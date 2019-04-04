A traditional Indian fry bread topped with a chili-style meat and bean mixture and taco-type toppings like shredded Cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, and sour cream. A family favorite. Serve the leftovers as dessert with honey, butter, or sugar and cinnamon.
Recipe amounts seem to be incorrect. Way too much water. I made it the first time, runny enough to pour. Tossed it, remade it with less water, still runny. Gave up and found a new, better fry bread recipe. What a waste of my ingredients.
I love navajo tacos, and I'm always looking for the perfect recipe! I liked this one a lot! The dough was nicely stretchy and fried very well. The end result was a little tough -- we couldn't easily cut into it with a knife...not a problem for the kids, as they just picked it up with their hands :) I think, though, that the ratio of flour to baking powder to water may be off. Thanks for the recipe!
