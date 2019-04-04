Seven Layer Gelatin Salad
Don't wait until the last minute to make this recipe. Each layer has to set before the next one is added.
Don't wait until the last minute to make this recipe. Each layer has to set before the next one is added.
Great recipe - fun to make. One tip: if you are going to plate your jello out of a mold, make sure to spray or oil the plate that you turn it out on. I lost my 7th layer because it stuck to the plate. Might be a no-brainer for you - but it never occurred to me. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I made this in a trifle dish for my sister's colorful wedding. It was beautiful and tasty but I'm only rating the recipe three stars because I had major trouble with the directions. I ended up having to throw my first attempt out because, despite following the directions exactly, the layers melted one another and formed one big black unappetizing layer. My second attempt, however, I decided to stir in 3/4 cups of ice cubes instead of the water to bring down the temperature of the gelatin before adding it to the solid layers. That worked MUCH better. I also let them solidify for a full 60 minutes instead of 45. I read on the internet that there might be problems with letting them completely solidify because the layers may end up separating when they are unmolded but I had no problems with that (of course, I didn't "unmold" the layers because they were in a trifle dish...but when dishing out the layers they adhered perfectly).Read More
Great recipe - fun to make. One tip: if you are going to plate your jello out of a mold, make sure to spray or oil the plate that you turn it out on. I lost my 7th layer because it stuck to the plate. Might be a no-brainer for you - but it never occurred to me. Thanks for the recipe!
This dessert is so wonderful! To add additional flavor, I add fruit to the jello/evaporated milk mixture and put it in the blender (i.e. mandarin oranges to orange jello, crushed pineapple to lemon and strawberries to strawberry jello.) My kids love it!
I personally do not care for any kind of gelatin so I find it amazing that I love this! I used strawberry, grape, berry blue, orange, cherry, apricot, raspberry from bottom to top, how awesome!!!!
I made this in a trifle dish for my sister's colorful wedding. It was beautiful and tasty but I'm only rating the recipe three stars because I had major trouble with the directions. I ended up having to throw my first attempt out because, despite following the directions exactly, the layers melted one another and formed one big black unappetizing layer. My second attempt, however, I decided to stir in 3/4 cups of ice cubes instead of the water to bring down the temperature of the gelatin before adding it to the solid layers. That worked MUCH better. I also let them solidify for a full 60 minutes instead of 45. I read on the internet that there might be problems with letting them completely solidify because the layers may end up separating when they are unmolded but I had no problems with that (of course, I didn't "unmold" the layers because they were in a trifle dish...but when dishing out the layers they adhered perfectly).
I've made this for over 20 years but I use sour cream instead of the evaporated milk. Use to take me hours to make it till I starte putting each layer in the freezer for about 15 minutes. Don't leave it in the freezer too long or the layers won't stick to each other.
We happen to like Jell-O at my house so this is quite fun. I'm not really fond of the evaporated milk layers though, and the trick is to pick several flavors that will taste nice together...if I did this again, I'd probably pick 2 flavors and layer them. I also didn't have space in my 13x9 pan for a 7th layer...not without sloshing it all over, anyway.
This recipe is a lot of fun! My children ask for it constantly and look forward to times when we have to bring a dessert to make it! Its also a good idea to add fruit to some of the layers.
This was a very pretty gelatin salad. I wanted to make it in my jello mold, so I poured half of each batch of liquid gelatin into the mold and the other half into a greased loaf pan. This worked perfectly! The gelatin looked great and tasted great also! Thanks for sharing!
We have been making this for years. The only difference is instead of evaporated milk we mix in coolwhip or icecream (for the cold water part. Makes a nice sweet creamy jello! Hope that helps those of you who dont like the evaporated milk idea.
I have been making this for years and it is always a crowd-pleaser. It's worth the time it takes to make.
I make a very simalar one only I use 8 layers and instead of the milk & whip cream I use ice cream. if you take a hlaf gallon of ice cream and cut in into 8 equal pieces. then disole the jello in a cup of water and use the ice cream as the cold water and layer the same. Just made it for a shower. Yummy!!
VERY artificial and definitely not a crowd-pleaser (I've found out not many like gelatin!) but conversations will never die with this salad around! It's time-consuming, yet really easy to make if you follow the instructions.
This recipe is so much fun!! I made it for a birthday at work to go with the cake mainly because I wanted to see what it looked like and it turned out beautifully! I tell you adults love it! I made it in a casserole dish and the 7 layers filled it to the top but the layers were thinner and would look better if they were thicker. But with a layer of whipped topping on the top was yummy! Next time I'm going to make them in wine glasses for individual desserts! You could do so many colour combinations for different holidays! I also put each layer in the freezer for about 25 minutes, which cut down on the time quite a bit.
