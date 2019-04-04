Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

This vegetable stir-fry is something I whipped up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain vegetables I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.
I skipped the green beans and onions, but added Chinese mushrooms, red bell pepper and tofu to this dish. I made the stir fry by first sauteing the ginger and garlic, then adding all of the vegetables, followed by the tofu. Next, I added the soy sauce and then the cornstarch in water to make the stir fry sauce. Tossing the vegetables in an oil-cornstarch mix may have caused the "gummy texture" problems reported by other viewers. This is a good basic stir fry recipe. If you find it bland, you can increase the amount of ginger and garlic, as well as add a bit of chili paste or crushed red pepper flakes to give it a bit more kick.
VERY YUMMY! I'm glad I found this today. I was in the mood for something good. Of course I had to tweak your recipe a bit for my family, but your garlic/ginger/corn starch blend is a keeper! Here is what I did tonight- Hubby demands meat, so cooks chicken breast first and cut it up. I used two bags of Walmart brand sugar snap peas stir fry (1.50/bag), I had to use powdered ginger this time (but I'm sure the fresh would be AWESOME, will try that next time). Since I had so many veggies, I doubled the soy sauce. I also added a can of pineapple chuncks with the juice just before serving. VERY GOOD! thank you for posting!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/27/2002
Being asian and having grown up with authentic asian stir-fry's, I consider this dish a good imitation. I added several additional ingredients, such as fish sauce. Overall, good.
I didn't have the veggies that this recipe called for so I just used what I had on hand (carrots, red pepper, celery, broccoli, and some spinach) but kept it to about the same amount of veggies over all. I followed the rest of the recipe as stated except I didn't add the extra salt (1/2 tbsp) at the end. I'm glad I didn't if I had it would have been way too salty. Next time I'm not going to add the cornstarch at the begining but leave it to the end to be added with the soy sauce and water. I found the cornstarch made the bottom of my wok sticky while I was stir frying the veggies. Over all a good recipe for any combination of veggies you have on hand.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2002
My husband, 20-month-old son, and I all enjoyed this recipe. I've already prepared it twice. Only modifications were more garlic and used dark sesame oil for a more rich flavor. Great for use with any seasonal veggies.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2002
Wow. This one is such a keeper. I didn't have any of the fresh veggies listed, so I used frozen carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower - plus I added some chicken. I am in love with ginger, and this definitely satisfies the craving for it. THANK YOU!
This was pretty good, but nothing spectacular...not as much flavor as I expected. I even used 3 cloves of minced garlic, and half sesame oil for more flavor. Also, seems there is too much oil...you could probably use half the called-for amount and be fine.
Fantastic!! I used broccoli, mushrooms, onions & spinach. Even the kids loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2002
Yummmm! I mixed this w/ soba noodles and seitan and it was great! A light ginger flavor and it works so well w/ the veggies. It's like a dish one would get in a restaurant. It smalls really good while making too.
Excellent. I paired this recipe the the Sesame Noodles recipe on this website (by scoopnana). I had leftovers of both dishes, and the next day I mixed them together - it was better then eating them separately. I highly suggest pairing the two - make each as directed, and combine for a lovely flavor and a more filling meal that both you and your family.guests will love!
I've been making this for years (usually with broccoli, carrots, soy beans, mushrooms and red paprika) but I use a sweet soy sauce (ketjap manis) and before serving I sprinkle it with sesame seeds which I first fry golden brown in a dry frying pan.
As written, I'm giving the recipe 4 stars because we liked it better with some tweaks. It needs some chili paste (about 1 tbsp), more vegetables (mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, or whatever you like), less oil (use sesame oil), and no additional salt. Also, the directions are too complicated ... just saute the garlic, ginger and veggies in 2 tbsp of oil until the veggies are tender-crisp, then stir in the soy sauce, the cornstarch/water slurry, and the chili paste. But it's a good base recipe that you can modify (or not) to your own taste.
This always turns out great and is always a hit with friends. I add more ginger and garlic than called for and pretty much whatever veggies I have on hand. Mushrooms soak up the juices really well and I always have those on hand for this recipe. Easy, delicious.
