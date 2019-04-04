Seven Layer Gelatin Salad

Don't wait until the last minute to make this recipe. Each layer has to set before the next one is added.

Recipe by Ryan Scholl

prep:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
5 hrs 15 mins
total:
6 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch dish
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Coat a 9x13 inch dish with cooking spray.

  • Dissolve one package of gelatin in 3/4 cup boiling water. Stir in 3/4 cup cold water. Spoon into pan and refrigerate until almost set, 45 minutes.

  • Dissolve another package of gelatin in 1/2 cup boiling water. Stir in 1/2 cup cold water and 1/2 cup evaporated milk. Spoon over first layer and refrigerate until almost set, 45 minutes.

  • Repeat steps 2 and 3 until all gelatin is used. Just before serving, top with whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 106.2mg. Full Nutrition
