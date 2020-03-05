Very Banana-y Whole Wheat Banana Bread

8.7.16 I'm typically not crazy about banana bread made with whole wheat flour, but this recipe turned out fairly well. Baked in 3 mini loaf pans for 35 minutes, it's plenty moist, light in texture, flavorful, and certainly breaks down better nutritionally than many banana bread recipes. It's a compromise for me, but it's one I can make. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Very good taste and moist. Made a double batch for two loaves. Substituted 1/4 cup each of applesauce and fresh loquats for 1/2 cup of mashed banana since I was short on the banana. Also I added 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips instead of the walnuts.
This is my 3rd time making this and my favorite as it is not too sweet but tasty, and a healthy way to use those over ripe bananas. My family gives it a thumbs up too!
Not too sweet. Very moist. I would make it again.
Delicious, wholesome, and easy. I switched the brown sugar to coconut sugar and added a few dates. Also used sprouted whole wheat flour. Nutritious and delicious!
Very moist, but not sweet enough. Just okay.
I needed a whole wheat recipe for banana bread and this was perfect! It’s nice and moist. The only change I made was to use coconut oil instead of olive oil. My kids loved it too and didn’t even care that it was whole what flour (and trust me, they ALWAYS care).
I substituted whole milk plain yogurt for the applesauce. More probiotic and less sugar. I also used Swerve brown sugar