Spinach Mushroom and Ricotta Fettuccine
A yummy alternative to those heavy pasta sauces. Ideal for summer. Quick and easy too.
This is a great "basic" recipe and needs to be seasoned to taste. I chopped the mushrooms instead of using whole slices and added minced garlic, italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, sea salt, ground peppercorn, and shredded romano cheese. It turned out well and is a healthy altenative to the heavy cream in fettucine alfredo.Read More
This recipie was bland until I put some herbs and mozzeralla in it. Now it is fine.Read More
Would have been bland as written, but took the advice of several other reviewers and revved it up. Added garlic after sauteing the mushrooms, then oregano, kosher salt, and pepper. Used fresh spinach (a ton) and wilted it instead of frozen. Used about half the recommended amount of ricotta. After all this (really, not that much, I'd call it "season to taste"), it was tremendous. Probably one of the best recipes I've tried from here.
I found this recipe pretty tasteless. The lemon is really the only ingredient that gives it any flavour. Maybe it would be nicer if you added some pine nuts and garlic.
I'm not sure why other reviewers are so critical of this recipe. I added a chopped garlic clove to the mushroom, a generous grating of Parmesan, and found it delish. I would, however, say that any dish is best when you use fresh produce instead of frozen. Thanks for the great alternative!
This recipe is pretty bland. I added some shredded cheese, garlic, rosemary, italian spice, parsley and a couple of tablespoons of pesto sauce. Okay recpipe but VERY filling!!
Very bland, needs a lot of help to make it tasty.
I modified this recipe a bit and found it to be pretty tasty. I used olive oil as well as butter and added garlic, onion, salt, pepper, and fresh basil with the mushrooms. I used fresh spinach (a little over a 6 oz bag) and a little less ricotta than is called for. I think it could have used juice from an extra 1/2 lemon. I will make this again. I think it's a nice recipe to experiment with and flavor as you will; I imagine it would be incredibly bland as written.
This recipe was pretty tasteless, I agree that it was the lemon that saved it... wouldn't make it again.
Good recipe. It was a little bland. Would recommend lots of fresh garlic. Overall, delicious & will make again!
I'm rating this 5 stars but only after doing a lot of work to it. I added fresh garlic and lots of seasonings including seasoned salt, garlic powder, and black pepper as it was very bland. I used 2 6oz cans of mushrooms and one can of spinach as I did not have the fresh ingredients available. I kept seasoning the ricotta until I got that right and then followed the recipe.
Gosh! Give this poor lady a break! Tryt saying something nice before being not so nice, eh? I thought this was a really great basic recipe. I added cream of chicken soup and a splash of milk. I only used half the ricotta and put it over chicken breasts instead of pasta. It was good!
I don't understand all of the really negative comments about this recipe. I mean, it is what it is. Nothing more, nothing less. I make something similar to this dish quite often and my family (all adults) is as prone to gobble it up as any other. My differences: We don't like spinach fettuccine, so I use the "white" kind. I feed 8 regularly, so I at least double every thing EXCEPT the ricotta (to which I add some milk (for consistency) and season with salt, pepper, PARSLEY, BASIL and parmesan cheese before I toss it with the pasta). I steam my spinach separately and serve it on top of the pasta. Everyone also gets a boneless chicken breast which I saute (sometimes in butter, sometimes in olive oil) with some onion and the mushrooms. Sliced carrots and/or halved cherry tomatoes can be added, too, for color. Overall a quick, tasty meal that's substantial, economical and pretty healthy, too. (My cook time might be closer to 45 minutes, but that's probably due to the doubling).
I made this only I added 1/2 pound of spicy sausage and browned it with the mushrooms. I used home canned mushrooms and frozen spinach and l cap lemon juice and 1/3 the amount of cheese on spaghetti noodles. My husband liked it. I would also like to mention I used home made ricotta.
I took the advice of other reviewers and modified the recipe. I added fresh parsley and basil to taste, 4 heads of garlic, pepper and used a cream-style ricotta. I added 1/4 cup of lemon juice into the spinach/ricotta mixture. The result was a nice creamy sauce which coated all of the spaghetti. Delicious!
Tasty sauce and I loved the spinach and mushrooms, but the sauce is EXTREMELY thick. It needs to be modified dramatically.
An absolutely delightful alternative to the standard pasta dishes. This is a favourite and it is so easy to put together.
Very bland, good base though. Could be great dish if you want to dress it up with a lot of your own flavor.
