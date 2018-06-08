Texas Caviar II
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 22.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.3g 3 %
carbohydrates: 3.9g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 0.2g
fat: 0.2g
vitamin a iu: 38.2IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 3 %
vitamin c: 1.3mg 2 %
folate: 13.4mcg 3 %
calcium: 6.3mg 1 %
iron: 0.3mg 1 %
magnesium: 7.3mg 3 %
potassium: 45.1mg 1 %
sodium: 115.8mg 5 %
calories from fat: 1.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved