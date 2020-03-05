Homemade Sweet and Sour Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

As close to restaurant sweet and sour sauce as I could get. This sauce is a big hit always.

By GXROXY

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

40
Directions

  • Mix dark brown sugar, cornstarch, garlic powder, and ground ginger together in a saucepan until well-combined. Add red wine vinegar, pineapple juice, and soy sauce. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbling, about 8 minutes. Add crushed pineapple; cook until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes more.

55 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 14g; sodium 93.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Amanda Vance
Rating: 4 stars
04/17/2019
Made it exactly and added extra brown sugar to taste best recipe I ve tried yet!! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/08/2017
I put this on meatballs and it was fine. However the amount of vinegar was too strong for us. Read More
Ronda B
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2020
Delicious. Used regular vinegar. Read More
tp2kelly1976
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2021
The recipes are amazing, but I want to ask what's the shelf life of this recipes, especially the sauces Read More
