Made this to use up fresh spinach that was about to go bad. Omitted the butter because I was concerned about too much moisture with the fresh leaves (I think it would have been fine). Only used parm cheese, also added some fried onions in place of about 1/3 of the bread crumbs. Put everything in the Ninja Only froze for 30 min then straight to oven. They held shape and taste great. Will definitely make again when I need to use up spinach. May try other greens and mozzarella cheese. Seems like you could do a lot of variations with this. I don't give 5 stars unless it knocks my socks off. These are really good though.
I made this exactly as directed, but skipped the freezing/defrosting part. I mixed everything, refrigerated it for an hour, formed balls by squeezing tightly the ingredients, forming a non-small like drop, refrigerated the tray before baking, everything held together great! my family loved them
I made a few personal taste changes. Follow this base recipe. I used fresh spinach and sautéed it then pulsed it in my food processor.otherwise, followed it. Took it to friends as an appie. They were gone real quick.
Amazing! I skip the freezer step altogether and the balls are incredibly moist. Place the mix in a plastic sandwich bag in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or a few days. I bake them for 25 minutes in mini muffin tins sprayed with olive oil cooking spray. Flip balls after about 15 minutes. I've made them 3 times for dinner in the last week! Tonight they are a side dish to beef stew and last week they were a great appetizer while waiting for the corned beef to finish in the crockpot after work.
I don't know what I did wrong but these were a disaster. Dry and no taste!
11/23/2004
I made this recipe for a work luncheon for my department and it was a big hit. I had request to make it for 3 of my co-workers. I also made this recipe for a function that I was having at my house last weekend and they really like it.
I made these for a party and they pretty much all went. I added garlic powder and other favorite spices to add more flavor. A quick party appetizer that's simple to throw together the day before and just freeze until you are ready to use. Thanks for the recipe!
Very tasty recipe! My family loved them! I made a dozen and had nothing left within a matter of minutes. Everyone wanted seconds.....lol.. I will definitely make these again in the near future. Might try them with ranch dressing as a topper after they are done.