This is a great recipe if your not in the mood to cook dinner. All I have to do is mention making this again and I get a "let's eat out tonight" or a "order something to go and I'll pick it up on my way home"! Works like a charm every time! It was a waste of good ricotta the first time I made it(even the dog turned up his nose at it...) but well worth it in the long run!
As with everyone else here, this is very bland recipe. So prior to making it I tried to kick it up a notch some garlic, some white wine, a little cayenne pepper, fresh parmesan and some onion. All to no avail. I think perhaps the ricotta cheese pretty much nullifies any flavor possible. So if I were to make this again, I would subsitute in some sour cream for half of the ricotta cheese listed. This recipe has a good premise, it just needs some work.
I read the other recipes that suggested that it was bland so I added some cream cheese and spices (garlic, paprika, oregano, salt and pepper). I also sprinkled some mozzarella on top before serving. This was very good! I would give 5 stars, except I changed it, so it wasn't really this recipe I was reviewing. Good base recipe.
I did not care for this recipe. It was really bland, and the lemon juice gave it a bit of a soured taste. I would suggest adding some herbs and perhaps some garlic.
This recipe alone is pretty bland, so I decided to add some stuff to it. I added mozzarella and parmesan cheese, minced garlic, and some italian seasoning. The end result was ok, but not fantastic. I think what turned me off the most was the spinach fettucine pasta so next time I make this (if I ever do) I will use regular pasta.
Really bland. I should have read the reviews before I cooked this so I would have realized that it needed a lot of add-ins.
Good, filling, and used the ingredients I was wanting to use. Could use more flavor though.
I'm going to agree that the basic recipe is pretty bland. It's a good base to add to, though!
ideas are good, it's just when you put them together, it tastes disgusting (even after adding garlic, other spices...)
How could you not know going in that a recipe made with nearly a pound of ricotta cheese would be bland? I did my best to spice it up, with mixed results.
After reading some horrible reviews, I made this anyway because I had everthing at hand to make it. I used fresh spinach, added a half cup of sour cream and roasted pine nuts. I used rotini instead of fettucine. It was good! Not colorful or pretty, but tasty! Kids wouldn't like it because it looks so bland.
Not my favorite, it turned out dry.
i wasn't crazy about this dish, i love mushrooms and spinach but i thought there was a lack of flavor. if i make it again i will have to play around with spices and/or maybe some other cheese.
More lemon juice, basil, and possibly fresh spinach?
It was a little dry so I would add some milk next time, otherwise I thought it was pretty tasty.l
Very bland, even with herbs, lots of garlic, fresh grated parmesan.:(
It was ok, but almost a little bland.
I followed the advice of other and added fresh garlic and other spices. It came out quite good. It's an easy to make recipe that hits the spot.
This was the worst meal I've ever cooked (and I've had some doozies)! My kids literally spit it out on their plates and I couldn't even force my own plate down. It all went in the garbage...I feel bad that I wasted a perfectly good tub of ricotta.
Not a whole lot of flavour, except the lemon.
This dish is very easy to prepare. I made it in under 15 minutes, making the sauce as the noodles boiled. The mushroom, spinach and ricotta are a delicious combination, and the dish is overall filling and flavorful.
The lemon juice really added flavor to this dish. Loved the spinach and ricotta cheese flavor together but thought it was a little dry, so I ended up drizzling extra virgin olive oil over each serving as well as shredded motzo cheese.
Except for one person, everyone had to add a bunch of stuff to this to make it edible.
I followed some of the other suggestions about adding italian seasoning and red pepper flakes and it tunred out great! I also only used 8oz of pasta instead of 16oz and I think it was just the right ratio of sauce to noodles.
This was just okay. I had all of the ingredients in the house, which is why I tried it. But it was bland and I didn't really care for the texture of the finished product. I won't be making this again.
Not enough flavor. No one in the family enjoyed it.
Recipe is bland as written. I will not make again.
A good base recipe but I added more things like other reviewer suggested: salt, pepper, garlic, fresh basil, dried oregano and some mozzarella. Will definitely make this again!
This is an amazingly fast and easy light meal; skipped the chicken, used a container of spinach, butter, ricotta and sliced cherry tomatoes. Added Cantanzaro herb blend from Savory Spice. Topped with asiago cheese. Very satisfying.
We really enjoyed the lemon flavor of this pasta dish. no issue with the taste, thought it was quite good. Was a little too dry - will reheat tomorrow and add a white sauce.
