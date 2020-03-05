Homemade Sweet and Sour Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 40
Calories: 55
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.2g
carbohydrates: 14g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 12.2g
vitamin a iu: 2.5IU
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin c: 1.2mg 2 %
folate: 1.8mcg
calcium: 11.2mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 3.4mg 1 %
potassium: 43mg 1 %
sodium: 93.6mg 4 %
calories from fat: 0.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved