Veggie Pate

Rating: 4.42 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Sandwiches and crackers will be transformed into savory wonders by this flavorful spread filled with vegetables, herbs and spices.

By Paula

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x8 inch baking dish.

  • In a food processor, blend sunflower seeds, whole wheat flour, nutritional yeast, salt, vegetable oil, lemon juice, potato, carrot, onion, celery, garlic, water, thyme, basil, sage, savory, pepper and dry mustard. Process the mixture until almost smooth.

  • Transfer mixture to the baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven 1 hour, or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 7.1g; sodium 80.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (31)

MAE913
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This was very good! I didn't have any sunflower seeds so I substituted 1 cup of peanuts instead and it turned out great. I also only put in 1/4 cup of oil to reduce the fat content, especially since I used peanuts. Other then that I followed the recipe pretty close and found that it actually makes 4 cups (before being cooked) so I divided it into four different containers, baked one and froze the other three. After baking let it cool to room temp and it can be shaped into a ball or log for a nice presentation, sprinkle top with dried parsley and paprika too. Next time I will add some cayenne pepper for a little extra zip. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(30)
MARTIAN12
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This is a wonderful recipe! I tried it with triscuits and couldn't stop eating. I don't have a food processor, but I was able to use my blender just as easily. Tastes as good as it smells! Read More
Helpful
(24)
bizznic
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2007
Wonderful! I have missed veggie patê since leaving Montreal, and have been unable to find a recipe. This is a great one - and so easy too! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Maria Wolfe
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2006
This was wonderful! I also used my blender and it mixed up very well. I made this for a party and one suggestion I would make is to flip the pate onto a large plate or platter - for a more appetizing presentation! Will make this recipe again, THANKS! Read More
Helpful
(15)
pr
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2010
I've been making this dish and its variants for decades and it's a local favorite in Quebec. The choice of yeast is a critical element. In Quebec torula yeast is fairly common but in the states people in stores look quizzically at you when you ask for it. Some Asian markets carry it. If you can't find it look for a primary yeast grown on molasses for the best flavor. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Facehole
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2011
Excellent taste! Just like the one I buy at the store but for a much better value! This recipe yields the equivalent of 4 of those little Fontaine Sante packs and I calculated it costs around 6 to make (vs almost 16 for 4 packs of commercial paté!) One little thing: next time i'll go with only 1 cup of water maximum instead of 1 1/2 for a denser texture. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Gabe'sMommy
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2009
Excellent recipe! I hated paying 5 for a small veggie pate at our local farmers market. This was so easy to whip up and I made 2 large pates (2 cup ramekins) and 4 small pates (in 3/4 cup ramekins). The flavour and texture are great. I'll defintely be making this one over and over again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
A
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2010
I really liked this recipe -- I'm glad I came across something like this since it is regularly so expensive in the store (5 for a 1" slice). I made this recipe to precision but next time I'll probably try something different with it since it seems to be a base recipe with a few extra herbs added. I'm thinking along the lines of curry powders and poultry spice mixes... even though I'm a vegetarian. I think this could very easily take on the smells and flavours of a Thanksgiving meal. Read More
Helpful
(7)
ROSECLAR
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2012
This paté is rich and delicious!! I took the suggestions given by some reviewers and used 4 garlic cloves, soy sauce instead of salt, 1 cup of water and only 5 tablespoon canola oil. I served it w/ homemade whole meal bread and green salad. It's a lot of paté. We are just 2 people and in spite of beeing a lot I had to hide some away so DH would not pig ou and finish everything at once :) This is addictive! Read More
Helpful
(7)
bjoyce
Rating: 3 stars
06/01/2011
I couldn't find nutritional yeast so I'm not sure how much this affected the flavour. It wasn't bad the texture was good and it ended up tasting like a bizarre version of pot pie! Unfortunately not for me. Read More
Helpful
(4)
