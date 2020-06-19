Pork and Bamboo Shoot Soup with Cloud Ear

Made as written and this was okay but I feel it could have been better with a couple of changes. The first and most important being to use broth instead of water. Pork just doesn't have enough flavor boiled in water to make a flavorful enough broth for this type of soup. On that note, next time I would fry my pork in the soup pot with sesame oil until it got a good brown on it. Then I'd add the stock and go from there. While the bamboo shoots add a nice texture, they don't have much if any flavor on their own and just take on the flavor of what they are cooked with. I think this soup needs a vegetable of some sort. I'd add snow peas or even a handful of frozen peas next time. I'm still giving this 4 stars but with a couple of tweaks it could easily become a 5.

Read More