This was excellent. For veggies I used asparagus, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots and green onions. Because my kids won't eat veggies with anything on them I did not coat the veggies with the cornstarch, garlic, ginger and oil mixture. What I did instead was to stir fry the plain veggies in 2 tbsp of oil. Then I removed the kids portion. I mixed the cornstarch, garlic, all the ginger, 2 tbsp oil, the soy sauce and water together then added this mixture to the veggies in the wok. I continued to stir fry until the garlic and ginger were tender. I did not add any salt as soy sauce contains salt. I also used low sodium soy sauce to try and cut down the salt content. I served the kids plain veggies over chow mein noodles and I served my husband's and my portions over rice. Was delicious! I would definitely make this again. I might try adding some tofu next time for some protein. Although it was filling enough without it.
Very good! I was pleasantly surprised. I added tofu which I cut in cubes and fried in sesame oil (set on med-low) with soy sauce. Even my daughter's friends, who usually don't eat tofu, enjoyed this recipe.
This wasn't very good. WAY too salty. Substitute sesame oil for flavor. Double garlic. Add a pinch of crushed red pepper. Eliminate the salt (there's already soy sauce! Why another half Tbsp?). Finally, whisk the corn starch into the soy sauce and water mixture rather than adding it at the beginning. Corn starch should always be added near the end to thicken the sauce.
Bottom line: Easy, delicious and versatile but leave out the salt. I have made this recipe with a variety of vegetables, whatever I had on hand at the time and it was always well received. As others noted, the initial sauce needs to be doubled or tripled, depending on the volume of vegetables used, however, I would leave the oil at two tablespoons otherwise it will be too greasy (learned the hard way). Also, when using the amount of soy sauce AND salt listed, the vegetables were way too salty. One or the other can be left off altogether, I liked it best when omitting the salt but retaining the the soy sauce.
yum. Thanks for giving me a way to use that fresh ginger and all the veggies in my kitchen! Wow, that makes up for the McDonalds I ate at lunch!! :) I used green cabbage, mushrooms, carrot, green onion, spinach, broccolini, and snow peas (I had a lot of vegetables in my fridge!)
I made this exactly as it is except I added more veggies. I added snap peas, boc choy, celery, portabello mushroom and greenbeans but I thought that the sauce was flavorless. I would probably add more garlic and more low sodium soy sauce, I would eliminate the cornstarch and I would possible throw in a splash of hoisin or maybe terriaki or just add some fresh finely chopped parsley - something to add some flavor.
Awesome, I added about 2 tablepoons of ginger since I really like the fragrant spiciness and I wanted a little heat so additionally I added 1/4 teaspoon of chipotle powder. I wanted this as a main course so first I sauteed some thinly sliced chicken strips over high heat to get them browned and slightly cripsy in 1 teaspoon of canola oil. I used the vegetables listed since I like them all and added a few crimini mushrooms. 1/4 cup oil seemed a little much so I removed about a tablespoon, perfect. I added the oil and the vegetables and cooked them over high (not meduim) heat to get them slightly browned but still crunchy. I mixed the soy sauce with the water then added the cornstarch and mixed it until it was smooth and added this last so I could control the thickening since I knew it would thicken relatively fast. When it was done (about 20 seconds) I removed it from the heat and salted to taste, I probably used about 1 teaspoon since the soy sauce was salty. Served it over brown rice and it was darn tasty. Definately will be making this again. Oh yea, I used about 4 cloves of garlic, love the taste. I sauteed them first to get them a caramel color then added the vegetables.
This was fantastic!! I used carrots, red and yellow bell peppers, snow peas, baby bella mushrooms and broccoli. So flavorful! I loved the zing from the ginger. I will defiantly make his often! Thanks for a great recipe!
This was really good; the husband even asked where I got the recipe. I used vegies on hand and I also added the cornstarch at the end with the soysauce and water. I did not add any salt and it seemed to be just right. Thanks!
