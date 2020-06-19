Coconut Chicken and Taro Root

This Chinese dish has taken a new dimension - it's made with coconut milk! Chicken is simmered with taro, shallots, ginger, and coconut milk. It's delicious with steamed rice.

Recipe by tonytsang

prep:
15 mins
cook:
28 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
58 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix cornstarch and water together in a large bowl until dissolved. Add soy sauce, 1 1/2 teaspoon sugar, and salt. Mix in chicken; cover with plastic wrap and let marinate in the refrigerator, about 15 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan or deep-fat fryer. Fry taro until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add shallots and ginger; cook and stir until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken; cook and stir until no longer pink, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Transfer chicken mixture to a large saucepan. Add fried taro. Pour in enough water to cover 3/4 of the mixture. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium, cover, and simmer until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the chicken reads at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 15 minutes. Stir in coconut milk and basil. Season with salt and sugar.

Cook's Notes:

Taro is also known as dasheen; you can find it in Caribbean and Asian specialty stores.

Substitute 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce for the light soy sauce if desired.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Per Serving:
766 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 67.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1470.7mg. Full Nutrition
