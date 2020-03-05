Nina's Lechon Sauce

It's easy enough to buy ready made lechon sauce from the store but here's a recipe that you can make yourself at home. Serve it with your favorite lechon or lechon manok.

By Mekmolek

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and garlic until onion is soft, 5 to 10 minutes. Add liver pate; cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Mix apple cider vinegar and brown sugar into pate mixture; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Add water and bread crumbs; cook and stir until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove skillet from heat and cool lechon sauce for 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Pour sauce into a blender no more than half full. Cover and hold lid down; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend.

Cook's Note:

Instead of buying a tin of pate, you can choose to cook you own chicken or pork liver.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 294.2mg. Full Nutrition
