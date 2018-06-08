Texas Caviar II

Rating: 1.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 5

Here's a simple version of an old spicy Texas favorite made with black-eyed peas and salsa. Serve with tortilla chips.

By Anna

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together black-eyed peas, picante sauce and salt. Chill in the refrigerator before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 115.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Scotdog
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2007
You don't cook this recipe. It's an easy cold dip. Use a good quality hot sauce - I used Archer Farms (Target brand) Organic Garden Salsa-Medium. I also subbed black beans because I like them more than blackeyes. My favorite snack is chips & hot sauce and this is a great way to add more vitamins. It's extremely versatile - you can add just about anything else that you like. Next time I will add corn sliced avocado & a little lime juice. Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

Georges10
Rating: 1 stars
12/16/2009
This is not Texas Caviar this is a can of peas and some salsa slapped together. If I take a can of turkey parts and some chicken broth it's not a deluxe Thanksgiving roast. Read More
Helpful
(23)