Very creative and festive in a clear glass dish or bowl. Instead of the evapoated milk I used vanilla yogurt or if the jello was a red like cherry, stawberry ect. I used the same kind of yogurt. Good and nutitious!!
I've been looking for this recipe! A friend used to make something similar a few years back. Thanks for sharing, this is always a hit for something sweet and low-calorie!
Easy and simple. Thanks for this post.
Very impressive to look at and definitely a conversation piece. I made it in a bundt cake pan which really showed off the layers. I used cool whip instead of evaporated milk and it worked just fine.
Nice recipe. I used 6 different flavors and added fruit to some of the layers. Pineapple with lemon jello, mandarin oranges with the orange jello, strawberries with the strawberry jello. I added the evaporated milk to the layers with the fruit. It was beautiful, fun to make and tasty too.
It tasted good; however, it's A LOT of work. I don't think I'll make this anytime soon. I don't have the patience... Thanks for sharing!
Good, but very time consuming. I remember my mom's version of this recipe tasting better---I think she may have used sour cream. It did make a very pretty presentation!
Everyone liked it. I only used two flavors because my party colors were all pink and green, so I used strawberry and lime. The trifle dish I used was HUGE so mine ended up being eight gelatin layers plus the whipped topping. Not at all fun to make, took an entire day as my layers were not close to set after 45 minutes, it took more like one hour plus. Thanks for the recipe.
This is a great recipe. I have made it for years. You can also sub sour cream for the evap milk and it comes out awesome. I make it every year for Christmas- its very festive and colorful!!
This was great! I did smaller layers & used 1/2 small box of jello for each layer. I did 10 layers total. I also used plain yogurt instead of the condensed milk. For the clear layer I used the 1/2 box jello, dissolving 1/3c. boiling water, then adding 2 icecubes & enough water to equal 1/3 cup. Then I pour this into the pan & let set for 30 min. While that is setting I make the cloudy layer with 1/2 box jello, 1/3 c. boiling water, 2 ice cubes & enough water to equal 1/4 c. cold water. Then I add 1/4 c. plain yogurt & mix well with a whisk. Let this sit on counter while other layer is setting up in fridge & when timer beeps, add the cloudy layer & repeat process! It was fun & delicious. I did red & green jellos for christmas but you could do any color!
I made this in clear plastic cups. It's very pretty the kids thought it was great fun, however too many flavors and out of 5 kids only 2 ate more than the cool whip off the top. They had a great time making it. I think if you made complimentary flavors rather than just random colors it would be okay. I'll try it again at 4th of july.
I've been looking for this recipe and I'm so glad you've shared it with us. This is so easy to do and the hubby and I just love it!
I have been making this for over 30 years. My sister-in-law made it all the time. It does take a long time to make but that is because a layer has to setup before the next can be poured over it. Now my grandson's love it. And they are 19 & 17. Nancy
This is essentially the exact same recipe that my Nana gave me years ago. It is easy and fun to make, and pretty to look at. However, it is really time consuming. It's a crowd pleaser.
Awesome! Makes a ton! Only make to take to a potluck supper.
This is time consuming, but definately worth the effort! We have been making this for years and everyone really enjoys it. I love how creamy, refreshing and beautiful it is, and also how you can change up the flavors to go along with different occasions. This gelatin is a total crowd pleaser! :)
fantastic!!!!
Kids love these! Takes awhile so plan ahead of time.
Great recipe without a single change or addition of my own. Have made it for several parties and have come home with an empty bown each time. Have given out the recipe at each function because people loved it.
Awesome! I made this for my little girl's birthday party. I made it into individual servings in clear plastic cups and they looked amazing. Went with the rainbow colors mostly- grape, blue, lime,orange, apricot, strawberry, cherry. I did not use evaporated milk and just subbed the water with vanilla ice cream on every other layer-soo yummy! The kids were amazed when I brought them out and thought they were soo good!
While very tasty, I found the layers a bit thin to be visually pleasing; the next time I make this, I'm going to use a bowl/dish instead of a 13"x9". Also, I found out the importance of not waiting until each layer is completely set before adding the next: sliding! I waited a bit too long for each layer, and they all began to separate on our plates. Still yummy, but next time I'll pay more attention to the clock.
