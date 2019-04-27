The Best Dry-Roasted Chickpea Recipe

1 of 87

Rating: 5 stars The first time I made these they were eh. Because I put the olive oil and my seasoning in with the first 22 minutes. The second time I made these, I followed directions word for word. WOW! AWESOME!! ADDICTING!! And I have some in the oven right now. Sorry popcorn... you have been replaced. This recipe will not disappoint of you drain, I put them on a towel and gently fold over beans to absorb moisture, dump them in a dish ( not a cookie sheet ) bake 22 minutes at 425 and then moisten with olive oil and salt. Put them back in oven for another 22 minutes . I'm writing directions because its important to follow this person's recipe to a T. Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars This is a really great roasted chickpeas recipe! I used 3 cans of chickpeas and the same cooking time and amount of olive oil and all went well. To add flavor, I added Lawry’s season salt (a few shakes), 2 tsps grated Parmesan cheese or “shaker cheese” in my house, and 1 tsp garlic powder to the salt and pepper. I also cooked the chickpeas in 11 minute segments, stirring and rotating the pan each time. At the 22 minute mark, I simply added the olive oil and seasonings right in the pan and stirred with a metal spatula (rather than transferring to a bowl) and had no issue with this method. At the 3rd 11 minute check in, I tested a chickpea and didn’t think that another 11 minutes would make them crispy enough for my liking, so I cooked them for 15 minutes the final time, and they turned out great. I think this is a good recipe, just make sure to pat dry your chickpeas (I strained them too) and rotating the pan and stirring every 11 minutes may help to ensure maximum crispiness. You may be satisfied at the 44 minute mark (and I may just like really crispy roasted chickpeas) but you may need to add a few minutes to the cooking time, I think this is just personal preference. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Quick, grab your ice cold beer...this recipe deserves one. As far as method, this is a good one. The chickpeas were crunchy and crispy. The seasoning is just enough to bring out the real chickpea flavour. I ended up sprinkling some nutritional yeast on afterwards, but as is these are five star. Thank you for the recipe. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I came home from work and was craving something crunchy but not chips or anything like that. I always have some cans of chickpeas in the pantry so searched and ended up on this recipe. These are so good. I may try to mix it up again with some chili powder or something but they really don't need any additions. This one is going into my regular rotation. Update: My wife and I have been together for 19 years. In that entire time she has hated chickpeas. Heck, she won't even eat hummus. She had a handful of the batch I made the other day and just came back from the store with three cans of chickpeas and a new bottle of "Mrs Dash" and told me to make more. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is easy especially if you used a can. However, I used bagged chickpeas and soaked them and simmered them first to cook. Dried them off, and placed them on a sheet in the oven at 425. Just as instructed, I pulled them half way through and used olive oil spray to coat and then tossed them with my own choice of spices (cayenne, garlic and onion powder ). Like others I decreased the first time by 5 min, and after seasoning left them in about 15-17 min. Test a couple because the first time I took them out, one was perfect, another still a little chewy in the center. Great, easy snack, less fat, sodium, and cost compared to store bought. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I’ve made these 3 times now so I’m ready to review. I suggest tripling or quadrupling the recipe to actually have a decent amount of chickpeas. They shrink while cooking! I want kids to eat them so I eliminate the pepper. I cook them for 60 total min, adding oil & salt halfway thru and stirring every 15 min. I also find they are amazing with 1.5x the salt, 1/2 the oil and when still warm! Enjoy! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loved these. I doubled the recipe and used our toaster oven to avoid heating up the kitchen. I added roasting time until they were crunchy. A delightful treat! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars These directions are for two 22 minute cooking sessions. In reality it is four 11 minute check ups... Made as directed EXCEPT used 1/4 tsp Tony Chacheres & two grinds of black pepper.. success! Shopped ALDI today and for prepackaged result was almost $3 when the can of chick peas was 69 cents! I'm thinking of using rosemary/garlic infused oil, regular salt & pepper... & on the final 11 minutes microplane a bit of parm.. also thinking Wasabi?? maybe a Thai curry thing.. will share... Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I make these all the time! sometimes I add Rosemary! DELICIOUS!!! Helpful (5)