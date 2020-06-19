Apricot Anzac Biscuits

Makes around 15 to 20 biscuits depending on size the balls are rolled.

Recipe by theswiftenator

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 1 baking sheet.

  • Combine 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons margarine and golden syrup in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave until margarine is melted, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

  • Mix boiling water and baking soda in a small bowl until baking soda is dissolved. Stir into margarine mixture.

  • Mix oats, all-purpose flour, sugar, coconut, and apricots together in a large bowl. Add water and margarine mixture; mix until dough is combined.

  • Form dough into small balls and place on prepared baking sheet; flatten slightly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 10.9g; sodium 186.7mg. Full Nutrition
