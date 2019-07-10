Veggie Pate

1 of 31

Rating: 5 stars This was very good! I didn't have any sunflower seeds so I substituted 1 cup of peanuts instead and it turned out great. I also only put in 1/4 cup of oil to reduce the fat content, especially since I used peanuts. Other then that I followed the recipe pretty close and found that it actually makes 4 cups (before being cooked) so I divided it into four different containers, baked one and froze the other three. After baking let it cool to room temp and it can be shaped into a ball or log for a nice presentation, sprinkle top with dried parsley and paprika too. Next time I will add some cayenne pepper for a little extra zip. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars This is a wonderful recipe! I tried it with triscuits and couldn't stop eating. I don't have a food processor, but I was able to use my blender just as easily. Tastes as good as it smells! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! I have missed veggie patê since leaving Montreal, and have been unable to find a recipe. This is a great one - and so easy too! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This was wonderful! I also used my blender and it mixed up very well. I made this for a party and one suggestion I would make is to flip the pate onto a large plate or platter - for a more appetizing presentation! Will make this recipe again, THANKS! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this dish and its variants for decades and it's a local favorite in Quebec. The choice of yeast is a critical element. In Quebec torula yeast is fairly common but in the states people in stores look quizzically at you when you ask for it. Some Asian markets carry it. If you can't find it look for a primary yeast grown on molasses for the best flavor. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent taste! Just like the one I buy at the store but for a much better value! This recipe yields the equivalent of 4 of those little Fontaine Sante packs and I calculated it costs around 6 to make (vs almost 16 for 4 packs of commercial paté!) One little thing: next time i'll go with only 1 cup of water maximum instead of 1 1/2 for a denser texture. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! I hated paying 5 for a small veggie pate at our local farmers market. This was so easy to whip up and I made 2 large pates (2 cup ramekins) and 4 small pates (in 3/4 cup ramekins). The flavour and texture are great. I'll defintely be making this one over and over again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this recipe -- I'm glad I came across something like this since it is regularly so expensive in the store (5 for a 1" slice). I made this recipe to precision but next time I'll probably try something different with it since it seems to be a base recipe with a few extra herbs added. I'm thinking along the lines of curry powders and poultry spice mixes... even though I'm a vegetarian. I think this could very easily take on the smells and flavours of a Thanksgiving meal. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This paté is rich and delicious!! I took the suggestions given by some reviewers and used 4 garlic cloves, soy sauce instead of salt, 1 cup of water and only 5 tablespoon canola oil. I served it w/ homemade whole meal bread and green salad. It's a lot of paté. We are just 2 people and in spite of beeing a lot I had to hide some away so DH would not pig ou and finish everything at once :) This is addictive! Helpful (7)