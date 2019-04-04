Creamy Polenta with Roasted Corn and Fresh Sage
This side dish is great served hot and topped with Parmesan cheese, or chilled, cut into shapes and then griddled.
This was a great recipe that I tweaked a little. I used canned corn that I sauteed with the sage and a little butter until the corn was slightly browned and grated in a pinch of fresh nutmeg then added it to the polenta. By sauteeing the sage, it softens the flavor This was super good!Read More
This was my second attempt at polenta. Though better than the first, something still wasn't right. The flavor was good, but we didn't care for the roasted corn chunks, they were a little too sweet.Read More
Pretty good, but there was a lot of sage. My dad couldn't even finish it because it was so strong. I'd maybe cut the sage in half.
Very good - this reminds me of dinner with relatives in the Piedmont region in Italy. A wonderful side dish... Sliced and grilled the leftovers the next day which was just as delish as the night before! Thanks for this recipe!
Not too bad. I used frozen corn instead. This recipe makes a ton. I wish I had cut the recipe down because I don't really like it cold.
I made this without the corn, and it was delicious. My whole family, including young children, enjoyed it.
This would probably be better if you cut down on the sage. It was a little over-powering.
First time having and making polenta. Really good recipe, followed the tip to cook corn in a little butter and added 1 Tbs dried sage. I'll be making this again!
I'm sure the fresh roasted corn would have been awesome - but I only had frozen and it was still a hit
I actually forgot to put the cheese in and it was still really delicious. It is very hardy and we had a lot leftover, but it was delicious heated up the next day, as well. Definitely use fresh corn.
This recipe is a keeper, thanks so much! For the corn, I just popped open a can of corn, and put it under the broiler for 12 minutes. I also mixed in some okara that I had left over from making soy milk, and it blended in beautifully, and gives the dish some protein. I loved the spices, and actually doubled up on them.
This is delicious! I roasted the corn in the oven and then cut it off the cob. Based on other reviews saying there was too much sage I only used 1T fresh. I think 1-2 is good for my tastes but do think with 3 it would be a bit overpowering, but to each their own. I put some in a bowl to eat immediately and the rest I put in a loaf pan and will chill, slice and pan fry.
