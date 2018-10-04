Spinach Appetizers

119 Ratings
  • 5 65
  • 4 31
  • 3 10
  • 2 10
  • 1 3

Instead of sausage balls, try these savory spinach treats -- they're great! The recipe was given to me while shopping by a lady at the grocery store. The formed balls may be stored frozen in airtight containers until ready for use.

By Diane Hall




Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings


Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together chopped spinach, dry bread stuffing mix, eggs, Parmesan cheese, onion, butter and Cheddar cheese. Cover and chill in the refrigerator approximately 30 minutes.

  • Drop the mixture by rounded spoonfuls onto a lightly greased large baking sheet. Place baking sheet in the freezer approximately 1 hour.

  • When ready to bake, allow the balls to partially thaw, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a large baking sheet.

  • Bake the balls in the preheated oven 20 to 25 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 469mg. Full Nutrition
