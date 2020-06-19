Blackberry Lemonade
The blackberries can be substituted with blueberries or raspberries, and it will still taste good. Adjust the amount of lemon juice and cold water to your taste.
Made this using blueberries and ended up having to mash and strain the berries, since steeping them in the hot water didn't seem to do anything. Overall, the lemonade flavor was a little weak/watery for me, but good.Read More
2.8.17 It’s almost as if there’s a step left out of this recipe. I steeped the blackberries for about half an hour, but there was literally NO blackberry flavor, was just a nice glass of lemonade. I did cut back on the amount of water for fear the lemon flavor would be too weak and cut back the sugar to my taste preference. After I took the photo, I mashed the blackberries which obviously changed the color of the lemonade, BUT it also added flavor. Would recommend you do the same. May not be as pretty, but it tasted a heck of a lot better.Read More
Made this using blueberries and ended up having to mash and strain the berries, since steeping them in the hot water didn't seem to do anything. Overall, the lemonade flavor was a little weak/watery for me, but good.