Delicious and very easy! I made it as listed, except used dry ginger since I didn't have any fresh and just added about a tablespoon of Thai Chilli Paste and a shake of red pepper flakes at the end. I liked that it was simple to make! I used a variety of garden vegetables: snow peas, broccoli, carrot, green pepper, zucchini, bok choy and onion, then added some leftover pork loin cut into strips.
not the best recipe ive gotten off of here! It would of been better with some beef tips marinated in soy sauce and NO ginger, just my opinion tho. the veggies were good tho(: probably not gonna make this again!
Fantastic recipe!!! The best thing about this recipe is that you can use ANY veggies you may have lying around. I used zucchini, yellow squash, diced carrots, bell pepper, snow peas, and onion. I also used dry ginger (2tsp is perfect), sesame oil (1/2 tsp), and about 1 tbsp of sesame seeds. I also made this with some strips of left over steak (add last), and it was so yummy!
I needed a vegetable side and as soon as I logged onto this website and I saw this recipe on the front page featured as "Recipe of the Day". I used snap sugar peas instead of snow peas but had everything else. I chopped up a little red onions and added red bell peppers for color and texture. I blanched the broccoli crowns so it would be easier to stir fry and retain its bright green color. I just eye-balled the cornstarch mixture and made sure to evenly coat the veggies before stir frying it. I grated the fresh ginger and minced up the garlic clove. I did add a little more soy sauce for taste but omitted the water. I like the crisp yet tender crunch of the vegetables. I am glad that I pre-boiled the broccoli crowns as it was cooked just right. The ginger, garlic and soy sauce is a nice touch, not a strong flavor but light enough that I can taste it. Next time I will use sesame oil in palce of the vegetable oil for a different layer of flavor. The mixed vegetables make this a pretty side dish. I served this with, "Asian Turkey Burgers," also from this site.
This recipe was a big hit with my husband. Like everyone else, I made some changes. I added more ginger, because we love it. I also used chicken stock instead of water, and I added about a Tablespoon plus a teaspoon of sugar. Forget about the weird stes to this recipe. Stirfry the veggies in oil until they just start to get tender. Add all the other ingredients, stir to coat and you are there!
Great recipe! Followed exactly as listed, but could be better with some different veggies. 2nd time I made this, I used a red and green bell pepper, tofu, snow peas, onions and some mushrooms- and it was even better!
Very good! Light ginger and soy sauce flavor. Did not have broccoli on hand, but added in some chopped up chicken breast, yellow squash, red pepper, and baby portabella mushrooms. Would maybe use a little less vegetable oil next time.
What a fast, easy, and delicious recipe! I did use tofu, which I had thawed from frozen and stir-fried before throwing in the veggies to make for a slightly crispy outside. I also added a little garlic-chili sauce to the vegetables and a little pineapple juice (as another reviewer suggested) which added the perfect amount of sweetness to match a little spicey and salty flavor. Lastly, as this recipe states, you can throw in almost any veggies to make this great! I used canned green beans myself (the kids don't like fresh or frozen..)as well as canned bamboo shoots and water chestnuts I had on hand. So tasty and the kids loved it! A definite to make again.
nice flavour. added more ginger to give it that extra zing, and at BF's request. like others, i skipped the "coating" step and just added the soy sauce mixture when the veggies were almost done. when time permits (and i feel like it) i toss in bite size agedashi tofu (also on allrecipes). great way to get all your favourtie veg & protein.
Good recipe! I also added in some chunks of potato which was really tasty. I think next time I will dbl. up the broccoli (I love broccoli & it absorbs the soy & ginger so well). I also recommend adding in all the ginger at the beginning. Biting down on half-raw fresh ginger is kind of yucky. :)
I thought this was just okay. The cornstarch and water do need to be added nearer to the end, as another reviewer noted, because otherwise you end up with a gummy mess in the pan throughout cooking. I added some red peppers and some sesame seeds, along with my marinated, baked tofu (so yummy!).
