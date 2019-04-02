Parmesan-Crusted Pork Chops
Pork chops with a delicious Parmesan cheese crust.
Made this recipe with a little twist. Added Worcestershire sauce to egg batter and bread crumbs to the Parmesan mixture. Came out amazing!Read More
I followed the recipe as written, but did not consider that the flavor might be too overpowering for thin chops. I ended up scraping the breading off one side just to make them edible. It was so fast and easy that I'll definitely try again, but next time I'll try it with thicker chops. If the recipe had mentioned a thickness or weight, then I must've missed it.Read More
Made as written and no complaints! Simple and straight forward just as pork chops should be!
I did make a slight change.. but I do this for all my recipes which call for bread crumbs. I crush butter/garlic croutons insteadl. I have made this several times and it has always been a really big hit. I will definitely be making this again!
My hubby said out of all my pork chop recipes I have made so far, he likes this one the best! I didn't think it would taste flavorful because it just calls for parm cheese and Cajun. Holy smokes, did it pack a punch! So yummy!
I added just a few changes and it was fabulous! I did a mixture of 1/4 cup parmesan and 1/4 cup panko. Instead of Cajun seasoning I used Lawry's Seasoning. Nice flavor and juicy!
I didn't have Cajun seasoning so I used Old Bay instead, I also added 1/2 tsp of white pepper. Following another suggestion I added Italian bread crumbs.
I had to double the recipe for 2 large & thick pork chops. They were tender, tasty and delicious!
I've made this recipe several times now. It is always packed full of flavor and very moist - DEELISH!!
I made this with a little twist. I didn't have enough Parmesan so I made my version of shake and bake with fresh bread crumbs and mixed what parm I had with that. Everything else remained the same. This was DELICIOUS! The whole family raved!!!
Very good and easy, will do this again! My man ,who is a professional chef, ate every bite and loved it. I added some bread crumbs and garlic powder to the parm. Next time I will cut the red pepper in half because it was a bit overwhelming to the other flavors. Sauteed mushrooms, onions and asparagus with fresh garlic and Yammi Sauce complimented the pork chops perfectly.
I made as directed.......LOVED IT!!!!!!!! we will make this again and it will now become part of our menu planning. we made mashed potatoes with a cauliflower, broccoli, carrot blend with cheese sauce........
So easy to make, I made as directed using thick pork chops. They were so tender & juicy. Will definitely make again.
These were the best pork chops I've had in a long time. I used equal parts panko and parmesan cheese, along with the cajun seasoning, and the seasoning was perfect! I was short on time, so I used thin pork chops and cooked them on the stove top in a cast iron pan, flipping them once. They were done in 15 minutes. I'll definitely be making these again.
Made as directed and was very, very good. We had 4 good-sized, bone-in chops, so doubled the parmesan/seasoning amount (still using only one egg) and it was just the right amount. Maybe because of having the bone, they took about an hour to brown up nicely. Such a simple, easy, and tasty recipe.
I had shredded Parmesan instead of grated. I double dipped in the egg and Parmesan and it turned out amazing!
Quick, easy, and the family loved it. I did add about 1/2 cup breadcrumbs to the cheese as other reviewers suggested, it worked very well.
This recipe was wonderful! My only add was crushed garlic and butter croutons which really complimented the parmesan. Instead of adding the Cajun seasoning to the croutons and cheese, I simply sprinkled it over the chops before their egg bath. It was just the right amount of spice. This will definitely be a routine meal for our home. We loved it!
Excellent and very tasty.
This was such an excellent dish! I made this for me and my wife! Knocked it out of the park. I didn’t take a picture, cause it didn’t last long.
My husband and son loved it so I will definitely be making this again
Made ''tis recipe only I doubled the cheese and added some breadcrumbs. Came out great
These were tasty but way too dry. I think they are overcooked at 40 minutes. Next time I will decrease cooking time by 10 minutes. My chops were very thick too.
loved it. Added bread crumbs to the parmesan cheese. Added worcestershire sauce and liquid smoke to the eggs.
It was very good family ate it up. Great taste and quick to fix. Thanks
I followed the recipe exactly since this was my first time making it and it was delicious! I plan on making these again.
Easy, tasty, and everyone in my family of 11 enjoyed them. I'll definitely be making these again. Maybe because I quadrupled the recipe, but it was just a tad salty so next time I'll use just a smidge less seasoning.
So easy and great way to add flavor to boneless pork chops. Set the timer for 35 minutes and they came out perfect. Careful not to overcook. Served with fresh green beans and mashed rutabeggas. Delicious.
