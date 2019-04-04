Creamy Polenta with Roasted Corn and Fresh Sage

This side dish is great served hot and topped with Parmesan cheese, or chilled, cut into shapes and then griddled.

Recipe by JOE ZARANSKI

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grill corn in the husks, or roast in the oven; cut kernels from cob.

  • In a heavy 4-quart saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Stir in garlic and onions; reduce heat to low and cook until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in water and milk and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Slowly stir in cornmeal, whisking thoroughly. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring often to prevent sticking and burning. Season with salt and pepper; simmer 15 minutes more.

  • When mixture is thick and the cornmeal is tender, stir in corn, sage and Parmesan cheese. Transfer to a large bowl to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 219.1mg. Full Nutrition
