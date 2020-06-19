Cinnabon® Cinnamon Roll Cake
My mom always gets a ton of compliments and recipe requests when she brings this cake to a gathering.
This was so good! I made it for Mother's Day brunch and it was a hit. I chose to use a DH box white cake in place of the scratch cake, but followed the recipe for the swirl and glaze. I also chose to bake it in a bundt pan (about 38 minutes; you know cake is done when you press on the top and it bounces back). for nicer presentation. This will see repeat action at the LTH house. THANKS, for the recipe!
There was nearly a cup of flour unaccounted for in this recipe. Unlike the other reviews I didn't use a box mix and actually made the recipe from scratch. I assumed the measurements would be correct but I now I have a giant pan filled with cinnamon soup. This recipe needs to be fixed.
I too used a yellow box mix. The reason was that in the ingredients this calls for 3 C. flour and in the actual directions it says use 2 C., I wasn't sure so used the box mix. I made the cinnamon/ butter mixture exactly as recipe and the confectioners sugar mixture exactly as well. It turned out awesome. Super moist and lots of cinnamon flavor. I will make it again.
The taste to this was incredible - My whole family loved it! I used a 13 x 9 pan (not a bundt) The butter, cinnamon mix you swirl into the cake made a lot, probably could cut back on the butter as some stated but It was really good - not pretty, it was a brown crunchy messy looking cake, if frosted could be nice looking. I'll make it again!
Very good. Just made this and the 3 cups of flour is the correct measurement.
Ladies! If you read step No. 2, it says "use 3 cups all purpose flour . . . " I don't know where you feel that 1 cup of flour was not accounted for as it says to use 3 cups of flour in the directions. Anyway, I used two 9x5 loaf pans for this and it was awesome.
for the brown sugary swirl stuff I only use 1 stick butter not one cup and it's plenty!
I made the cake exactly by the recipe, but I made a knock-off Cinnabon cream cheese icing. It was the best cake ever. My 17 year old son has vowed off all other cakes. My partner is in diabetic ketosis. FIVE STARS!
I made it just as the recipe says except changed the vanilla to orange extract. VERY yummy thank you for a great recipe!
I halved the recipe using scratch ingredients and used an 8 x 8 Pyrex dish. Will definitely make again!
The BEST cinnamon coffee cake I’ve ever made. Not sure what the question is about flour. Use 3 cups and batter is great. For the cinnamon filling, make sure your butter is super soft, just starting to melt but still and you won’t need to thin it out. There’s a lot of it but it’s wonderful. Swirl quite a few times without mixing it all in. Made in 13x9 and spread 1/2 can cream cheese frosting after the cake cooled about 15 mins.
I have made this many time every time comes out amazing I make it from scratch never use the box mix I recommend if you have left over put it in the microwave heat it up before you eat it just makes the cinnamon melt in your mouth
Not bad. Family liked it. Definitely tastes like a cinnamon roll. If you're a big fan of the glaze you may want to double the recipe. When you’re making the cake make sure to evenly distribute the cinnamon mixture. Pretty good recipe overall.
This was so good. My whole family really enjoyed it. The recipe was perfect.
Taste is awesome, however the cinnamon filling was too heavy to "swirl" into the mix. Next time I'll add a touch of cream or milk to liquify. Other than that a family hit!
Oh my...so good! I also used a yellow cake mix and bundt pan, baking for 36 minutes, but followed the rest exactly. I did find it made too much glaze for our taste so will probably cut that part in half next time. Topping is exceptional. If you like cinnamon you will love this cake. Thanks for the recipe :)
I used Duncan Hines French Vanilla for the base cake and OH MY GOSH YOU GUYS...it was phenomenal! I made it for my office Christmas party and it was the biggest hit! I used a bundt cake pan to cook it. The mixture of gooey, crunchy cinnamon was absolutely delightful. I want to go home and make another one for just us! It was THAT good. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe CJ!
