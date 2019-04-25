Homemade Vegetable Baby Food

Homemade baby food is much less expensive than store bought, and it's also nice to know just exactly what you are feeding your precious one! This fast, easy recipe will allow you to be creative with all different kinds of vegetables!

By Amanda J.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with 2 inches of water or just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add carrots, cover, and steam until tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Transfer steamed carrots to a food processor and process until almost smooth, scraping down sides periodically. Add 1/4 cup water from the saucepan and process until carrots are smooth. Repeat until desired consistency is reached.

  • Scoop 1/3 to 1/2 cup pureed carrots into sandwich-size resealable bags. Squeeze bag to remove excess air and seal. Flatten bags and stack in the freezer.

Cook's Notes:

Any type of vegetable can be used in place of the carrots.

Be sure that your work surface is clean and sanitized. Wash hands thoroughly with soap.

Place sticky label on each bag stating contents and date. Thaw by running under water, placing in fridge for a day, or in microwave.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
21 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 34.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
