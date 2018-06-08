Texas Caviar II

1 of 7

Rating: 1 stars This is not Texas Caviar this is a can of peas and some salsa slapped together. If I take a can of turkey parts and some chicken broth it's not a deluxe Thanksgiving roast. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars You don't cook this recipe. It's an easy cold dip. Use a good quality hot sauce - I used Archer Farms (Target brand) Organic Garden Salsa-Medium. I also subbed black beans because I like them more than blackeyes. My favorite snack is chips & hot sauce and this is a great way to add more vitamins. It's extremely versatile - you can add just about anything else that you like. Next time I will add corn sliced avocado & a little lime juice. Helpful (18)

Rating: 1 stars This is not Texas Caviar...looks like a mess! Helpful (13)

Rating: 1 stars this was the worst thing i have ever ate. it was very hard to cook and i will never in my life cook this again!!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I substituted pinto beans for the black-eyed peas because that's what I had on hand. I also used homemade salsa. The kids and I thought it was a great after-swimming snack! Helpful (7)