Blackberry Lemonade

The blackberries can be substituted with blueberries or raspberries, and it will still taste good. Adjust the amount of lemon juice and cold water to your taste.

Recipe by SUPERDORK

10 mins
10 mins
20 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place blackberries into a bowl. Pour boiling water on top. Let sit until steam stops rising from the bowl, about 10 minutes.

  • Transfer mixture to a pitcher; stir in sugar. Pour in lemon juice and cold water. Place in the refrigerator until chilled. Serve over ice cubes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 8.7mg. Full Nutrition
