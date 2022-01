Rating: 4 stars

This was good. I thought it was a little too sweet; next time I would leave out the honey. Otherwise I liked all the flavors and the chipotle spice. Oh WOW I just realized that I used 6 times the amount of chipotle called for. I cut the servings down to 5 but the 1/8 t chipotle chili powder still read as 1/8 t. Since my husband likes things hot I put in 1/4 t for 5 servings!!! It was a bit too hot for me but he liked it. (I think this proves you could definitely increase the chili powder if you like things hot.) I used it on smoked sausage that I served over rice. Thanks for a nice new sauce!