Roti Canai/Paratha (Indian Pancake)

Breakfast, lunch, tea time, and dinner - this popular Indian pancake is available for a meal or snack. As kids we ate it sprinkled with sugar. It's typically served with curry and sambal if you choose to spice it up.

Recipe by Suhara

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix warm water, salt, and sugar together in a bowl. Put flour in a large mixing bowl; work in 3 1/2 tablespoons ghee using your fingertips.

  • Beat egg and 1 teaspoon water together in a bowl; add to flour mixture. Gradually mix warm water mixture into flour mixture while kneading until dough becomes soft and pliable. Form dough into balls and let rest in a well-oiled bowl, 2 to 3 hours.

  • Working on a flat greased surface, take a dough ball and flatten it using the heel of your palm to make a paper-thin circle. Spread 1 teaspoon ghee inside it. Fold the edges together to make roti into a square. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Heat about 1 tablespoon ghee on griddle or in a skillet over medium heat; cook roti until browned, 1 to 3 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 56.8g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 45.8mg; sodium 301.8mg. Full Nutrition
