Sunflower Cocktail

Easy sunflower cocktail recipe using equal parts of each ingredient.

5 mins
5 mins
2
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine gin, orange-flavored liqueur, elderflower liqueur, and lemon juice with some crushed ice in a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted.

  • Strain into 2 glasses.

429 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 0.3g; sodium 6.9mg. Full Nutrition