Tasty even with bone in pork chops
I'll definitely make it again - very flavorful. I baked on the middle rack of the oven and it did not brown the crust; next time I will try one rack higher. I highly recommend it!
Follow this to the letter easy quick , tender and juicy my favorite
Really good! This was easy to make, and added a nice variation on baked pork chops.
My husband loved it. Made it with bone in pork chops
Delicious and so easy. I don't like Cajun spice so I used Italian seasoning. I think you can season it with any flavorful combo of herbs and it would be great. What a simple recipe! Thanks.
A big hit. Loved the Cajun spices, very flavorful.
Made this with green beans and scalloped potatoes (using pepper jack). Will definitely make this again!
This was very good with the suggestions from another reviewer. I added a little bread crumb to the Parmesan mixture and Worcestershire to the egg. Super easy to make and yummy. Thanks!
My husband and I loved this. I didn't have the spices the recipe called for, so I used what I had. Cook time was prefect for 4 medium thick boneless pork chops.
Easy to make and fabulous taste.
It was SO easy and delicious! You should make this!
Loved these! What an easy way to get some flavor and texture with pork chops. I will up the seasoning a tad next time for our tastes.
It was easy and fairly convenient to do, and the taste was amazing! My wife's a pork chop fan and this is a version that I can make: I don't have to deal with a frying pan.
I was disappointed that the coating did not get crispy. I followed the receipt as written but I don't know why the topping didn't crisp up. The flavor was good though and the chops were tender.
I doubled the recipe and used a combination of bread crumbs and parmesan cheese. Next time, I won't double the cajun spices, though. Just a little too warm for my taste.
I didn't have Cajun seasoning, so I used Creole instead. My husband loved it! (he's not a big fan of pork)
Very tasty but a little heavy on the Cajun seasoning. Might just be personal preference. Next time I'll half the Cajun seasoning and double the parm. I loved how simple it is. I paired it with mashed potatoes, spinach salad and a lovely Petit Syrah-Petit Verdot blend.
I changed it up a bit. Used old bay, italion sesoning,little bit of pepper and salt,heavy on the parmesan and butter. It turned out fantastic...
I made this recipe without revisions. My husband and daughter raved about it! My daughter usually hates pork chops. It is very simple and easy to assemble with minimal mess. Will definitely make it again.
Followed recipe exactly. I resisted the urge to add breadcrumbs. OMG! The pork chops were so good. My whole family loved them and my kids are pretty picky. I never find one dish that they will both eat. Will definitely make again!
My family loved it!!!! I also added bread crumbs. Definitely a keeper! My husband asked me to make it again the next day.
We really enjoyed this. Simple to make with ingredients I typically have on hand. The Parmesan with the Cajun seasoning is a nice combination.
This was very easy and very good. I'll be making this again.
Made these for my husband and his grandmother, they absolutely loved it
Delicious! This has become my favorite pork chop recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect. The bread crumb mixture can be cut down to not waste so much of it. The chops were moist and tender. The flavor was wonderful.
I added a little twist on the parm mixture as I didn't want cajun tonight. I used 1tbls of Wildtree brand smoked mozzarella tomato blend, baked in a skillet with Wildtree roasted garlic grapeseed oil. AHHHHmazing!! Served with baked yams and fresh green beans and butternut squash risotto. Topped the meal off with a delicious warm banana pecan bread fresh from the oven. definitely will repeat this recipe, it is so easy.
excellent! Will make again
I didn't use the Cajun seasoning and it was so delicious. A new family favorite.
Rubbed the chops in olive oil and brined with course salt on both sides. Seared for 3 minutes each side and let rest for 3 minutes before breading in a combination of ground butter garlic croutons and fresh ground Parmesan. Cooked a 400 for 10 minutes and 275 for 5 minutes. They were so tender and delicious definitely a keeper
I changed the Cajun to seasoning salt and baked it covered don't bake covered . but it was pretty good. Will make again without Cajun and no foil.
Excellent. Made exactly as written and my family was MAD over them. I love recipes that are simple and a WOW factor. This has made it into our menu planning. THANK YOU SO MUCH!
I thought the taste of this was very good. definitely use the Italian seasoned bread crumbs. It really adds to the flavor of it. The problem I seem to have was getting enough "crusting" on the pork chop. Compared to the picture on here. I Didn't have grated parmesan only shredded so I feel that's where I went wrong. I would say if you're going to try this recipe only use grated cheese. I tried chopping my shredded stuff up real good and it still didn't work. but I am definitely going to attempt again because I really liked the ease and the flavor that I did get was pretty good.