Loved this recipe! IT makes a great bundt cake. You use 2 cups flour as directions state not hard its same amount of box dry cake mix. Make as directed put in oven at 300 degrees for 40 minutes put on bottom rack for another 30 minutes then check with a butter knife if needs a little more time check every five minutes. MY FAMILY AND I HAVE A NEW BREAKFAST FAVORITE. THANK YOU FOR A GREAT RECIPE. Sorry your typo in list of ingredients confused so many
There is a a lot of comments about the filling. Here's what I found. I made it in a bundt cake pan. The amount of filling was way too much for a bundt pan, but could also be too much for a 9x13" cake pan in my opinion. In the future I'll be making only half of the filling. And 1/4 of the filling if I want it to be a coffee cake instead of a gooey cake. One person said they melted the butter for the filling and I agree. There was no way to swirl it into the batter even with softened butter. The review from friends was raving it was so good. I'll be making this again.
This is so good!!! This was my first attempt at making a cake from scratch and it was so worth it! The only change I made was I added a little cinnamon to the regular cake batter. It was so yummy!! Definitely a keeper recipe.
Cake was delicious, took a bit longer to cook but well worth it. Made it exactly as listed.
Made this today! so delicious, I read the reviews and used a cake box mix and my family loved it! topped with homemade cream cheese frosting I had previously made.
I made this and my hubby ate over half of this cake IT turned out delicious! I did add an extra item to the recipe only because we love walnuts I put walnuts in my cake pan with brown sugar and butter melted just like i would of i made a pineapple upside down cake and it made a DELICIOUS CINNAMON BUN WALNUT CAKE!
An excellent very moist cake. Used white cake mix but otherwise followed everything else to the letter
I got great reviews of the cake, but like the others, I had a discrepancy in how much flour to use and I only used the 2 cups. I didn't notice the missing cup right away because I was food prepping for a sick relative and was making several things at once. This gave the cake a quite spongy consistency that I wasn't a big fan of but everyone else seemed to like it. Next time I will use 3 cups to get better cake-like consistency. I thought the flavor was good, but I took off one star because of the recipe discrepancy.
I thought I would try out this recipe on a small family get together. I’m sure glad I did. They loved it and said I need to make it again. Thanks so much for the recipe. By the way, I followed the recipe exactly as it was written.
Very yummy cake. Followed the recipe exact and we used it for a birthday. So soft and yummy! Tasted just like cinnamon rolls!
Rating on the cake and not the glaze as I made a cream cheese frosting because I specifically wanted to use up the cream cheese. I melted the butter for the cinnamon layer as suggested. I thought it would be too much, too sweet but was delicious! Halved the recipe and made in an 8x8 pyrex, lowering temp and extending cook time for using glass.
Good, but not great. Definitely not worthy of the Cinnabon descriptor in the title, but a passable alternative to time-intensive cinnamon rolls or traditional coffee cake.
Simple recipe overall. swirling cinnamon is hardest part. I needed to go a bit deeper. Delicious because it resembles a cinnabon. I made it night before and used a hot plate to warm for brunch. I can vision warmed up brown sugar apples with it. Sweet maddness. But just a touch of butter was wonderful. Good size recipe.
The recipe held true. The only different I would do is not so much glaze. My husband couldn’t stop eating it. He had 3 helpings.
Delicious, tastes like cinnamon rolls. Even my cake hater liked it. I baked mine in a well-greased and floured bundt pan, very pretty
This such a good cake. Perfect for coffee, or brunch. Sweet but not too sweet. Next time I think I’ll add walnuts or pecans to the batter, but it’s great just as written. Mine took 40 minutes to bake, not 30.
I made this exactly as called for in the recipe and it’s great! Came out perfectly! I will definitely keep this in my recipe rotation!
