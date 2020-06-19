Pineapple Sweet and Sour Sauce

4.8
49 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I have tried a few different recipes for sweet and sour sauce from this site and from other cookbooks and none of them ever seemed to be quite right, so I experimented a few times and this is the one I liked the best. Now it's the only sauce I use for my sweet and sour pork or chicken.

Recipe by snstr_poptart

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk 1/4 cup pineapple juice and cornstarch together in a small bowl until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Combine cornstarch mixture, remaining 1 3/4 cup pineapple juice, sugar, ketchup, vinegar, soy sauce, crushed pineapple, and garlic powder in a large pot over high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until sauce comes to a gentle boil. Reduce heat and continue to simmer until sauce is clear and reaches desired consistency, 15 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I always use the pineapple juice from 2 cans of pineapple chunks and crush 4 to 5 of the chunks for the crushed pineapple, then the pineapple chunks are ready for your sweet and sour pork or chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 159.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/14/2022