This was VERY good! My first time doing stir-fry, and the results were fantastic. I used a little less oil, and a touch of toasted sesame oil. I also put all of the ginger in first (on accident) and added the onions w/the other veggies. I partially covered the veggies as they were cooking to speed along the process and keep the juices in. It worked very well. I used a red bell pepper instead of snow peas. I added a bit more carrots and green beans. I would add more carrots next time. Omitted the salt at the end, and used reduced-sodium soy sauce. Served with Maple Salmon and brown rice. A really, really good meal. I couldn't stop eating it!
This has great potential. I used the veg I had on hand (broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and green onion) but used the sauce exactly as described. It was pretty tasty, I think next time I will add some red pepper flake to give it a little spice and will probably add some extra soy sauce and sesame oil. It was a good base though. Will make again with modifications.
Delicious! I used powdered ginger instead of real ginger, olive oil for the mixture, red bell pepper instead of snow peas, cooking spray for the pan, and a pinch of salt at the end. This came out very good. Will make again! I'll add sesame oil next time and some sesame seeds as some others have suggested. You could really use any veggies or meats in this! Flavor was so good.
Great, basic stir fry sauce. My version: I mixed it all together and voila, yumminess. I mixed - 1 Tbsp corn starch, 1 large clove garlic minced, 1 heaping tsp of crushed ginger, 1 Tbsp olive oil, and 3 Tbsp veggie broth (to cut the fat). Added half of sauce to hot wok, mixed veggies in until they were mostly covered, mixed rest of sauce, stir fried it all up. I had to add a bit more veggie broth but it was a really good flavor, not over powering yet not non-existent.
Great flavor, not too salty. I used frozen veggies and minced ginger and garlic. I also used the low-salt soy sauce. My four-year-old loved it!
GFROERER
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2005
I was looking for a recipe that would really showcase the fresh broccoli and green beans I picked up at the farmers' market, and this was perfect. There's nothing to mask the flavor of the fresh veggies, just the ginger, soy, and garlic to enhance it. I also threw in a handful of fresh cilantro leaves right before serving. My only suggestion is to taste when adding salt -- mine turned out a bit on the salty side. I have a feeling I'll be making this recipe a lot.
Best stir fry I've made in a long time. In the past I've used frozen vegetables and packaged sauce mixes, but NO more! A goal for this year is to eliminate processed foods in my home and do more scratch cooking with more vegetables. And boy, this recipe fit the bill and was SO tasty. Lots of flavor and lots of crispy fresh veggies. The least healthy part was the jasmine rice I served it with, but that's a must have. I made this recipe pretty much as written. I did toss the veggies in the cornstarch mix but didn't have a problem with gumminess. However, I did make more sauce (extra 2T soy and 4T water) so perhaps that helped. I also added 1T hot szechuan marinade to give extra flavor without making it too spicy for any family members. We like a little extra sauce with the rice so those amounts worked well. I used reduced sodium soy sauce and did not add the extra salt. However, since I made extra sauce the dish had plenty of salt. More would have probably been too much. I used all fresh ingredients: ginger(half amt), garlic, broccoli florets, julienned carrots, sugar snap peas, green onions, and sliced red cabbage. What a yummy and healthy meal. Definitely a do-again!! Thanks, Veggigoddess. :)
Good light flavor. I think next time I will try it without the cornstarch so the veggies wont be as thick and stick together. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I will keep everything else the same. It was very good.
I love that this is a good basic stir-fry recipe that allows you to use whatever veggies you have on hand. I used broccoli, carrots, red bell pepper, green onions, & water chestnuts. The lovely gingery sauce was very good as is, but even better with a little hot chili garlic sauce tossed in. This made for a simple, light, flavorful dinner. Thanks for sharing this recipe! :)
I really enjoyed this dish! I used what veggies I had on hand and doubled the sauce since I like my stir-frys saucy. I didn't toss the veggies in the cornstarch mix beforehand, worried that it might make it gummy. Instead I just let the vegetables cook in my wok until almost ready and then added the sauce all at once and let it simmer until ready. Very happy with the sauce recipe, will use it again as a base for other variations!
