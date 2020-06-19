Japanese Minced Beef
Ground beef is fried with ginger, soy sauce, sake and mirin for a quick and easy mid-week meal. Serve with rice.
Quick and easy and pretty tasty, too. Alone with rice, it is simple. The sauce gets 5 stars, the finished dish gets 3 because it is just ok. To give it a kick, I put it in lettuce wraps and also served it wrapped in rice wrappers with some fresh veggies and basil. That snazzed it up a bit. Make some extra sauce for dipping if you go the "roll" route. It is excellent.
Didn’t have saki or rice wine so used white wine and rice vinegar as substitutes. Served on a bed of lettuce with fresh cut bell pepper and white rice. Went down well and was a bit different to the usual ground beef options.
Had to substitute sweet sherry for the sake and mirin, but enjoyed this dish. Adding it to my monthly repertoire and will buy some mirin for next time.
