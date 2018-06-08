This batch curry paste recipe represents the Indian influences of southern Thailand, utilizing plenty of dry spices. The paste will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. To make the paste, you can use a food processor, but the flavor is much better if you use a mortar and pestle. Use 3 to 4 tablespoons of the Panang curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.
This is excellent. I had a bit of trouble finding the mace pieces and cilantro roots. Even my local Indian grocery store was out of both. I just used fresh coriander with the stems and all and one and a half tablespoons ground mace. I started grinding this by hand but finished it off in my mini processor because it was too much for my mortar. It makes a lot of paste. Grind the recipe in two or three batches unless you have a big mortar.
