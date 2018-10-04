Spinach Mushroom and Ricotta Fettuccine

I don't understand all of the really negative comments about this recipe. I mean, it is what it is. Nothing more, nothing less. I make something similar to this dish quite often and my family (all adults) is as prone to gobble it up as any other. My differences: We don't like spinach fettuccine, so I use the "white" kind. I feed 8 regularly, so I at least double every thing EXCEPT the ricotta (to which I add some milk (for consistency) and season with salt, pepper, PARSLEY, BASIL and parmesan cheese before I toss it with the pasta). I steam my spinach separately and serve it on top of the pasta. Everyone also gets a boneless chicken breast which I saute (sometimes in butter, sometimes in olive oil) with some onion and the mushrooms. Sliced carrots and/or halved cherry tomatoes can be added, too, for color. Overall a quick, tasty meal that's substantial, economical and pretty healthy, too. (My cook time might be closer to 45 minutes, but that's probably due to the doubling).