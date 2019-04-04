Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

Awesome, I added about 2 tablepoons of ginger since I really like the fragrant spiciness and I wanted a little heat so additionally I added 1/4 teaspoon of chipotle powder. I wanted this as a main course so first I sauteed some thinly sliced chicken strips over high heat to get them browned and slightly cripsy in 1 teaspoon of canola oil. I used the vegetables listed since I like them all and added a few crimini mushrooms. 1/4 cup oil seemed a little much so I removed about a tablespoon, perfect. I added the oil and the vegetables and cooked them over high (not meduim) heat to get them slightly browned but still crunchy. I mixed the soy sauce with the water then added the cornstarch and mixed it until it was smooth and added this last so I could control the thickening since I knew it would thicken relatively fast. When it was done (about 20 seconds) I removed it from the heat and salted to taste, I probably used about 1 teaspoon since the soy sauce was salty. Served it over brown rice and it was darn tasty. Definately will be making this again. Oh yea, I used about 4 cloves of garlic, love the taste. I sauteed them first to get them a caramel color then added the vegetables.