This reipe really works great with any vegetables. I used broccoli, red pepper, cauliflower, green beans, cucumber and onion. Just whatever I had in the house! I also added some chicken and it turned out great!
This was really easy and really tasty with the fresh ginger but I did not follow the recipe to a "t". I omitted the salt and I'm sure glad I did! Used sesame oil in place of the vegetable oil, added some julienne zucchini and about a tsp of red curry paste at the end. Yummy!
very easy - used red, orange, yellow bellpepper, mushrooms and broccoli. Added slightly more ginger and garlic (fresh), served with basmati rice, and added pine nuts. No leftovers, quite healthy and tasty.
It's looks beautiful on the plate and tastes delicious. Use your favorite veggies. I skipped the cauliflower, used brussels sprouts cut in half, added whole mushrooms and a can of cubed pineapple. I also diced two chicken breasts and sauteed them before I added the veggies. Do use fresh ginger - it makes all the difference in the world.
This was a good starter recipe, but I did change a few things. I didn't have cornstarch so omitted it, used different veggies because it was what I had on hand (used brocoli, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, zuchinni, and chinese cabbage) I also added some extra ginger and garlic as well as red pepper flakes, then served over couscous. It ended up very similar to a dish my mom used to make that I LOVED so this was really good!
I made this as the recipes say except for two things: I add some korean hot sauce in the water and soy sauce mix. I also used just 1 1/2 T. of oil to stir fry the veggies and put 1/2 t. of sesame oil into the water soy sauce mix. I served it with steamed brown rice and it was so good! Even my boyfriend, who thinks a meal without meat isn't a real mean said it was great. YUM!
This is a fast, easy recipe with good flavor. I use reduced sodium soy sauce and skip the added salt at the end and it suits me just fine. I have made this recipe as written and found that the corn starch globs up with the oil and doesn't get distributed very well, so now I add the cornstarch to the soy sauce and water mixture. Works just fine. Use whatever veggies you have on hand. I personally like julienned carrots, sweet bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, green onion, and broccoli. I also add a little chili sauce to spice it up and reduce the oil because I'm watching fat and calories. Add some sliced chicken breast and you have a great meal.
Great basic for a stir-fry! I needed something superfast so just used a 16oz bag frozen "stir-fry veggies" and added 1# chicken breast. Maybe I just had too much volume, but next time will add more ginger, garlic and soy sauce. Also- you defnitely don't need so much oil. Yum!
As with many other reviewers, I used a lot of the family favorite veggies. I mixed the cornstarch as to the directions, but did not add veggies to the mix as the recipe had stated, instead I waited and put the cornstarch mixture in with the soy sauce and water. Served over brown rice .. plan on making again, but think I will use some of the soy sauce and or water to dissolve the cornstarch and cook garlic in with rest of veggies ..
Just two of us, but I made a second batch because it didn't look like it would be enough as a main dish (on top of rice)and it was easy. My changes were using ginger powder (less than 2 tsp), Sesame oil instead of veg oil. NO SALT NECESSARY. Try adding 1 TBL. soy sauce, taste, and then add the other TBL soy sauce if needed. I actually thought one tasted fine, but added honey to get rid of the salty taste. Stir often. Take veggies out of wok before they soften too much from sitting around). Oh! I also added mushrooms and red peppers for color and sliced almonds for crunch. Sometimes I'll include shrimp. YOU'LL LOVE THIS RECIPE! Great for vegians and those fasting. Thank you veggigoddess.
This was so quick and easy. I followed the recipe exactly, and it tasted GREAT! I served it with brown rice. This will definitely get in the dinner shuffle. However, the serving size says 6, but I think it is more like 3 or 4.
Coating the vegetables with the cornstarch mixture, prior to frying, is an awesome idea. Thanks for the suggestion! I usually fry thinly sliced chicken breast or pork tenderloin in the wok then follow your recipe as written, using about half the oil - sesame oil is my favorite - and no additional salt. My vegetables choices include green cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, onion, celery, and red pepper. Top each serving with chow mien noodles for extra crunch.
