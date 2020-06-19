Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crêpes)

5
4 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Bánh xéo (bahn SAY-oh) is a popular street snack in Vietnam. The name means "sizzling pancakes or crêpes" and refers to the sound the batter makes when it hits the hot skillet. Serve these shrimp-studded crêpes with lettuce, fresh mint and basil, and nuoc cham dipping sauce.

Recipe by foxyamf

Gallery

Credit: Allrecipes

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crêpe Batter:
Filling:

Directions

  • Make the crêpe batter: Mix rice flour, sugar, salt, and turmeric together in a large bowl. Beat in coconut milk until thick. Slowly beat in water until it reaches the consistency of a thin crêpe batter.

    Advertisement

  • Make the filling: Heat 1 1/2 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook and stir until fragrant but not browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Add shrimp; sauté until cooked through and opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with fish sauce and salt. Transfer filling to a bowl.

  • Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • Wipe out the skillet and reheat over medium heat. Add remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil. Stir crêpe batter and pour 1/2 cup into the hot skillet, swirling to coat the bottom. Lay 3 or 4 cooked shrimp on the bottom half of the crêpe. Top with a small handful of bean sprouts. Cook until batter looks set and edges start to brown, about 1 minute. Fold crêpe over and slide onto an oven-safe plate.

  • Place crêpe in the preheated oven to keep warm. Repeat with remaining batter, shrimp, and bean sprouts

  • Serve crêpes with lettuce leaves. Break off pieces of crêpe and roll them up in lettuce to eat.

Tips

You can add 1 to 2 chopped scallions to crêpe batter if desired. Substitute scallions for the shallots in the filling if preferred. You can also add sauteed mushrooms to the filling if you like.

Variations:

Pork bánh xéo: Substitute half of the shrimp with pork loin or pork belly cut in thin strips. Sauté shallots and garlic first, add pork and cook until no longer pink, then add shrimp.

Vegetarian bánh xéo: Substitute shredded, fried tofu for the shrimp to make a vegetarian version. Add a variety of mushrooms to give it a meaty flavor. Use soy sauce instead of fish sauce.

Bánh xéo with eggs: Beat 4 to 5 eggs and pour a little over each crêpe after you add the batter to the skillet, but before you add the fillings. Cover the pan for about a minute to let the egg set, then continue with the filling ingredients.

Editor's Note:

The magazine version of this recipe may be slightly different than the online version. Please follow directions carefully for whichever version you are using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
788 calories; protein 45.2g; carbohydrates 107g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 129.2mg; sodium 1052.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/06/2022