Asian Steak and Noodle Bowl
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 659.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 35.9g 72 %
carbohydrates: 61.6g 20 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 15.1g
fat: 28.5g 44 %
saturated fat: 6.7g 33 %
cholesterol: 50.6mg 17 %
vitamin a iu: 599.8IU 12 %
niacin equivalents: 12.7mg 97 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 46 %
vitamin c: 45.8mg 76 %
folate: 46.6mcg 12 %
calcium: 74mg 7 %
iron: 4mg 22 %
magnesium: 50.2mg 18 %
potassium: 623.7mg 18 %
sodium: 1621mg 65 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 256.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
