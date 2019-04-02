Bavarian Mints

1 of 58

Rating: 5 stars I used this recipe for a Champagne & Chocolate Bridal Shower. Instead of placing the mixture in an 8x8 baking dish I spooned it into a cookie press and used the star form. They turned out so beautiful and tasted wonderful. Our guests couldn't get enough. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious! I only beat the chocolate mix once until really smooth and the batches I've made have turned out great. Also I put 2tsp of mint in the mix. This recipe is also a great base for other chocolate combinations. I've made a orange chocolate: 1.5 tsp of orange extract and 1/2tsp of vanilla. My husband LOVES this one. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I made these today for Valentine's Day gifts. Wow they really do taste just like Russell Stover French chocolate mints!! I took another reviewer's suggestion and dipped them in a good quality milk chocolate. This was my first time tempering chocolate. The directions are on this site - Melting and Tempering Chocolate. It couldn't be easier and the results were very professional. If you love French chocolate mints this is the recipe for you. Will definately make again and again! Thanks for posting this recipe! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy. This is not fudge it's a mint. I just beat it once and place it in the pan all that other beating is too much work. It still turns out great. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars These are amazing! Just like the mint melt-aways in the fancy candy shops. I subbed mint extract for the peppermint, and tripled it. I think it was better for the switch. This recipe actually makes about 100 pieces. I wrapped them in foil and twisted the ends. They were a big hit in my gift baskets. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars These came out really good! I dipped half in dark chocolate and half in milk chocolate. Next time I'll cut one row then dip in chocolate then cut some more and dip etc. I cut them all at once. The last mints that I dipped in chocolate dried just a bit on the sides (Denver is dry...) I recommend pure belgian chocolate for dipping making the finished product look very smooth and professional. I put each one in it's own little mini paper cup just like the candy factory does. The family LOVED them!!! I was asked "You made these?!?!!!?" more than once. Thanks for the recipe!:-) Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I found this recipe about 7 years ago and I have been making them every Christmas. My son says they are "mandatory". These really are amazing...better than any fudge ever. They are so creamy and smooth, and the mint is not overpowering at all. We all love them. When it comes time to leave them in the fridge and hand-beat every few minutes, leave the blade from your mixer in the bowl - it's so much easier to use than trying to do it with a wooden spoon! I highly recommend this recipe -- easy and fantastic. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have full milk chocolate so I had to substitute for a little less than half with semi-sweet chocolate chips. Also as per reviews I added an extra teaspoon of peppermint extract. This was abslotely necessary!!!! For the Holidays you can melt white chocolate with red food coloring and green and drizzle over it. After they cooled I melted more chocolate and spooned over them nicely. They looked very pretty and then on some I sprinkled some red or green sugar and some with little round sprinkles they tasted good! Everyone loved them:) Helpful (10)