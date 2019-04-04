Navajo Tacos

A traditional Indian fry bread topped with a chili-style meat and bean mixture and taco-type toppings like shredded Cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, and sour cream. A family favorite. Serve the leftovers as dessert with honey, butter, or sugar and cinnamon.

Ingredients

Fry Bread:
Chili Mixture:

Directions

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Pour in water; stir dough until just combined. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest, about 15 minutes.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef; cook and stir until browned, about 5 minutes. Drain off grease. Stir in pinto beans, diced tomatoes with their juices, and chili seasoning until well-blended. Simmer until chili flavors combine, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Grease your hands lightly with oil and pinch off a piece of dough about the size of a baseball. Press it with your palms into a round about 4 inches in diameter and 1/2-inch thick. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Heat oil to a depth of 2 to 3 inches in a deep fryer or large saucepan. Fry dough rounds in batches until well-browned, puffy, and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels.

  • Divide fry bread among serving plates while still hot. Spoon chili mixture on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 1127.1mg. Full Nutrition
