Spinach Appetizers

LOVE them! Made them for Christmas and everyone wanted the recipe. You do not need to freeze/thaw them. Put them in the fridge for half an hour so you can roll them into balls, but you can cook them immediately after rolling them (just watch as they won't need as long to bake). Altermatively, freeze them for a few days and then cook them fresh later. Or you can cook them the day before your event and then reheat in the oven the next day to serve them. Any of these ways, they all taste awesome!! I added 2 minced garlic cloves, reduced butter to 1 1/2 Tbs. Also used a clean kitchen towel to squeeze out all liquid from spinach before adding to mixture. I'm having more people over and making them again. So very tasty!