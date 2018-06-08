Easy and Delicious Avocado Dip

7 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This dip is amazing and goes great with Tostitos... Your family and friends will love it! Ideal for parties.

By ipekwilliamson

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mash avocados in a deep bowl. Mix in garlic, salt, and black pepper. Stir in sour cream until well-blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 160.3mg. Full Nutrition
