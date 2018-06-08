Panang Curry Paste

This batch curry paste recipe represents the Indian influences of southern Thailand, utilizing plenty of dry spices. The paste will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. To make the paste, you can use a food processor, but the flavor is much better if you use a mortar and pestle. Use 3 to 4 tablespoons of the Panang curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.

Recipe Summary

cook:
2 mins
total:
22 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place red chile peppers in a bowl and cover them with warm water. Let sit until rehydrated, about 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Place green chile peppers, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, mace, and cardamom in a large, dry skillet over medium heat. Toast until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Transfer red chile peppers and toasted spices to a mortar and pestle. Add shallots, garlic, lemongrass, cilantro root, peppercorns, lime leaves, galangal, shrimp paste, and salt. Pound together into a coarse paste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 399.5mg. Full Nutrition
