Cinnabon® Cinnamon Roll Cake

My mom always gets a ton of compliments and recipe requests when she brings this cake to a gathering.

Recipe by CJ

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Bottom Layer:
Top Layer:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Mix 3 cups flour, milk, white sugar, eggs, baking powder, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, and salt together in a large bowl until well-combined. Stir in 1/4 cup melted butter. Pour batter into the prepared baking pan.

  • Beat 1 cup softened butter, brown sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, and cinnamon together in a large bowl until smooth. Drop by spoonfuls over the batter in the baking pan. Swirl the top layer into the bottom layer with a knife to create a marble effect.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out nearly clean, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Mix confectioners' sugar, milk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a large bowl until smooth. Drizzle over warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 83.1g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 84.8mg; sodium 380.1mg. Full Nutrition
