Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crêpes)
Bánh xéo (bahn SAY-oh) is a popular street snack in Vietnam. The name means "sizzling pancakes or crêpes" and refers to the sound the batter makes when it hits the hot skillet. Serve these shrimp-studded crêpes with lettuce, fresh mint and basil, and nuoc cham dipping sauce.
You can add 1 to 2 chopped scallions to crêpe batter if desired. Substitute scallions for the shallots in the filling if preferred. You can also add sauteed mushrooms to the filling if you like.
Pork bánh xéo: Substitute half of the shrimp with pork loin or pork belly cut in thin strips. Sauté shallots and garlic first, add pork and cook until no longer pink, then add shrimp.
Vegetarian bánh xéo: Substitute shredded, fried tofu for the shrimp to make a vegetarian version. Add a variety of mushrooms to give it a meaty flavor. Use soy sauce instead of fish sauce.
Bánh xéo with eggs: Beat 4 to 5 eggs and pour a little over each crêpe after you add the batter to the skillet, but before you add the fillings. Cover the pan for about a minute to let the egg set, then continue with the filling ingredients.