Made exactly as written...no changes needed. This Cinnabon cake is heaven!! Thank you, CJ!
this was amazing i loved the frosting and the cinnamon just tied everything together i loved it i would recommend it
Made from scratch in bundt pan...still wasn't thoroughly cooked even after an additional 15 mins in oven. WAY too much cinnamon swirl .
It's very easy to make and we simply loved it
It was absolutely delicious! What’s up big hit with my grandchildren, my husband and anybody else who tried it. It was so good making it again four days later
Delicious!! Followed the recipe as written. There was too much butter/cinnamon mixture so I mixed it into the icing. Will make this again.
This was delicious BUT 4 stars because the directions were not same as ingredient list! The fact the main photo is a bundt cake but directions are for a 13 x9 pan was weird. The owner of this recipe must read the reviews & see it needs to be edited for corrections. Because I'm handicap I went with the cake mix as several people mentioned. (also not knowing which is correct ingredient list or directions) The cinnamon/sugar part made this delicious. My coffee gang loved it.
So Originally my cake turned out awesome, but this last time I made it it didn't rise leaving my cake to be about 3 inches tall on both.....I'm not sure what the difference was between before and now but it made me extra sad to see $30 sort of ingredients go down the drain....I bought a store mix instead and store icing and remade the cakes..Those cake out Perfect
Thi is my second time making this cake and it came out better than the first one. It is a very easy recipe to follow, cinnabon cinnamon cake is delicious ?? This will be my quick go to sweet cake!! ????????
Yummy. Tastes just like a cinnamon roll! I followed recipe for the cake but used 1/2 the butter for the cinnamon swirl and used a cream Che’s
I made it precisely as described and it turned out delicious!
the cake tasted pretty eggy and I felt the amount of butter was way too much. I stuck to one egg and 3/4 of a stick of butter for the whole recipe, and it was more than enough, and I added a teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter. Moreover, I gave the cake texture by choosing to retain the shape of the brown sugar as opposed to smoothing it. Finally, the glaze was pretty unnecessary given the crunchy brown sugar and cinnamon mixture on top. I took it out of the oven a few moments earlier, because I wanted the topping gooey.
I gave this recipe a try and was not disappointed. The only change I made was using a 98 cent Yellow Cake Mix. I felt it was a cost saving idea reducing ingredients to just eggs, oil and water. The end results were excellent. The cake was moist and flavorful. I plan on making this cake again in the future and I may try using a Cream Cheese Ready To Spread frosting instead of the Powdered Sugar Glaze. Highly recommended recipe, as it's great for "from scratch" bakers and those who like to experiment.
I haven’t tried it yet, followed the recipe
I made it just as the recipe called for. The cinnamon mixture was very heavy and I tried to “marble” it but when it baked the butter from the cinnamon mixture rose to the top and it was hard to tell if it was cooked all the way through. My husband liked it, but I was thinking more cinnamon bun like and it’s more cake. So I was not as satisfied. I think if I make it again I would cut the butter in half and use some milk to thin it out.
I made it with a box cake mix like one of the reviewers did & all the filling ended up on the bottom. My husband liked it, that’s why I gave it star. I won’t be making this again
Excellent
My son made this and he really loved it. I thought it was way too sweet but that's a matter of taste, I guess. Must be a relatively easy recipe to follow because my son made it with no assistance from me. He's 18 but not an experienced cook or baker for reference.
I followed the directions exactly. My family lived this!! It was moist and not too sweet but sweet enough. We will definitely be saving this recipe to make again!!
I made it from scratch and agree with the other reviewer regarding the extra flour. It lists 3 cups in the ingredients, but you only use 2 cups for the base of the cake and 2 tablespoons for the cinnamon mix. Also, the photo accompanying this recipe clearly shows the cake in a bundt pan. However, the instructions state a 9 x 13 pan. I made it first with a bundt pan, but the time listed to cook isn't long enough for a bundt pan. The part where the toothpick went through was cooked, but not entirely through. When I used a 9 x 13 pan, it was perfect.
