Japanese Minced Beef

Ground beef is fried with ginger, soy sauce, sake and mirin for a quick and easy mid-week meal. Serve with rice.

Recipe by ZAYO

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
16 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir beef until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Add ginger and stir well. Stir soy sauce, sake, mirin, and sugar into beef mixture; bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 725.9mg. Full Nutrition