I did not put the Cajun spice in it, it was really moist. I will make it again.
I made it as directed. I liked it! Next time I will add a bit more Cajun seasoning for more flavor.
This is now my favorite pork chop recipe! They came out perfectly seasoned and juicy. The only thing I did differently is sprinkling a bit of Romano cheese atop each chop before baking. This is an easy to make recipe that will please the entire family!
Loved it. Did use 1/2 of bread crumbs to compliment the Parmesan cheese.
4.5 stars. We liked the Parmesan flavor, and I added a bit of bread crumbs and made my own Cajun spice recipe mix from this site.
Best pork chops I've ever had!
This was delicious. We put it on a bed of pasta & marinara sauce. Will be making again
I made this recipe. Overall good. The breading on it was superb...the porkchop could taste more favorful. I will make it again and try it as some of the reviews had said about adding worchester to the egg batter.
Made it just like recipe stated. Very quick and easy. My son and I loved it. I definetly will be making it again. I think next time will I spread some Dijon mustard on both sides before dipping it in the egg though for a little extra umph.
Simple and easy for a busy week night. Tasted amazing!
Like a few people, I made some variations - used my own marinade to tenderise the chops (therefore, I didn't use the eggs). Turned out amazing - so delicious & tender! YUM!
Made for my wife. I baked an extra 7 minutes. I will make again but will cook on 375° for 37 minutes. I did add more seasonings. Garlic salt black pepper fresh lemon juice sea salt and backed with a bay leaf on top of pork chop. All seasons I used it was 1/4 teaspoon each. For better crisp baked extra 7 minutes
I didn't have bread crumbs so I used whole wheat flour and this came out delish! I added it to my permanent record.
I found it difficult to get the crust fully crispy
Very good!
Turned out great. Surprisingly not very spicy.
I made this exactly as written and both I and my husband enjoyed it. It is so easy and good; I'll be making it again.
This was really good. My wife doesn't like spicy so I put SPG in the cheese.
I added 1/2 tsp. of jarred grounded garlic, which equals 1 clove some oregano and garlic powder to Grey Poupon mustard (I like course ground, country Dijon, and husband love them.
I made this recently. I loved it. it was really good.
YUM!
This was awesome and juicy! I didn’t have Cajun seasoning so I used California Rancher’s Monterey Seafood seasoning, which is similar to old bay. It was perfect for my 9 year old who can’t handle hot spices. My leftovers were still awesome the next day, I just covered in foil and popped it in the toaster oven. Thanks for the recipe! I will make this again, for sure!
Loved this although I didn’t use the Cajun seasoning. I used garlic powder. My husband raves about how moist the pork was!!
I made the recipe as written and it was very good! When I make next, i will probably add italian seasoning or something for a little more kick
I found the coating on the chops mushy from laying directly on the pan and not on a rack.
I see the potential but season by was overpowering. It could be the brand of Cajun seasoning but making as the recipe says way over seasoned the meat. We ended up scrapping one side of the pork chop and a little on the other side. I will make again and probably add the bread crumbs others have mentioned.
My family really loved the chops done this way, my family is not big on pork chops. But this went over great
Delish! I also added breadcrumbs to the Parmesan and Worcestershire to the egg mixture.. Love it!
Delicious! Will make again - I excluded the cajun seasoning and used seasoned salt instead w/ the parmesan.
It came out wonderfully, but we baked them in a Nu Wave oven at 350º for only 18 minutes.
I will definitely make this again! It was delicious!
Wonderful recipe! The chops turned out perfect! I will definitely make these again:)
I really enjoyed this entree. The two suggestions I would make are to use a bit more Cajun Seasoning and make sure you grate, not shred the Parmesan, otherwise there is quite a lot of moisture. Still delicious, just not as pictured.
Just made this for the first time!! Turned out amazing!!!
I tried it and it was amazing who ever thought of this should get a raise.
Easy peasy and yummy! I marinated them first in a homemade garlic balsamic. They are tender and juicy. I'll definitely make them again!
I brined the pork chops for 24 hours with 2/3 of a 1/4 cup of salt, used an egg wash, and grated Parmesan cheese. It’ll be amazing, juicy, and perfectly flavored.
These pork chops came together quickly for an easy weeknight meal. The parmesan paired perfectly with the pork. I browned the chops on the stove top first before finishing baking in the oven.
