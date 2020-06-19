Sunflower Cocktail
Easy sunflower cocktail recipe using equal parts of each ingredient.
Was looking for a refreshing cocktail for a hot summer day. As written it was a bit too lemony for me, but I did use fresh squeezed lemons so maybe they were too tart. I added a splash of water and it was just right. I would a imagine club soda would work too...something to try next time.
big hit with everyone. might try a little less Cointreau to dial back the sweetness
Came to Allrecipes looking for something different to make and this sounded tasty. Luckily, I had all the ingredients. While we have Aviator gin, we don’t care for it so used our favorite St. Augustine brand. Reminded me of a stronger lemon drop.
