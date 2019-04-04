Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

708 Ratings
  • 5 413
  • 4 219
  • 3 50
  • 2 17
  • 1 9

This vegetable stir-fry is something I whipped up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain vegetables I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.

By veggigoddess

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
68 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon ginger, garlic, and cornstarch in a large bowl; mix until cornstarch is dissolved. Add broccoli, carrots, snow peas, and green beans; toss lightly to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Heat remaining 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add vegetable mixture and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly to prevent burning.

  • Stir in water and soy sauce; add onion, salt, and remaining 1 teaspoon ginger. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender but crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 9.3g; sodium 903.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/24/2022