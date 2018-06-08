Easy and Delicious Avocado Dip
This dip is amazing and goes great with Tostitos... Your family and friends will love it! Ideal for parties.
A nice vegetable dip! I added some hot peppers. Thank you for the recipe.Read More
basis was good but it needed a lot more seasoning. I added lemon juice, onion powder, parsley, and perfect pinch seasoning in garlic herb. was very creamy and simple as written but for my taste I needed more flavor.Read More
I love garlic, avacado and this dip. Quick, easy and just the right taste for me. I added Penzy's lemon pepper seasoning to make it just right!
super easy; guests loved it
Omg, my family loved your Recipe. I served it at a family reunion, it was gone in 30 mins. thank you sweetie for sharing your simple recipe. god bless
