Pickletini
Like a dirty martini, but with pickle juice. If you like pickles, you'll love this pickletini!
Like a dirty martini, but with pickle juice. If you like pickles, you'll love this pickletini!
If I don't like a martini made with pickle juice then it is safe to say I just don't care for martini's. However my hubby that does like martini's said this was really good and he enjoyed it. This was fun to make and one you should try if you like a dirty martini.Read More
If I don't like a martini made with pickle juice then it is safe to say I just don't care for martini's. However my hubby that does like martini's said this was really good and he enjoyed it. This was fun to make and one you should try if you like a dirty martini.
If you like dirty Martinis and Pickles give it a try nice change!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections