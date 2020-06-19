Pork and Bamboo Shoot Soup with Cloud Ear

My version of a Japanese pork and egg noodle soup recipe from a magazine but mine is easier to make. You can simply pour the soup over rice if you prefer.

Recipe by ZAYO

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
23 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
48 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Place mushrooms in a small bowl and cover with water. Let soak until softened, about 15 minutes. Drain and cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Bring 1 1/2 cup water to a boil in a pot. Add pork and bamboo shots. Cook, skimming off any fat that rises to the top, until pork is tender, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Mix sugar, sake, soy sauce, black rice vinegar, and chile paste together in a small bowl. Stir into the pot. Reduce heat to low and simmer soup, covered, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir mushroom pieces into the soup. Crack in eggs and cook, covered, until whites are firm and the yolks have thickened but are not hard, 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Drizzle sesame oil over soup before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute balsamic vinegar for the black rice vinegar if desired.

You can beat the eggs and pour them into the pot instead of adding them whole.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 305.1mg; sodium 1059.8mg. Full Nutrition
