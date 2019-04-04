Seven Layer Gelatin Salad

Fun recipe! Spraying the bundt pan with pam is important. Even with this precaution I had to jiggle it and coax it away from the sides of the pan before turning it upside down on the plate. Given the number of layers, it made about 10lbs of jello. Too much for our little get together- had to throw a lot of the leftovers out b/c we couldn't finish it in time (generally a BIG no-no, but considering it was just Jello... no guilt there). For those who aren't big Jello fans: the evaporated milk layers are reminiscent of cheesecake... esp with placed next to strawberry or raspberry layers. Its by no means cheesecake, don't mistake me. But it IS an interesting twist. We liked it & will make it again, next time in individual bowls. Two words of warning: make sure each layer sets before the next one is added. Second: don't put yellow next to blue. Somehow, despite allowing a whole day to set in-between these layers, they still melded together and made a huge "icky" green color that kind of marred the effect. Still turned out nice however- esp when sliced. All and all I'd say this is easy, tasty, fun for kids AND adults, and totally worth the time and refrigerator space.