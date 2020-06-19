Orange Pikelets

Needed a dairy-free and egg-free alternative and this works great.

Recipe by jacki

  • Combine 1/3 cup plus 1 1/2 tablespoon orange juice and sugar together in a bowl.

  • Sift 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons self-rising flour and salt in another bowl. Add to juice mixture; mix until batter is just combined. Let batter rest, about 10 minutes.

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat. Coat with cooking spray. Drop spoonfuls of batter into hot skillet and cook until golden, about 2 minutes per side.

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 193.4mg. Full Nutrition