I've been searching for this recipe -- I haven't made this yet, but it's delicious and kids love it! I can't wait to start cooking!
Extremely easy, you just have to make sure you start it with enough time to finish it. I made it in about 3 days, and probably wouldn't have taken as long if I hadn't been working during the day. The problem with it was transferring it to a plate--it slid all over the place and some of the layers broke. No one really seemed to care, though, so that worked well enough. I wanted to do a rainbow since I was taking it to a baby shower, so I used cherry, orange, lemon, lime, berry blue, grape, and blackberry fusion in that order. Despite the breakage and the fact that jello is hard to transfer, everyone who tried it seemed to like it, including the new mother. I left the rest of it for her, actually. I think it would be better in a jello mold or individual serving cups, however, as opposed to a rectangular pan. Otherwise, this is one of the easiest recipes I've ever followed and it certainly got me a lot of awe that I spent a lot of time making it (which I really didn't!). Thanks for the recipe!
Fun recipe! Spraying the bundt pan with pam is important. Even with this precaution I had to jiggle it and coax it away from the sides of the pan before turning it upside down on the plate. Given the number of layers, it made about 10lbs of jello. Too much for our little get together- had to throw a lot of the leftovers out b/c we couldn't finish it in time (generally a BIG no-no, but considering it was just Jello... no guilt there). For those who aren't big Jello fans: the evaporated milk layers are reminiscent of cheesecake... esp with placed next to strawberry or raspberry layers. Its by no means cheesecake, don't mistake me. But it IS an interesting twist. We liked it & will make it again, next time in individual bowls. Two words of warning: make sure each layer sets before the next one is added. Second: don't put yellow next to blue. Somehow, despite allowing a whole day to set in-between these layers, they still melded together and made a huge "icky" green color that kind of marred the effect. Still turned out nice however- esp when sliced. All and all I'd say this is easy, tasty, fun for kids AND adults, and totally worth the time and refrigerator space.
Beautiful!
Jello is about as basic as it gets, but adding the evaporated milk makes it sooo much better. I like to do one red and one blue made with water, in separate pans. Once firm, I cut into cubes and put them into a mold. I cover them with a double batch of pineapple (or some other light color) mixed with the evaporated milk. Looks very fancy when you cut the mold!
I have been making this recipe for years with one change. My family loves it. I use sour cream instead of evaporated milk. It is worth the effort and time to make!
this recipe helped me figure out that my refrigerator is on a slant, which i never realized. it worked out in my favor though, every other layer i would turn the dish the opposite direction--and i had a cool angled effect to this dish. soo yummy and pretty, just time consuming. will make again!
Update: I really liked the taste of this, it was even better the 2nd and 3rd day as a leftover! Next time I will use less layers, and more red jellos (ie strawberry, raspberry, cherry) because I liked those the best in this, and they look the prettiest, IMO. Original review: This is very time consuming. I tried to hurry the process and merged the last 3 layers into one large one. Made in a trifle bowl to show the colors. Will update on taste...
Very easy recipe! I saw someone else's gorgeous pic and knew I would finally be able to use up those packages of gelatin that have been taking up space in my pantry, although I had mostly red/purple flavors, so my layers were not so dramatic. Still, even though I nearly ruined it (instead of just dipping the bundt pan I used in hot water to loosen, I plopped it down in the sink and forgot about it for a few seconds...don't do that!) after that heart-stopping "splat!", my dessert was pretty much still intact and attractive - just a little gelatin had melted. Will make this one again!
Great!
This is better than I remember as a kid. What a great recipe. It does not need whip cream at all. It reminds me of a sucker. I made mine in 2 large pie plates and a few wine glasses. I only did 5 flavors but it is wonderful.
This turned out very nice. It did take a very long time, but if you use your timer and have other things to do around the house, it works out great. You should definately use a clear dish for show.
This looked great in the mold as I was making it. I gave each layer 60 minutes before adding it to the previous layer. I had high hopes... I brought it to my in-laws for mother's day and popped it out of the mold and it immediately began to separate and slide off the plate. Not only that, the kids (and perhaps the adults, although they didn't say) didn't care for the evaporated milk layers. Over-all, it was a failure. I think it needs Knox gelatin in order to keep it's shape. I thought it tasted all right but I wouldn't make it again. Too much effort.
I made this for a church potluck recently, expecting it to go over well with the children--but the adults liked it, too! I used a pretty glass bowl--why go to all that work layering and then hide it in a 9x13 pan?!?--and I'm pretty sure the presentation added to folks' warm reception.
