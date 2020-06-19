Pineapple Sweet and Sour Sauce

I have tried a few different recipes for sweet and sour sauce from this site and from other cookbooks and none of them ever seemed to be quite right, so I experimented a few times and this is the one I liked the best. Now it's the only sauce I use for my sweet and sour pork or chicken.
I just had to review this because I couldn't believe no one else had. I'm going to be honest and say I eyeballed most of the ingredients and just added to taste but every single batch I've made has been downright superb!!! I agree nothing else tastes quite right and this one just hits the spot. It's become a staple in our household.
Just what I was looking for. I had all the ingredients on hand & it was easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly, didn't add crushed pineapple to the sauce since it was optional. Even my pickiest eater liked it.
Great sauce, I did add ginger, cut the white sugar in half and added brown sugar, used a third of ACV and replaced the rest with distilled, a drop of lime juice used pineapple chunks, some cut up bell pepper and scallions, because I used this sauce for Sweet n Sour MeatBalls. It was Amazing;-)
Best sweet and sour sauce recipe I’ve ever made! I substituted 1 cup of corn syrup and a half cup of white sugar for the sugar in the recipe. Also used flour to thicken, but only because I was out of corn starch! The corn syrup gave it the shine the corn starch would have.
Absolutely fantastic. I think my boyfriend raved about this recipe for a solid 30 min after eating it. I mixed it in with chicken, onion, celery, hot and sweet peppers, more of the leftover pineapple, and served on rice, but I think this would delicious on anything you put it on.
I just made this sauce last night with chicken breasts and my husband & I lOVED it! This IS THE BEST SAUCE EVER! Tonight we're having sweet and sour pork chops!. Thank you for sharing your recipe. Oh, I'd like add that this is the first recipe that I've tried on this site, too.
A really good basic sweet and sour sauce. I made it with half white sugar and half light brown because I ran out of regular sugar. Came out wonderful. Would be good with a bit of hot sauce if it's too sweet for you but I love it as is
Was a big hit, will make again, may try to can it as it makes a lot. I used pineapple juice concentrate instead. Did not add pineapple chunks as I was using it for a dipping sauce, did not alter anything else.
Had leftover pineapple juice and made a double batch of this to freeze in 1 1/2 to 2 cup containers for future use on meatballs, pork or chicken dinners Made it exactly to recipe without the crushed pineapple. I will have about 8 containers froze. Absolutely DELICIOUS sauce!!! This will be a hit!
I’m not exactly the best for measuring things, but even so, the combo of ingredients makes for a beautiful sauce. It is simmering to perfection right now and I am quite happy. The only real change I made was, instead of crushed pineapple, I bought real pineapple and have it a rough blend in water. Thanks!
Delicious and really easy to make. We like sweet and sour sauce as a dipping sauce for egg rolls, so I'm going to try making a smaller batch for that. It's worth the small amount of effort because it's ten times better than anything that comes in a jar.
This recipe was a BIG HIY for my wife’s Bunco club. I made meatballs and poured this sauce over them to finish. Only adjustment I made was added 1/4 cup more cider vinegar for a little bit more twang. But, by itself was very good, Thanks for sharing!!!
Fantastic!!! I have looked for years, tried almost every recipe on the planet. This is the one I've been looking for! The flavor is incredible. We made sweet and sour pineapple chicken on coconut rice. Thank you so much for this recipe.
OUTSTANDING!!! I'm building a freeze dried sweet & sour pork + rice supply for backpacking meals and this recipe was amazing. I can hardly wait till this fall & winter to chow down on this. It goes into my freeze dryer tomorrow - a double batch should be good for about 15 single serve meals. I'm soaking pineapple rings in the sauce to be freeze dried separately for trail snacks but I doubt they will last till hiking season...
I had never made sweet and sour chicken and wanted to try it. This recipe looked closest to what I was looking for. It was excellent! I may never order Chinese food out again. It was so easy to make. You can't go wrong with this. I had a problem with it thickening enough, so I just added more cornstarch and liquid. I didn't have quite enough pineapple, so I added a little orange juice. It was great.
