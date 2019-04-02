Parmesan-Crusted Pork Chops

Pork chops with a delicious Parmesan cheese crust.

Recipe by Chelsey Seamon

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Whisk egg in a shallow bowl.

  • Mix Parmesan cheese and Cajun seasoning together on a plate.

  • Dip each pork chop into egg. Press into Parmesan mixture until coated on both sides. Place in the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 160.6mg; sodium 458.7mg. Full Nutrition
