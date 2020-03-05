Asian Steak and Noodle Bowl

Rating: 4.74 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious combination of Asian flavors infused in lean meat, vegetables, and Japanese noodles. So comforting, you won't even know this was low-fat!

By Chrissy Gaynor

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
44 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 59 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, vegetable oil, brown sugar, ginger, and garlic powder together in a large bowl. Pierce flank steak several times with a large fork. Place in the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let marinate in the refrigerator, at least 4 hours and up to overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook udon noodles in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 13 to 14 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat a large skillet over high heat. Remove steak from marinade and cook until well-browned, about 2 minutes per side. Reserve marinade.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Grill steak, basting with half of the reserved marinade, until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium or 150 degrees F (65 degrees C) for medium-well, at least 10 minutes per side. Slice steak thinly against the grain.

  • Combine remaining marinade, snow peas, broccoli florets, and mirin in the skillet. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until snow peas are tender, about 2 minutes. Add drained noodles; mix well to combine.

  • Divide noodle mixture among large bowls. Top with steak slices.

Cook's Note:

Flank steak is best when served medium or medium-well. Medium-rare will be too tough to chew.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
660 calories; protein 35.9g; carbohydrates 61.6g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 50.6mg; sodium 1621mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (22)

Read More Reviews
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2016
This easy recipe automatically makes it into our weekly menu routine. It's even good the next day! I used rice noodles instead of udon to keep it gluten free. Next time I'll try soba noodles. Thank you for this excellent recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Loretta Belt
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2017
My family loves this meal!! We add water chestnuts and bamboo shoots. We're constantly finding tweaks we can make. I've made this about 4 times and it is requested often. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Matthew
Rating: 4 stars
02/10/2017
I would like it spicier. Otherwise very good great base will make again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Tracy Murphy
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2018
super yummy Read More
Helpful
(2)
kathleenshops
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2018
This was good the night I made it but I enjoyed it much more the next day. I will keep this in the rotation. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Courtney
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2019
Great recipe with overall good flavors. I’ve made this twice now, once marinading for the 4 hours as recommended and once only marinating for 15 minutes since I was short on time - both tasted similar. I split the marinade half for the steak and half for the veggies. I also added thinly sliced Fresno chili on top for a little kick. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Scott Farrell
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2019
would suggest adding red wine to the marinade Read More
JustMax
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2019
I did not have soy sauce so I use teriyaki. Used vegetables that I had on hand. This dish was yummy. Will definitely make again. Read More
Hannah Thorson
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2019
I made it with chicken. Super easy. Yummy Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022