My family loved this. I sped up the gellin time by adding ice water for the cold water and putting each layer in the freezer for a few minutes. I only did 4 layers.
Very good. Time consuming but delicious. Instead of milk you can also use sour cream.
Make sure you leave plenty of time to add all of the layers! Its jello - it's refreshing, and it made a really lovely presentation.
I liked the presentation of this dessert. The milky layer was very creamy, and even though I enjoyed it, there was only so much I could handle. Next time I'll make less of the creamy layers.
good different treat
I love this gelatin salad. It is my favorite. Note: It does not come out as lovely as the pic on this recipe if you make as directed. The layers are thin. I think you could get the same result by using smaller container and less layers of jello or doubling each layer. I also had read to grease the dish you are serving it on so that it lifts easily and wish I had remembered to do it. I think it was yummy with the evaporated milk and easier to do than most layer recipes.
It came out looking nice - but we didn't like it. Instead of evaporated milk, i used non-dairy whipping cream to make the lighter layer of the jello. If you make this recipe - make sure you have a lot of time on hand and things to do while you wait for the layers to solidify, as there are many steps.
Love it! Takles some time to make, but so WORTH IT!
Beautiful and delicious! Looks stunning in a trifle bowl!
Time consuming but worth it!! Very pretty and makes a great low fat snack. Topped with lite whip cream and it was yummy! Will make again.
Warning this has 7 boxes of jello, I made this as a side at Thanksgiving and not even half of it got eaten. In the future I will be making less layers.
After seeing it at places, I knew I had to try it for myself. This was the recipe!
Couldn't get it to set
took forever to make which I fully expected but when I plated it, it fell apart and was impossible to serve. was so disappointed.
I've been making this for many years. We call it Rainbow Jello. I only use Cherry, Orange and Grape jello. One clear layer, then one with the evaporated milk. The kids love this!!
This looked really cool. I made it in a 4x9 glass bread pan and only used 3 boxes jello. When I placed 3/4"x4" slices on plates, they separated on the plate. After I cut them in half 3/4"x2", they stayed together better. The problem may have been that it didn't stay cold enough. I packed the salad in the bottom of my cooler in ice.
Very rich.
Love this salad. it tastes as good as it looks and it's always the first thing gone at the potlucks! I am not even a fan of jello but i love this stuff... it's the only jello salad i make!!
I made this YEARS AGO for my kids classes and it always impressed. However I made it in a flat 9 x 13 dish not a fancy tube pan as this is was for many KIDS and had to be cut in many pieces. My youngest kid is now 45 so this is a very OLD recipe. It is very time consuming but worth the appreciation from little kids.
This is one of those dishes that I will probably only make once a year at most. It took 6-7 hours to make and even though it looked neat, at the end, my kids just weren't as impressed as what I expected. A lot of work but a really neat effect.
Awesome! I made it with only six layers and put them in rainbow order. My kids LOVED it! (I did too!)
I made this for a Sponge Bob birthday party and the kids loved it. The only trouble I had was getting the last layer out of the pan. Be sure to wait the 45 minutes, or more, between each layer so that the colors don't mix. There is always room for jello.
This turned out perfect! I used a bundt pan let chill till they were set and it didn't take quite 20 mins. My layers stayed together with no problems. Be sure if you turn it out onto a plate to spray the plate and also if you cover it with foil be sure and spray the foil. It is wiggly wobbly sticky Jello goodness =))
This is a lot of fun to make and my daughter loves it. I like to use jello colors that go along w/season and holidays.
It looked pretty but tasted awful.
this recipe is great when made in a angel food cake pan. My sister always made this for special parties or holidays.
Very pretty! I'm not a big jello fan, but my kids saw this and we tried it. I think it was better because it wasn't just plain jello, and it was fun to do with them. My kids are starting to request foods based on everyone's gorgeous pictures!
It made a very cool dessert. You can really tell if your tray is flat. We needed to use sugarfree jello so we did have the wide variety of colours available.
Kids loved it, so did the adults. Will make more creamy layers next time!
This is one of those dishes that I will probably only make once a year at most. It took 6-7 hours to make and even though it looked neat, at the end, my kids just weren't as impressed as what I expected. A lot of work but a really neat effect.
some of my layers seperated once I turned the bunt pan over. They didnt stick to the pan or anything its just the layers for somereason didnt stick to eachother all that well. Maybe I didnt let them cool long enough before adding the next layer, or maybe it cooled too long...ahhhh i dont know. the layers that stayed tgether were very pretty though.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections