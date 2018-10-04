Spinach Mushroom and Ricotta Fettuccine

56 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 16
  • 3 16
  • 2 8
  • 1 11

A yummy alternative to those heavy pasta sauces. Ideal for summer. Quick and easy too.

By Jennifer

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in mushrooms and cook until tender. Stir in spinach and cook until thawed and tender. Remove from heat and stir in ricotta cheese; mix well.

  • To the spinach mixture add the lemon juice; pour over cooked pasta. Mix well and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 75.2g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 452.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022