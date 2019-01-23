Pickletini

Like a dirty martini, but with pickle juice. If you like pickles, you'll love this pickletini!

By acpazian

Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; add vodka and pickle juice. Cover and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with pickle slices on a swizzle stick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.4g; sodium 833.8mg. Full Nutrition
