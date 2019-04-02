Bavarian Mints

Rating: 4.49 stars
59 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

These mints were always a part of the holiday cookie exchanges in Nebraska.

By KYRSTE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch dish
Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter an 8x8 inch dish.

  • In a medium saucepan over low heat, combine milk chocolate chips, unsweetened chocolate and butter. Heat until melted and smooth, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in condensed milk, peppermint extract and vanilla extract.

  • Beat with an electric mixer at a low speed for 1 minute, then at a high speed for 1 minute. Chill mixture for 15 minutes, beating by hand every 5 minutes. Beat again with electric mixer two minutes more. Pour into prepared pan and chill until firm. Cut into 1/2 inch squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 13.3mg; sodium 57.1mg. Full Nutrition
MGNORMAN
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2003
I used this recipe for a Champagne & Chocolate Bridal Shower. Instead of placing the mixture in an 8x8 baking dish I spooned it into a cookie press and used the star form. They turned out so beautiful and tasted wonderful. Our guests couldn't get enough. Read More
LindseyAnn
Rating: 3 stars
01/01/2006
These tasted very good - however I would add a little bit more of the peppermint flavor because they were lacking a little in the flavor. Read More
rmreevesolis
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2008
This is delicious! I only beat the chocolate mix once until really smooth and the batches I've made have turned out great. Also I put 2tsp of mint in the mix. This recipe is also a great base for other chocolate combinations. I've made a orange chocolate: 1.5 tsp of orange extract and 1/2tsp of vanilla. My husband LOVES this one. Read More
Helpful
(23)
DCBRUSH
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2006
I made these today for Valentine's Day gifts. Wow they really do taste just like Russell Stover French chocolate mints!! I took another reviewer's suggestion and dipped them in a good quality milk chocolate. This was my first time tempering chocolate. The directions are on this site - Melting and Tempering Chocolate. It couldn't be easier and the results were very professional. If you love French chocolate mints this is the recipe for you. Will definately make again and again! Thanks for posting this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Soifua
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2007
Yummy. This is not fudge it's a mint. I just beat it once and place it in the pan all that other beating is too much work. It still turns out great. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Carrie
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2007
These are amazing! Just like the mint melt-aways in the fancy candy shops. I subbed mint extract for the peppermint, and tripled it. I think it was better for the switch. This recipe actually makes about 100 pieces. I wrapped them in foil and twisted the ends. They were a big hit in my gift baskets. Read More
Helpful
(13)
chefsazy
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2007
These came out really good! I dipped half in dark chocolate and half in milk chocolate. Next time I'll cut one row then dip in chocolate then cut some more and dip etc. I cut them all at once. The last mints that I dipped in chocolate dried just a bit on the sides (Denver is dry...) I recommend pure belgian chocolate for dipping making the finished product look very smooth and professional. I put each one in it's own little mini paper cup just like the candy factory does. The family LOVED them!!! I was asked "You made these?!?!!!?" more than once. Thanks for the recipe!:-) Read More
Helpful
(12)
Candy Lady
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2009
I found this recipe about 7 years ago and I have been making them every Christmas. My son says they are "mandatory". These really are amazing...better than any fudge ever. They are so creamy and smooth, and the mint is not overpowering at all. We all love them. When it comes time to leave them in the fridge and hand-beat every few minutes, leave the blade from your mixer in the bowl - it's so much easier to use than trying to do it with a wooden spoon! I highly recommend this recipe -- easy and fantastic. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Vickygloz
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2010
I didn't have full milk chocolate so I had to substitute for a little less than half with semi-sweet chocolate chips. Also as per reviews I added an extra teaspoon of peppermint extract. This was abslotely necessary!!!! For the Holidays you can melt white chocolate with red food coloring and green and drizzle over it. After they cooled I melted more chocolate and spooned over them nicely. They looked very pretty and then on some I sprinkled some red or green sugar and some with little round sprinkles they tasted good! Everyone loved them:) Read More
Helpful
(10)
LindseyAnn
Rating: 3 stars
12/31/2005
These tasted very good - however I would add a little bit more of the peppermint flavor because they were lacking a little in the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(5)
