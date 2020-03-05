Very Banana-y Whole Wheat Banana Bread

Rating: 4.6 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Healthy banana bread.

By J9



prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line the bottom of a 9x5-inch nonstick loaf pan with parchment paper.

  • Beat brown sugar and oil together in a large bowl until well-blended. Add eggs, applesauce, and vanilla extract; mix well to combine. Stir in mashed bananas. Add whole wheat flour and baking soda; stir until incorporated. Fold walnuts into the batter.

  • Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cover loaf with a clean towel and cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes before slicing.

Cook's Note:

Bake at 275 to 300 degrees F (135 to 150 degrees C) if you have a convection oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 125.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/08/2016
8.7.16 I'm typically not crazy about banana bread made with whole wheat flour, but this recipe turned out fairly well. Baked in 3 mini loaf pans for 35 minutes, it's plenty moist, light in texture, flavorful, and certainly breaks down better nutritionally than many banana bread recipes. It's a compromise for me, but it's one I can make. Thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
(3)
Reviews:
Julie Silva
Rating: 4 stars
05/09/2021
Very good taste and moist. Made a double batch for two loaves. Substituted 1/4 cup each of applesauce and fresh loquats for 1/2 cup of mashed banana since I was short on the banana. Also I added 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips instead of the walnuts. Read More
Gramee
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2021
This is my 3rd time making this and my favorite as it is not too sweet but tasty, and a healthy way to use those over ripe bananas. My family gives it a thumbs up too! Read More
rgrieco
Rating: 4 stars
08/15/2016
Not too sweet. Very moist. I would make it again. Read More
Ashley Scheelar
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2020
Turned out awesome Read More
Sailorsal
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2020
Delicious, wholesome, and easy. I switched the brown sugar to coconut sugar and added a few dates. Also used sprouted whole wheat flour. Nutritious and delicious! Read More
Kevin
Rating: 4 stars
08/30/2021
Very moist, but not sweet enough. Just okay. Read More
Michelle Laflamme-Childs
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2019
I needed a whole wheat recipe for banana bread and this was perfect! It’s nice and moist. The only change I made was to use coconut oil instead of olive oil. My kids loved it too and didn’t even care that it was whole what flour (and trust me, they ALWAYS care). Read More
Jane Brahosky Lloyd
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2020
I substituted whole milk plain yogurt for the applesauce. More probiotic and less sugar. I also used Swerve brown sugar Read More
